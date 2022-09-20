ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Macy’s Inc. Steps Up Sustainability Efforts

By David Moin
WWD
WWD
 2 days ago

Macy’s Inc. is doubling down on waste reduction and promoting circularity to help save the environment.

Among the efforts disclosed by the company this week: reducing packaging, scaling back on samples for private labels to reduce textile waste and advancing programs that enable customers to extend the life of products.

More from WWD

“Our efforts are focused on providing sustainable and ethically produced brands, products and services to our customers, while reducing our impact on the environment through operations,” Keelin Evans, vice president of sustainability at Macy’s Inc., said in a statement Monday. “We’re going to achieve this through our guiding social purpose platform, ‘Mission Every One,’ and an enterprise-wide collaboration with partners, designers, suppliers, logistics partners, entrepreneurs, colleagues and customers.”

Macy’s indicated that its private brand team is utilizing technology to scale back the number of physical samples required from suppliers “without impacting fit, color and other design considerations.” Macy’s said that process has significantly decreased textile waste. According to the company, in 2019, 5 percent of samples were digital but by the end of the 2022 development season, 61 percent of all samples were made virtually. “This shift actively keeps product that would otherwise not have use, out of landfills,” Macy’s indicated.

The retailer is further reducing waste by cutting down on packaging. That involves standardizing the size of packing cartons and minimizing packaging materials, the company said. Among the initiatives cited:

  • Auto-boxer and auto-bagger technology to create unique packaging to fit odd or oversize items and reduce box volume and waste up to 50 percent.
  • In 2022, virgin plastic mailer bags were edited to include 35 percent recycled content, reducing the thickness of the bag by 20 percent, thereby reducing virgin plastic input by more than 50 percent.
  • All cardboard used by Macy’s fulfillment centers is FSC-certified and comprised of 35 percent recycled content.
  • In spring 2022, most packages from digital orders fulfilled by Macy’s fulfillment centers do not include printed invoices. Instead, customers can reference order information in their online accounts and email receipts.

The Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s divisions of the company have been offering accessible care instructions and programs to help customers extend product life and reduce water and electricity use. For products like jewelry, watches and furniture, repair services are available through “WorryNoMore Protection Plans” and a partnership with My Jewelry Repair, which offers a range of services, from repairing a broken clasp on a bracelet to recreating an entire movement in a watch.

Macy’s wants to increase store recycling rates 80 percent by 2025. To help reach the goal, the Macy’s beauty products team launched a pilot program involving shipping outdated collateral to a third-party for recycling rather than disposing it in the stores. Macy’s is also using RFID technology to track participation and weights of store cardboard recycling.

Additionally, earlier this year, Macy’s joined up with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, textile waste solutions company FabScrap, and Give Back Box, a system for donating household items.

Through its partnership with Give Back Box, Macy’s customers can contribute to the responsible lifecycle of their clothes, toys and other pre-loved items by downloading a pre-paid shipping label from Macy’s website and sending them to be donated for resale and recycling.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Kylie Cosmetics Teams Up With Macy’s

Macy’s Inc. is teaming up with Kylie Cosmetics. The department store will launch a Kylie Cosmetics holiday collection in select doors and online on Oct. 1, followed by the rollout of the brand’s core range — lip kits, lipsticks and glosses — through winter 2022 and launch in its entirety in spring 2023.More from WWDEye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFWKylie Jenner's Best Style Moments Over the YearsChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Liquid Lip Color Campaign The brand relaunched last year after Coty Inc. took a majority stake in both Jenner’s cosmetics and skin care businesses for $600 million....
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Alibaba Launches Luxury Experience in Metaverse

Alibaba Group said it is “multiplying the ways that luxury brands can connect with China’s affluent shoppers in the metaverse” via the release of a series of digital upgrades as well as an augmented reality fashion show on Thursday.  The launch is part of the fifth anniversary of the company’s Tmall Luxury Pavilion, which Alibaba describes as “the largest online destination in China to host over 200 luxury brands from the five major luxury groups.” More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkA Look Inside Destree's First StoreWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail Concepts Janet Wang,...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Macy’s Sustainability Roadmap Is Here

Over the past year, home goods companies ranging from small direct-to-consumer brands like Parachute to major companies such as Ikea and Crate & Barrel have made commitments to improving the circularity of their products. Now Macy’s joins them with a host of sustainability initiatives aimed at improving circularity through the retailer’s value chain. As part of its Mission Every One social purpose platform, Macy’s has taken steps to improve the circularity of its products, such as joining the nonprofit Ellen MacArthur Foundation. The foundation is focused on accelerating and enabling the growth of a circular economy by providing resources for circular...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Sustainability#Design#Business Industry#Linus Business#Macy S Inc
WWD

Positive Luxury’s Butterfly Mark Expands Sustainability Reporting

The newest version of Positive Luxury’s sustainability assessment Butterfly Mark takes flight this week, with additional details to put a company’s ESG status under the microscope. The Butterfly Mark was launched a decade ago as a score and stamp of approval that a brand’s sustainability standards were vetted....
BUSINESS
WWD

Business

Buyers and Designers Practice Agility at Designers & Agents. Attendees showed signs of optimism with their orders, offerings and expansion plans. Get all the top news stories and alerts straight to your inbox. Sign Up Sign Up. By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. Milan...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Sara Bland Jumps to PVH for Chief Strategy Role

PVH Corp. tapped Sara Bland to be executive vice president and chief strategy officer, starting Oct. 31. Bland — who was most recently executive vice president, global strategy at jeansmaker Kontoor Brands Inc. and before that worked at GlaxoSmithKline and PepsiCo — steps into the Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein parent at a time of change.More from WWDFront Row at Tommy Hilfiger RTW Fall 2022Scenes from Decentraland's Metaverse Fashion WeekBackstage at Tommy Hilfiger RTW Spring 2020 Not only is the economy and all of fashion shaken up with ultra-high inflation and the threat of recession, PVH is executing on a new brand- and...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Macy's
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Recycling
Country
Germany
WWD

Columbia Sportswear’s Three-year Growth Plan

Columbia Sportswear Co. has mapped out a three-year plan that includes higher sales targets and an expected boost from the Sorel brand. During a meeting with investors and analysts, the Columbia Sportswear’s chairman, president and chief executive officer Tim Boyle said the company had a 9 percent net sales compound annual growth rate, 11 percent diluted earnings per share CAGR and a 13 percent annual total shareholder return from its IPO in 1998 through last year.More from WWDLouis Vuitton Celebrates Exhibition Opening EventA Look at Beyoncé's Ivy Park Collaboration with AdidasBack to School Virtually Looking ahead, Columbia Sportswear is banking on...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Retail Tech: Bloomingdale’s Debuts Virtual Store, Amazon Acquires Robotics Firm

The weekly Retail Tech Roundup compiles technology news across the supply chain, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, logistics and fulfillment sectors. Virtual stores Bloomingdale’s/Emperia In celebration of its 150-year anniversary, Bloomingdale’s is introducing a new, futuristic virtual store designed by Emperia, a virtual reality technology developer for the retail, fashion, and art sectors. The virtual store will feature exclusive collections from brands such as Polo Ralph Lauren, Marc Jacobs, David Yurman, MCM, Byredo and Baccarat. The retailer is introducing the virtual store during New York Fashion Week as part of one of its biggest anniversary campaigns, featuring celebrations across the U.S., including acclaimed designers, exclusive merchandise and...
RETAIL
WWD

Dior’s London Christmas, Christie’s Ann Getty Auction, Slowear Enters Women’s

IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE: Dior is cementing its longstanding relationship with Harrods with a holiday event that will take over the London department store’s windows and facade for a celebration of “The Wonderful World of Dior.” Running from Nov. 10 to Jan. 3, the multipronged happening will involve events on every floor of the store, including a micro-village on the lower ground floor and a pop-up café. The front of the store on Brompton Road will be adorned with a monumental light installation featuring classic Dior emblems like the compass rose, one of the key symbols of the brand’s 2022 holiday...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Associated Press

Mouser Electronics Expands Line Card with 35+ New Manufacturer Brands

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest semiconductors and electronic components, continues to expand its line card by adding 36 new manufacturers through the end of August 2022. With more than 1,200 manufacturer brands, Mouser now offers an even wider range of product options for its global customer base of design engineers, component buyers, procurement agents, educators and students. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005830/en/ Mouser Electronics continues to expand its line card by adding 36 new manufacturers through the end of August 2022. With more than 1,200 manufacturer brands, Mouser now offers an even wider range of product options for its global customer base of design engineers, component buyers, procurement agents, educators and students. (Image source: “flashmovie - stock.adobe.com”)
BUSINESS
WWD

PVH Foundation Commits $10M to Fashion Climate Fund

The Fashion Climate Fund that already counts industry heavyweights like H&M is adding a new lead partner and setting a game plan on funding deployment. PVH Corp., through its philanthropic arm, The PVH Foundation, is joining the $250 million climate fund spearheaded by San Francisco-based nonprofit the Apparel Impact Institute. Aii is an organization that is helping to clean up fashion supply chains with such programs as Clean by Design. PVH joins Lululemon, H&M Group and The Schmidt Family Foundation in funding solutions across the value chain that advance decarbonization. Each funder commits a minimum of $10 million to the Fashion...
ENVIRONMENT
animalwellnessmagazine.com

Sustainability in the Pet Industry

As we forge into the future, a focus on sustainability has become much more in the forefront of consumers’ minds. People are conscious of the environmental impact they are having, and consumers and businesses alike are placing an emphasis on buying from or partnering with eco-conscious brands. For animal lovers, that also means finding sustainable pet food.
PET SERVICES
WWD

Susan Fang RTW Spring 2023

Canadian Chinese fashion designer Susan Fang made a splash with her London Fashion Week runway debut. Her spring 2023 showcase at the Marshall Street swimming pool in Central London exuded hopeful and joyous emotions, as models in dreamy and colorful hand-knotted organza dresses walked on pontoons, surrounded by giant inflated flower-bomb installations covered with water marble patterns.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Gap Inc. Slashing Staff at Headquarters

Gap Inc., in a move reflecting ongoing weak financial performance, has decided to eliminate roughly 500 jobs, including filled and vacant positions, at its corporate offices in San Francisco, California, and New York. The company for several seasons has been downsizing and reducing staff, but primarily through streamlining the Gap...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WWD

WWD

38K+
Followers
26K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy