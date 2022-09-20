Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Chattanooga Ice Cream Shoppe May Be the Coolest Show on EarthDeanLandChattanooga, TN
Family Will Never Give Up Search For 15-Year-Old Tennessee Girl Abducted In Broad DaylightThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChattanooga, TN
Update: Frustrated migrant on a bus from Texas to NY calls 911T. WareChattanooga, TN
Related
WTVC
8th Annual Tennessee Whiskey Festival at Miller Plaza in downtown Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Kenyatta Ashford and Ricky Moore talk about the 8th Annual Tennessee Whiskey Festival will take place in Chattanooga at the Miller Plaza in downtown Chattanooga on Saturday, September 24, 2022. Also, take part in an intimate Whiskey Supper Experience in the Waterhouse Pavilion in Downtown Chattanooga. This intimate outdoor Whiskey Supper features award-winning Chef Ricky Moore. This curated dinner will feature whiskey pairings featuring Uncle Nearest Tennessee Whiskey. A percentage of proceeds benefits the Future Ready Institute at Brainerd High School.
chattanoogapulse.com
Travel Rebound & The Emotional Value Of Tourism Tops Chattanooga Tourism Summit
The Chattanooga Tourism Co. hosted around 500 industry partners at the 2022 Chattanooga Tourism Summit yesterday to celebrate the resilience of the travel industry in Hamilton County. The summit included and industry address by Barry White, President and CEO of Chattanooga Tourism Co., and remarks from Hugh Morrow, Chattanooga Tourism...
luxury-houses.net
Featuring Exquisite Architectural Details, this Gorgeous All Brick Home in Chattanooga Hits Market for $2.2M
The Estate in Chattanooga is a luxurious home surrounded by mature landscaping and in a short distance to Chattanooga Golf & Country Club now available for sale. This home located at 1500 River View Oaks Rd, Chattanooga, Tennessee; offering 03 bedrooms and 04 bathrooms with 4,750 square feet of living spaces. Call Michelle O’Neil (Phone: 423-718-5866), Stephen O’Neil (Phone: 423-400-1899) – Keller Williams Realty (Phone: 423-664-1600) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Chattanooga.
WTVC
Say yes to the dress Chattanooga! The Gowns for Good luncheon
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Joel Henderson talks about Say yes to the dress Chattanooga!!! The Gowns for Good luncheon and live fashion show benefit will directly help uninsured neighbors in need receive access to a primary care medical home. Gowns for Good will be held November 2nd at Gilma Event Hall in Chattanooga. Volunteers in Medicine Chattanooga, Inc. (VIM Chattanooga) is a full service medical clinic that opened its doors on May 5, 2005. It provides primary and preventative health care to financially eligible individuals and families of Hamilton and surrounding counties in Tennessee and Georgia who otherwise have no access to public or private health insurance. The clinic is in the 5900 Building, Suite 1400, in Eastgate, next door to the Eastgate Library. To learn more about Gowns for Good event sponsorship opportunities contact info@vim-chatt.org.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
chattanoogapulse.com
IRONMAN Chattanooga Returns This Sunday With Over 2,000 Competitors
Over 2,000 registered athletes from 27 countries and all 50 U.S. states will converge in the Scenic City for the 2022 Little Debbie IRONMAN Chattanooga presented by McKee A Family Company, part of the VinFast IRONMAN U.S. Series on Sunday, Sept. 25. Race weekend kicks off on Thursday with athlete...
WTVC
Star Power: 'Twin.Doctors.J' on TikTok and Instagram have joined CHI Memorial
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Dr. Jeremy Hogstrom and Dr. Jermaine Hogstrom talk about how they have joined CHI Memorial Internal Medicine Associates on Hixson Pike earlier this month. Chattanooga natives, they moved away for high school, moved back to attend UTC, where they received undergraduate degrees. While at UTC, they were student volunteers at CHI Memorial and were later hired as phlebotomists before entering medical school.
WTVCFOX
Student Athlete Spotlight: Ryleigh Ledford
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Student Athlete Spotlight, sponsored by Dr. Pepper, for September 22nd, 2022 goes to Ryleigh Ledford. If you would like to nominate someone for the Student Athlete Spotlight send an email here.
chattanoogapulse.com
AIM Center Honors Co-Founder, The Late Bonnie Currey-Stamps With Public Sculpture
All are invited to attend the unveiling of “Positive Space” a sculpture honoring AIM Center Co-Founder Bonnie Currey-Stamps on Saturday, October 1, at 11:00 am at the AIM Center, Inc. located at 472 West Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard here in Chattanooga. Guests will be able to take...
IN THIS ARTICLE
chattanoogapulse.com
CIVIQ Lecture Series Continues With "Hip Hop Is New Urbanism" On September 29
The Chattanooga Design Studio's popular CIVIQ speaker series returns on with "Hip Hop is New Urbanism," presented by Bruzenskey Bois at Waterhouse Pavilion, Miller Plaza on Thursday, September 29 at 5:30 p.m. Mr. Bois is a Real Estate Investor and Developer based in Tampa, FL. As a first-generation Haitian American,...
chattanoogacw.com
Roller rink runaround: Chattanooga family considering legal action against skating center
The high pitched buzz of Anora Martin's electric wheelchair whips through the air. The eight-year-old expertly navigates the turf, benches and trees at Cambridge Square, before coming to a halt near her dad Robert. A former Marine, Robert's stoic demeanor vanishes around his daughter, who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy...
chattanoogapulse.com
Aquarium Auction Features Works By Lemur-nardo Da Vinci And One-Of-A-Kind Experiences
When getting ready to tackle his next artistic masterpiece at the Tennessee Aquarium, Avior the Red-ruffed Lemur likes to take a few steps to center himself: languid naps in the sunshine, delicate nibbles of romaine lettuce, a resounding howl to focus his energy. Only after these rituals are complete can...
Savage Gulf named newest Tennessee State Park
Sitting on the Western edge of the Cumberland Plateau, Savage Gulf is one of Tennessee’s most incredible wilderness areas.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wutc.org
“Remember When?” - In The Present Tense
Remember when the feature “Remember When?” first appeared in The Chattanooga Times Free Press?. It may seem ages ago - but it was early 2020, just before the onset of the pandemic in this area. Mark Kennedy is the reporter and columnist at the Times Free Press who...
Chattanooga, September 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Boyd Buchanan School football team will have a game with Chattanooga Christian School on September 22, 2022, 14:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
WDEF
The Chattanooga Clergy for Justice is asking Hamilton County Schools for the immediate removal of East Ridge SRD
The Chattanooga Clergy for Justice is asking Hamilton County Schools for the immediate removal of the East Ridge SRD involved in the recent student arrest. Local pastors are begging the question, Why wouldn’t the school first respond by giving the student that was unwilling to participate in class activities, a failing grade? or even suspension before taking the matter to the school disciplinary officer?
rejournals.com
Marcus & Millichap sells 23,720-square-foot self-storage facility in Tennessee
Marcus & Millichap closed the sale of Chattanooga Hwy 58 Self Storage, a 23,720-square-foot self-storage facility in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Gabriel Coe, Brett Hatcher and Nathan Coe, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Columbus office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. The buyer, a limited liability company, was secured and represented by Gabriel Coe, Hatcher and Nathan Coe. Jody McKibben, Tennessee Broker of Record, assisted in closing this transaction.
WTVCFOX
Crews work to put out large vehicle fire on I-75 near East Brainerd Road Wednesday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. Chattanooga Fire Department spokeswoman Lindsey Rogers says no one was hurt. She says it was likely caused by "an electrical fire started by speaker equipment in the back seat." Rogers says when the driver realized what was happening, they pulled over and got out safely.
WDEF
Afternoon bank robbery on Gunbarrel Road
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are looking for a bank robber who struck this afternoon in the Hamilton Place area. Police say a man held a clerk at gunpoint in the 1600 block of Gunbarrel Road before 3:30 PM. The robber got away before police arrived. No one was...
WTVC
Chattanooga Clergy asking to meet with HCSO, want SRO in East Ridge High arrest removed
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE:. The Chattanooga Clergy for Justice is asking HCSO for the immediate removal of an SRO at East Ridge High School involved in a recent arrest incident. They are also asking to meet with HCSO and a DOJ representative to discuss changes to the departments...
WDEF
Pedestrian killed Tuesday night in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Police are investigating the death of a pedestrian last night in Cleveland. They say the pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Keith Street around 8:30 PM. The victim died from his injuries later at the hospital. The cause of the crash is still under...
Comments / 0