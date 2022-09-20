Read full article on original website
wmay.com
Secretary of State apologizes to veteran who posted about negative interaction at facility
(The Center Square) – Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White’s office is apologizing to an Illinois resident who is also a veteran after she posted on social media about her interaction with the agency leaving her overwhelmed and crying. A series of viral video on the social media...
wglt.org
State’s largest union backs Republican Dan Brady for Secretary of State
State Rep. Dan Brady of Bloomington is the only Republican seeking statewide office to get the endorsement of the Illinois Education Association (IEA), the largest union in the state. “In our discussions, what I spoke to was the role of the Secretary of State’s office as it pertains to education,”...
1470 WMBD
East Peoria Council passes resolution demanding revisions to SAFE-T Act
EAST PEORIA, Ill. — East Peoria elected leaders are adding their collective voice to the growing chorus of opposition to Illinois’ upcoming implementation of the SAFE-T Act. East Peoria Council members voted unanimously Tuesday to approve a resolution demanding state lawmakers make changes to the new law. They...
wcbu.org
GOP nominee Bailey discusses crime, taxes, election integrity during Peoria campaign stop
Republican gubernatorial nominee Darren Bailey vowed Tuesday to stand by the outcome of the upcoming general election, after telling a group of supporters in Peoria he wants to lower taxes, improve public education, and take a tough stance against crime. “Now is the time for regular working people like us...
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Pritzker calls for two lawmakers’ resignations; fentanyl warning issued
Gov. J.B. Pritzker is calling on two Democratic lawmakers embroiled in controversies to step down. In a statement issued Thursday, Pritzker said Sen. Emil Jones III and Sen. Michael Hastings should both resign from office. Jones was charged this week with bribery in connection to a red-light camera probe by federal investigators. Hastings is dealing with domestic violence allegations from his wife, accusations he has denied.
Pritzker: Illinois SAFE-T Act will help ‘single mother who shoplifted diapers for her baby’
CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker on Tuesday defended the elimination of cash bail as part of the SAFE-T Act, saying the law would address “the problem of a single mother who shoplifted diapers for her baby” and is held in jail until her trial because she cannot afford bail. Illinois will become […]
New Illinois law may help homeowners sued over solar panels
A home in Belleville is an eyesore, according to a lawsuit filed by the neighborhood homeowner’s association. It’s over the placement of solar panels.
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: State senator charged with bribery; Mega Millions winners come forward
State Sen. Emil Jones III is facing federal bribery charges following a yearlong investigation involving the red-light camera company SafeSpeed. The Chicago Democrat is now the latest in a long line of Illinois lawmakers to face charges since the feds’ probe of SafeSpeed negotiations. Jones, who is the son of former Illinois Senate President Emil Jones Jr., is also charged with lying to the FBI.
Illinois attorney general seeking more money for ComEd refunds
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul reportedly wants a rehearing after the Illinois Commerce Commission ordered ComEd to refund customers $38 million. The Citizens Utility Board is joining the call, claiming that ComEd used “accounting tricks” when the utility firm paid a $200 million fine tied to a federal court case involving […]
New Illinois law allows residents to register to vote by mail permanently: Here's how to do it
Illinois voters get to skip the voting lines forever if they sign up to vote by mail permanently. (CHICAGO) Tuesday, September 20th, was National Register to Vote Day, making now a perfect time to consider if you want to be able to vote from home for every election.
Tune in for Illinois governor debates
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The November election is just weeks away, and the race that everyone is watching in Illinois is for governor. State Senator Darren Bailey is challenging Democrat and current Governor JB Pritzker. There will be two debates between the candidates in October, taking place on October 6 and 18. The candidates will […]
Illinois AG Kwame Raoul: SAFE-T Act has ‘number of issues’
CHICAGO (WTVO) — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul on Tuesday said his office is in discussions about “a number of issues” with the state’s SAFE-T Act. As first reported by the Chicago Tribune, Raoul, speaking at a Chicago campaign event, said language in the act that defines whether a criminal defendant is a flight risk or […]
Gianno Caldwell rips new Illinois law: 'This is not criminal justice reform, it's justice for criminals'
Fox News contributor Gianno Caldwell delivered scathing criticism Wednesday on "Fox & Friends" of Illinois Democrats pushing harmful criminal justice reform policies, such as ending cash bail. Caldwell, whose teenage brother was shot and killed in Chicago, discussed the SAFE-T Act's passage with a former prosecutor and state Republican leader.
walls102.com
Jury awards Illinois woman $363M in suit over plant’s gas
CHICAGO (AP) — A jury has awarded $363 million to a woman who alleged that a now-shuttered suburban Chicago plant that sterilized medical equipment exposed residents to a toxic industrial gas and gave her breast cancer. After a five-week trial, the Cook County jury on Monday awarded 70-year-old Sue Kamuda $38 million in compensatory damages and $325 million in punitive damages. Kamuda’s attorneys say she developed breast cancer in 2007 despite having no predisposition to it. She is the first of more than 700 people seeking damages from Oak Brook-based Sterigenics to go to trial over health claims over the plant’s releases of ethylene oxide gas. Lawyers for the companies argued that Kamuda’s attorneys offered no proof that her breast cancer was caused by exposure to ethylene oxide.
Report: Ill. Corrections Dept. manipulated nepotism hiring
A report by a state inspector general says an Illinois prison system administrator improperly designated a family member for a Department of Corrections post that was never authorized.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Countries Illinois imports the most goods from
Stacker compiled a list of the countries Illinois imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with Illinois. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WIFR
IDOC officials criticized over audit findings, future of Pontiac prison
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - State lawmakers grilled officials from the Illinois Department of Corrections Wednesday over weaknesses found in the department’s lack of financial reporting, including how taxpayer money was used within prisons. IDOC Director Rob Jeffreys said the response to COVID-19 in prisons was the top priority for the agency during the time of the most recent audit.
fox32chicago.com
Illinois AG wants ComEd to pay customers larger refund after bribery scheme settlement
CHICAGO - Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul wants ComEd to pay its customers a larger refund following a federal criminal investigation. Last month, the Illinois Commerce Commission approved a $38 million settlement in the ComEd bribery scheme. The utility company admitted in federal court it paid more than a million...
Police chase begins in Illinois and ends in Missouri early Thursday morning
A police chase that started in Illinois ended in south St. Louis County early Thursday morning.
NBC Chicago
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: State of Pandemic, New COVID Variants, Booster Timing
Chicago-area health experts say the pandemic is far from over as fall and winter approaches. The comments come in response to a statement from President Joe Biden, and as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracks a number of variants gaining steam as BA.5 begins to decline. Here's what...
