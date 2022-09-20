ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, IA

Comments / 1

KCJJ

Iowa City man arrested after search warrant turns up drugs and evidence of firearm use

An Iowa City man on Federal Supervised Release has been taken into custody after a search warrant allegedly turned up drugs and evidence of firearm use. On September 8th, police were dispatched to assist with federal probation officers to conduct a home visit on 43-year-old James Franzier. He was observed driving a Dodge Challenger, was stopped, and ordered to return home for the visit. Franzier reportedly parked his vehicle at a residence that wasn’t his, then walked home to complete the visit.
IOWA CITY, IA
KWQC

Fort Madison police find suspected explosive device in camper

Moline Police Chief Darren Gault said students are safe and that school is operating normally. Quad Cites Marathon will impact traffic on several streets in Bettendorf Sunday. The Quad Cities Marathon should be off Bettendorf streets by approximately 11:00 a.m. New mental health services for Genesis cardiac patients provided by...
FORT MADISON, IA
KBUR

Mount Pleasant man arrested for attempted murder

Mount Pleasant, IA- The Mount Pleasant Police Department has announced the arrest of a man following a shooting incident. According to a news release, on Saturday, September 17th, at about 12:29 AM, Mount Pleasant Police officers, along with Henry County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to 500 North Hamlin Street for a shooting.
MOUNT PLEASANT, IA
KBUR

Salem, IA woman arrested after being found on railroad tracks

Mount Pleasant, IA- The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Salem, Iowa woman on multiple charges. On Sunday, September 18th, employees with BNSF contacted the Henry County Sheriff’s Office about a woman on the railroad tracks near Oakberry Avenue, who the employees say needed assistance.
SALEM, IA
ottumwaradio.com

SE Iowa Man Faces Six Theft Related Charges

Ottumwa police say a Fairfield man with prior theft convictions stole a debit card and used it to withdraw money and buy items. 26-year-old Jedakyah Ponce has been charged with third-degree theft and five counts of unauthorized use of credit card, all aggravated misdemeanors. According to court records, during the...
OTTUMWA, IA
kciiradio.com

Motor Vehicle vs. Horse-Drawn Buggy Collision In Johnson County

Tuesday, a collision was reported to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately 7:06 a.m. 63-year-old John Mast,was driving his vehicle eastbound near the intersection of 540th Street SW and Eagle Avenue SW when he collided with a horse-drawn buggy. The buggy was operated by 75-year-old Simon Borkholder, who was traveling in the same direction. Both individuals are residents of Kalona.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
KBUR

Burlington man arrested on multiple charges

Burlington, IA- The Burlington police department has announced the arrest of a Burlington man on multiple charges. According to a news release, on Sunday, September 18th, at about 3:51 AM Burlington Police were dispatched to the 1700 block of Lincoln Street for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, police...
BURLINGTON, IA
voiceofmuscatine.com

Man charged after school parking lot argument

The Muscatine County Joint Communications Center received multiple 911 calls at approximately 2:38 p.m. on Monday, September 19 about a subject who was creating a disturbance in the parking lot of McKinley Elementary School. There were also reports that the subject was claiming to have a weapon. Officers from the...
MUSCATINE COUNTY, IA
KBUR

BPD: saturation patrol project results

Burlington, IA- The Burlington Police Department has announced the results of an evening time saturation project conducted by local law enforcement. According to a news release, on Thursday, September 15th, the Burlington Police Department in coordination with the Iowa State Patrol, Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office, and West Burlington Police Department conducted an evening time saturation patrol project.
BURLINGTON, IA
khqa.com

Keokuk man pleads guilty to vehicular homicide by eluding

KEOKUK, Iowa, (KHQA) — A Keokuk man pleaded guilty on Monday to vehicular homicide by eluding authorities that resulted in his vehicle hitting a pedestrian who died from his injuries. Colby Manning, 29, was ordered to serve 10 years sentence, his parole was revoked as a result of the...
KEOKUK, IA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
iheart.com

Johnson County Sheriff's Office: Man Arrested After Driving Over 100mph

(Swisher, IA) -- The Johnson County Sheriff's Office says a man is in custody after driving more than 100 miles an hour near Swisher. The Sheriff's Office says the man was clocked going 31 miles an hour over the speed limit in a 70 miles an hour zone on I-380 last Wednesday night. Deputies say the man said it was in a hurry to get home. They later found his drivers license had been previously revoked for multiple traffic violations, and deputies took the man into custody.
SWISHER, IA
kciiradio.com

Traffic Violation Leads to Arrest in Henry County

On Wednesday at 10:15 p.m. the Henry County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on US Highway 34 near mile marker 229 in Mount Pleasant on a vehicle for a traffic violation. It was discovered that 32-year-old Oscar Daniel Leyva Sandoval of Ottumwa currently held a suspended driving status...
HENRY COUNTY, IA
KBUR

Six Keokuk residents arrested on drug charges

Keokuk, IA- The Lee County Narcotics Task Force has reported the arrests of three Keokuk men and three Keokuk women on felony and misdemeanor drug charges. On Friday, September 16th, the Lee County Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant in the 1300 block of Cedar Street in Keokuk. As...
KEOKUK, IA
ESPN Sioux Falls

Iowa Man Stable After Vehicle Hits Horse-Drawn Buggy

***Above is a stock photo and does not represent any individuals, horses or locations involved in the following story. An elderly man strolling down the road in rural Iowa in a horse-drawn carriage on a bright, warm, late-summer day might have been a pleasant, if not odd, sight. It turned into a remarkably frightening one for all involved due to a collision with a vehicle, but thankfully no one including the horse was seriously injured.
KALONA, IA
KCAU 9 News

Two-year-old boy dies in Iowa after choking

A two-year-old boy died in Muscatine after choking at a park on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. That night at approximately 6:06 p.m., members of the Muscatine Police & Fire Departments responded to Eversmeyer Park, in the 1100 block of Orange Street, for a two-year-old child who had gone unconscious and was no longer breathing, according […]
wbiw.com

Illinois woman arrested for dealing meth

WARREN CO. – On Saturday, just before 6:45 p.m., ISP Trooper Turchi and Probationary Trooper Howell were patrolling US 41 near County Road 300 North. Trooper Turchi and Howell initiated a traffic stop on a 2000 Chevrolet Blazer for traveling 75 mph in a 60 mph zone. While speaking with the driver, she initially provided troopers with a fake name. Troopers later identified the driver to be Lynette Brandt, 55, from Danville, IL.
DANVILLE, IL
KWQC

Coroner identifies teen fatally shot in Rock Island Sunday

Rock Island, Ill. (KWQC) - A homicide investigation is underway in Rock Island after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed Sunday night. The Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson identified the 17-year-old as Angel Lopez Jr. According to police, they got a call about a person shot in the...
ROCK ISLAND, IL

