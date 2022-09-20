Read full article on original website
Related
KSNB Local4
Traffic plans for Second Ave Overpass project in Kearney
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Drivers should be aware of some continued work happening on the 2nd Avenue overpass in Kearney. The City of Kearney Public Works Department and Wilke Contracting Corp. said that both directions of traffic on the 2nd Avenue overpass will be switched from the outside lanes to the inside lanes on Friday, September 23, weather permitting. Oversized and wide loads are required to use an alternate route.
Kearney Hub
Kearney area schools have heated races on Nov. 8 ballots
KEARNEY — Informed voters know something about the candidates and issues, but how much do voters know about themselves?. That’s a valid question, as voters have options about how and where they can cast their ballots, said Buffalo County Election Commissioner Lisa Poff. “First they need to register,...
Kearney Hub
Buffalo County school boards heavily contested in November
KEARNEY — Buffalo County voters will decide eight contested school board races in the Nov. 8 general election. Elm Creek and Pleasanton voters will narrow the field of six candidates to three;. Amherst voters will decide which of their five candidates will fill three positions; and,. Kearney voters will...
klkntv.com
Grand Island Fire Department searches for more ambulance staff
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — After a record number of calls this year, the Grand Island Fire Department is asking for more staffing for ambulances. Currently, GIFD has seven ambulances, but they only have the staff for two to be in service for 24 hours. Fire Chief Cory Schmidt said...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSNB Local4
Construction moving along at the Hastings Theatre District
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Construction is moving along at the Hastings Theatre District, and pretty soon, the actual theatre will be back up and running with an practically entirely new look. The building has a new roof, a new HVAC system, a new paint job, new screens have been installed...
KSNB Local4
Two transported following Highway 281 & Old Potash crash
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two people were injured in a crash Tuesday at a busy intersection in Grand Island. Grand Island Fire was called out to a two-vehicle crash at Highway 281 and Old Potash Highway around 11:36 a.m. Details regarding the cause of the crash have yet to...
Kearney Hub
Grand Island runaway wrecks stolen pickup in Minden
MINDEN — A 14-year-old Grand Island male faces possible juvenile charges in Kearney County following a pursuit Tuesday. At about 8:40 a.m. Tuesday, the Minden Police Department received a report of a possible runaway juvenile from Grand Island being at a residence in Minden, according to a press release from MPD. Officers checked the residence and did not locate anyone at the residence.
IN THIS ARTICLE
unkantelope.com
SafeRide program ends with Kearney Cab Company
SafeRide program for UNK students no longer exists. The Kearney Cab Company that provided the service went out of business in August. Wendy Schardt, director of Student Health and Counseling, explained that there isn’t a replacement. “Right now, we don’t really have anything in place,” Schardt said. “So, it’s...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Salvation Army shelter closes after wave of staff resignations
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The men’s shelter of the Salvation Army of Grand Island has shut its doors due to a staffing shortage. The closure happened right after four shelter employees walked out after alleged mistreatment by leadership. One of the four who resigned included, now, former SA...
KSNB Local4
Crews remove bricks from building in downtown Hastings
Big help is on the way for some Central Community College Hastings students. Construction moving along at the Hastings Theatre District. The theatre is expected to be completed in November. Construction to one of two multifamily apartments is underway. John's Wednesday Evening Forecast. Updated: 15 hours ago. Local 4 Weather...
foxnebraska.com
Cozad man heading to district court for involvement in Paradise City shooting
BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. — A Cozad man charged in a shooting at a strip club in July is heading to district court. Buffalo County Court records say Corey Brestel, 24, is charged with possession of a defaced firearm. On July 31, two men who are a part of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSNB Local4
Minden Police pursue teen driving stolen vehicle out of Grand Island
MINDEN, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island teen is being referred for criminal charges in Kearney County after he led police in Minden on a high-speed chase. The Minden Police Department said around 8:40 a.m. Tuesday, they received a report of a possible runaway juvenile being at a residence in town. Officers checked it out and didn’t locate anyone at the residence.
KETV.com
Two Nebraska high schools investigating alleged 'misconduct' by students during volleyball match
KEARNEY, Neb. — Two Nebraska high schools are investigating "allegations of irresponsible behavior" by students during a volleyball match on Tuesday night. Misconduct by some Kearney High School students during a match against Lincoln High School allegedly included "inappropriate comments and actions." “I was contacted by the Lincoln High...
1011now.com
Kearney High administrators apologize for students’ behavior during volleyball match against Lincoln High
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - An investigation is underway following reported inappropriate behavior in the Kearney High student section of Tuesday night’s varsity volleyball game against Lincoln High. Complaints from LHS parents and players include people in the KHS student section yelling derogatory comments and reaching out to touch players...
KSNB Local4
Kearney teens convicted on drug charges related to January murder
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Two Kearney teenagers connected to a Jan. 16 murder will be sentenced in November for related drug convictions. Mariah Chamberlin, 19, and Joshua Morris, 18, will be sentenced Nov. 18 for possession of marijuana. They were arrested in connection to the the murder of Jared Shinpaugh of Lexington.
KSNB Local4
Hastings man sentenced to federal prison for meth
OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - A Hastings man was sentenced to federal prison for meth on Tuesday. Officials announced that 28-year-old Zachary D. Ellis of Hastings was sentenced in federal court in Lincoln. Ellis was sentenced to 120 months in prison for distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine (actual)...
Kearney Hub
Kearney High School apologizes to Lincoln High for alleged student behavior
KEARNEY — Kearney High School administrators have apologized for the behavior of students in the KHS student section Tuesday at the varsity volleyball game against Lincoln High School. “We are aware of the allegations of irresponsible behavior from our students at the volleyball game last night and are investigating...
Kearney Hub
Barbecue championships come to Kearney
KEARNEY — Fans of barbecue can get a taste of the best during the Midwest BBQ Cookoff Championships from 5-8 p.m. Saturday along 24th Street in downtown Kearney. The event, overseen by the Midwest BBQ Association, will feature four types of meat — smoke ribs, pork butts, chicken and brisket. The public is invited to come watch the contestants cook and then taste the prize-winning meat at the Eagles Club at 17 W. 24th St.
gifamilyradio.com
More Missing Trailers In Grand Island, As Gibbon Packing Reports Thefts
Friday night officers with the Grand Island police department responded to Gibbon packing in reference to a theft. The first incident was reported on September 16th at 9:30pm after the driver reported his trailer was missing. The driver called the manager and the manger discovered that the trailer next to...
Comments / 0