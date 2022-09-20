ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
1470 WMBD

East Peoria Council passes resolution demanding revisions to SAFE-T Act

EAST PEORIA, Ill. — East Peoria elected leaders are adding their collective voice to the growing chorus of opposition to Illinois’ upcoming implementation of the SAFE-T Act. East Peoria Council members voted unanimously Tuesday to approve a resolution demanding state lawmakers make changes to the new law. They...
EAST PEORIA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Health
City
Washington, IL
State
Washington State
wmay.com

Illinois quick hits: Pritzker calls for two lawmakers’ resignations; fentanyl warning issued

Gov. J.B. Pritzker is calling on two Democratic lawmakers embroiled in controversies to step down. In a statement issued Thursday, Pritzker said Sen. Emil Jones III and Sen. Michael Hastings should both resign from office. Jones was charged this week with bribery in connection to a red-light camera probe by federal investigators. Hastings is dealing with domestic violence allegations from his wife, accusations he has denied.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Illinois quick hits: State senator charged with bribery; Mega Millions winners come forward

State Sen. Emil Jones III is facing federal bribery charges following a yearlong investigation involving the red-light camera company SafeSpeed. The Chicago Democrat is now the latest in a long line of Illinois lawmakers to face charges since the feds’ probe of SafeSpeed negotiations. Jones, who is the son of former Illinois Senate President Emil Jones Jr., is also charged with lying to the FBI.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tammy Duckworth
Person
Mike Bost
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Tune in for Illinois governor debates

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The November election is just weeks away, and the race that everyone is watching in Illinois is for governor. State Senator Darren Bailey is challenging Democrat and current Governor JB Pritzker. There will be two debates between the candidates in October, taking place on October 6 and 18. The candidates will […]
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#Veterans Affairs#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Legislative#Illinois Congressional#Va#Gray Dc#The U S Dept#The U S Supreme Court#American#House Committee
walls102.com

Jury awards Illinois woman $363M in suit over plant’s gas

CHICAGO (AP) — A jury has awarded $363 million to a woman who alleged that a now-shuttered suburban Chicago plant that sterilized medical equipment exposed residents to a toxic industrial gas and gave her breast cancer. After a five-week trial, the Cook County jury on Monday awarded 70-year-old Sue Kamuda $38 million in compensatory damages and $325 million in punitive damages. Kamuda’s attorneys say she developed breast cancer in 2007 despite having no predisposition to it. She is the first of more than 700 people seeking damages from Oak Brook-based Sterigenics to go to trial over health claims over the plant’s releases of ethylene oxide gas. Lawyers for the companies argued that Kamuda’s attorneys offered no proof that her breast cancer was caused by exposure to ethylene oxide.
COOK COUNTY, IL
collinsvilledailynews.com

Countries Illinois imports the most goods from

Stacker compiled a list of the countries Illinois imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with Illinois. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
WIFR

IDOC officials criticized over audit findings, future of Pontiac prison

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - State lawmakers grilled officials from the Illinois Department of Corrections Wednesday over weaknesses found in the department’s lack of financial reporting, including how taxpayer money was used within prisons. IDOC Director Rob Jeffreys said the response to COVID-19 in prisons was the top priority for the agency during the time of the most recent audit.
PONTIAC, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy