(Swisher, IA) -- The Johnson County Sheriff's Office says a man is in custody after driving more than 100 miles an hour near Swisher. The Sheriff's Office says the man was clocked going 31 miles an hour over the speed limit in a 70 miles an hour zone on I-380 last Wednesday night. Deputies say the man said it was in a hurry to get home. They later found his drivers license had been previously revoked for multiple traffic violations, and deputies took the man into custody.

SWISHER, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO