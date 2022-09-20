ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

8th Annual Tennessee Whiskey Festival at Miller Plaza in downtown Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Kenyatta Ashford and Ricky Moore talk about the 8th Annual Tennessee Whiskey Festival will take place in Chattanooga at the Miller Plaza in downtown Chattanooga on Saturday, September 24, 2022. Also, take part in an intimate Whiskey Supper Experience in the Waterhouse Pavilion in Downtown Chattanooga. This intimate outdoor Whiskey Supper features award-winning Chef Ricky Moore. This curated dinner will feature whiskey pairings featuring Uncle Nearest Tennessee Whiskey. A percentage of proceeds benefits the Future Ready Institute at Brainerd High School.
Travel Rebound & The Emotional Value Of Tourism Tops Chattanooga Tourism Summit

The Chattanooga Tourism Co. hosted around 500 industry partners at the 2022 Chattanooga Tourism Summit yesterday to celebrate the resilience of the travel industry in Hamilton County. The summit included and industry address by Barry White, President and CEO of Chattanooga Tourism Co., and remarks from Hugh Morrow, Chattanooga Tourism...
Featuring Exquisite Architectural Details, this Gorgeous All Brick Home in Chattanooga Hits Market for $2.2M

The Estate in Chattanooga is a luxurious home surrounded by mature landscaping and in a short distance to Chattanooga Golf & Country Club now available for sale. This home located at 1500 River View Oaks Rd, Chattanooga, Tennessee; offering 03 bedrooms and 04 bathrooms with 4,750 square feet of living spaces. Call Michelle O’Neil (Phone: 423-718-5866), Stephen O’Neil (Phone: 423-400-1899) – Keller Williams Realty (Phone: 423-664-1600) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Chattanooga.
Say yes to the dress Chattanooga! The Gowns for Good luncheon

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Joel Henderson talks about Say yes to the dress Chattanooga!!! The Gowns for Good luncheon and live fashion show benefit will directly help uninsured neighbors in need receive access to a primary care medical home. Gowns for Good will be held November 2nd at Gilma Event Hall in Chattanooga. Volunteers in Medicine Chattanooga, Inc. (VIM Chattanooga) is a full service medical clinic that opened its doors on May 5, 2005. It provides primary and preventative health care to financially eligible individuals and families of Hamilton and surrounding counties in Tennessee and Georgia who otherwise have no access to public or private health insurance. The clinic is in the 5900 Building, Suite 1400, in Eastgate, next door to the Eastgate Library. To learn more about Gowns for Good event sponsorship opportunities contact info@vim-chatt.org.
IRONMAN Chattanooga Returns This Sunday With Over 2,000 Competitors

Over 2,000 registered athletes from 27 countries and all 50 U.S. states will converge in the Scenic City for the 2022 Little Debbie IRONMAN Chattanooga presented by McKee A Family Company, part of the VinFast IRONMAN U.S. Series on Sunday, Sept. 25. Race weekend kicks off on Thursday with athlete...
Star Power: 'Twin.Doctors.J' on TikTok and Instagram have joined CHI Memorial

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Dr. Jeremy Hogstrom and Dr. Jermaine Hogstrom talk about how they have joined CHI Memorial Internal Medicine Associates on Hixson Pike earlier this month. Chattanooga natives, they moved away for high school, moved back to attend UTC, where they received undergraduate degrees. While at UTC, they were student volunteers at CHI Memorial and were later hired as phlebotomists before entering medical school.
Student Athlete Spotlight: Ryleigh Ledford

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Student Athlete Spotlight, sponsored by Dr. Pepper, for September 22nd, 2022 goes to Ryleigh Ledford. If you would like to nominate someone for the Student Athlete Spotlight send an email here.
CIVIQ Lecture Series Continues With "Hip Hop Is New Urbanism" On September 29

The Chattanooga Design Studio's popular CIVIQ speaker series returns on with "Hip Hop is New Urbanism," presented by Bruzenskey Bois at Waterhouse Pavilion, Miller Plaza on Thursday, September 29 at 5:30 p.m. Mr. Bois is a Real Estate Investor and Developer based in Tampa, FL. As a first-generation Haitian American,...
“Remember When?” - In The Present Tense

Remember when the feature “Remember When?” first appeared in The Chattanooga Times Free Press?. It may seem ages ago - but it was early 2020, just before the onset of the pandemic in this area. Mark Kennedy is the reporter and columnist at the Times Free Press who...
Chattanooga, September 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Boyd Buchanan School football team will have a game with Chattanooga Christian School on September 22, 2022, 14:00:00.
The Chattanooga Clergy for Justice is asking Hamilton County Schools for the immediate removal of East Ridge SRD

The Chattanooga Clergy for Justice is asking Hamilton County Schools for the immediate removal of the East Ridge SRD involved in the recent student arrest. Local pastors are begging the question, Why wouldn’t the school first respond by giving the student that was unwilling to participate in class activities, a failing grade? or even suspension before taking the matter to the school disciplinary officer?
Marcus & Millichap sells 23,720-square-foot self-storage facility in Tennessee

Marcus & Millichap closed the sale of Chattanooga Hwy 58 Self Storage, a 23,720-square-foot self-storage facility in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Gabriel Coe, Brett Hatcher and Nathan Coe, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Columbus office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. The buyer, a limited liability company, was secured and represented by Gabriel Coe, Hatcher and Nathan Coe. Jody McKibben, Tennessee Broker of Record, assisted in closing this transaction.
Afternoon bank robbery on Gunbarrel Road

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are looking for a bank robber who struck this afternoon in the Hamilton Place area. Police say a man held a clerk at gunpoint in the 1600 block of Gunbarrel Road before 3:30 PM. The robber got away before police arrived. No one was...
Pedestrian killed Tuesday night in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Police are investigating the death of a pedestrian last night in Cleveland. They say the pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Keith Street around 8:30 PM. The victim died from his injuries later at the hospital. The cause of the crash is still under...
