Read full article on original website
Related
KCJJ
Iowa City man arrested after search warrant turns up drugs and evidence of firearm use
An Iowa City man on Federal Supervised Release has been taken into custody after a search warrant allegedly turned up drugs and evidence of firearm use. On September 8th, police were dispatched to assist with federal probation officers to conduct a home visit on 43-year-old James Franzier. He was observed driving a Dodge Challenger, was stopped, and ordered to return home for the visit. Franzier reportedly parked his vehicle at a residence that wasn’t his, then walked home to complete the visit.
KWQC
Fort Madison police find suspected explosive device in camper
Moline Police Chief Darren Gault said students are safe and that school is operating normally. Quad Cites Marathon will impact traffic on several streets in Bettendorf Sunday. The Quad Cities Marathon should be off Bettendorf streets by approximately 11:00 a.m. New mental health services for Genesis cardiac patients provided by...
KBUR
Mount Pleasant man arrested for attempted murder
Mount Pleasant, IA- The Mount Pleasant Police Department has announced the arrest of a man following a shooting incident. According to a news release, on Saturday, September 17th, at about 12:29 AM, Mount Pleasant Police officers, along with Henry County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to 500 North Hamlin Street for a shooting.
KBUR
Salem, IA woman arrested after being found on railroad tracks
Mount Pleasant, IA- The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Salem, Iowa woman on multiple charges. On Sunday, September 18th, employees with BNSF contacted the Henry County Sheriff’s Office about a woman on the railroad tracks near Oakberry Avenue, who the employees say needed assistance.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ottumwaradio.com
SE Iowa Man Faces Six Theft Related Charges
Ottumwa police say a Fairfield man with prior theft convictions stole a debit card and used it to withdraw money and buy items. 26-year-old Jedakyah Ponce has been charged with third-degree theft and five counts of unauthorized use of credit card, all aggravated misdemeanors. According to court records, during the...
Suspect arrested for damaged ATMs, stolen cash and car
A Burlington man faces felony charges after police say he damaged an ATM at a Davenport bank in an incident that involved a truck stolen from Eldridge and a damaged ATM in Galva, Illinois.
kciiradio.com
Motor Vehicle vs. Horse-Drawn Buggy Collision In Johnson County
Tuesday, a collision was reported to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately 7:06 a.m. 63-year-old John Mast,was driving his vehicle eastbound near the intersection of 540th Street SW and Eagle Avenue SW when he collided with a horse-drawn buggy. The buggy was operated by 75-year-old Simon Borkholder, who was traveling in the same direction. Both individuals are residents of Kalona.
KBUR
Burlington man arrested on multiple charges
Burlington, IA- The Burlington police department has announced the arrest of a Burlington man on multiple charges. According to a news release, on Sunday, September 18th, at about 3:51 AM Burlington Police were dispatched to the 1700 block of Lincoln Street for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, police...
IN THIS ARTICLE
977wmoi.com
Public Assistance Needed in Locating Suspects Wanted for Car Burglarizing
The Warren County Crimestoppers is offering a $300.00 reward for information leading to the arrest of two male subjects wanted for burglarizing parked cars Sept. 19th. The suspects were driving a dark colored compact car and both wore hoodies. Please call Crimestoppers 309-734-9363. NO CALLER ID, YOU REMAIN ANONYMOUS.
voiceofmuscatine.com
Man charged after school parking lot argument
The Muscatine County Joint Communications Center received multiple 911 calls at approximately 2:38 p.m. on Monday, September 19 about a subject who was creating a disturbance in the parking lot of McKinley Elementary School. There were also reports that the subject was claiming to have a weapon. Officers from the...
KBUR
BPD: saturation patrol project results
Burlington, IA- The Burlington Police Department has announced the results of an evening time saturation project conducted by local law enforcement. According to a news release, on Thursday, September 15th, the Burlington Police Department in coordination with the Iowa State Patrol, Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office, and West Burlington Police Department conducted an evening time saturation patrol project.
khqa.com
Keokuk man pleads guilty to vehicular homicide by eluding
KEOKUK, Iowa, (KHQA) — A Keokuk man pleaded guilty on Monday to vehicular homicide by eluding authorities that resulted in his vehicle hitting a pedestrian who died from his injuries. Colby Manning, 29, was ordered to serve 10 years sentence, his parole was revoked as a result of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCJJ
Iowa City transient allegedly called ex-girlfriend from squad car while being arrested for assault
Iowa City transient asked to leave residence of ex girlfriend charged with assault. An Iowa City transient who was reportedly at his ex-girlfriend’s residence refused to leave and called her from the back of a squad car while he was being transported to jail on assault charges. Police say...
iheart.com
Johnson County Sheriff's Office: Man Arrested After Driving Over 100mph
(Swisher, IA) -- The Johnson County Sheriff's Office says a man is in custody after driving more than 100 miles an hour near Swisher. The Sheriff's Office says the man was clocked going 31 miles an hour over the speed limit in a 70 miles an hour zone on I-380 last Wednesday night. Deputies say the man said it was in a hurry to get home. They later found his drivers license had been previously revoked for multiple traffic violations, and deputies took the man into custody.
kciiradio.com
Traffic Violation Leads to Arrest in Henry County
On Wednesday at 10:15 p.m. the Henry County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on US Highway 34 near mile marker 229 in Mount Pleasant on a vehicle for a traffic violation. It was discovered that 32-year-old Oscar Daniel Leyva Sandoval of Ottumwa currently held a suspended driving status...
KBUR
Six Keokuk residents arrested on drug charges
Keokuk, IA- The Lee County Narcotics Task Force has reported the arrests of three Keokuk men and three Keokuk women on felony and misdemeanor drug charges. On Friday, September 16th, the Lee County Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant in the 1300 block of Cedar Street in Keokuk. As...
Iowa Man Stable After Vehicle Hits Horse-Drawn Buggy
***Above is a stock photo and does not represent any individuals, horses or locations involved in the following story. An elderly man strolling down the road in rural Iowa in a horse-drawn carriage on a bright, warm, late-summer day might have been a pleasant, if not odd, sight. It turned into a remarkably frightening one for all involved due to a collision with a vehicle, but thankfully no one including the horse was seriously injured.
Two-year-old boy dies in Iowa after choking
A two-year-old boy died in Muscatine after choking at a park on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. That night at approximately 6:06 p.m., members of the Muscatine Police & Fire Departments responded to Eversmeyer Park, in the 1100 block of Orange Street, for a two-year-old child who had gone unconscious and was no longer breathing, according […]
wbiw.com
Illinois woman arrested for dealing meth
WARREN CO. – On Saturday, just before 6:45 p.m., ISP Trooper Turchi and Probationary Trooper Howell were patrolling US 41 near County Road 300 North. Trooper Turchi and Howell initiated a traffic stop on a 2000 Chevrolet Blazer for traveling 75 mph in a 60 mph zone. While speaking with the driver, she initially provided troopers with a fake name. Troopers later identified the driver to be Lynette Brandt, 55, from Danville, IL.
KWQC
Coroner identifies teen fatally shot in Rock Island Sunday
Rock Island, Ill. (KWQC) - A homicide investigation is underway in Rock Island after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed Sunday night. The Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson identified the 17-year-old as Angel Lopez Jr. According to police, they got a call about a person shot in the...
Comments / 1