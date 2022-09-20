ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

KSNB Local4

Traffic plans for Second Ave Overpass project in Kearney

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Drivers should be aware of some continued work happening on the 2nd Avenue overpass in Kearney. The City of Kearney Public Works Department and Wilke Contracting Corp. said that both directions of traffic on the 2nd Avenue overpass will be switched from the outside lanes to the inside lanes on Friday, September 23, weather permitting. Oversized and wide loads are required to use an alternate route.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney area schools have heated races on Nov. 8 ballots

KEARNEY — Informed voters know something about the candidates and issues, but how much do voters know about themselves?. That’s a valid question, as voters have options about how and where they can cast their ballots, said Buffalo County Election Commissioner Lisa Poff. “First they need to register,...
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE
Kearney Hub

Buffalo County school boards heavily contested in November

KEARNEY — Buffalo County voters will decide eight contested school board races in the Nov. 8 general election. Elm Creek and Pleasanton voters will narrow the field of six candidates to three;. Amherst voters will decide which of their five candidates will fill three positions; and,. Kearney voters will...
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Grand Island Fire Department searches for more ambulance staff

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — After a record number of calls this year, the Grand Island Fire Department is asking for more staffing for ambulances. Currently, GIFD has seven ambulances, but they only have the staff for two to be in service for 24 hours. Fire Chief Cory Schmidt said...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Construction moving along at the Hastings Theatre District

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Construction is moving along at the Hastings Theatre District, and pretty soon, the actual theatre will be back up and running with an practically entirely new look. The building has a new roof, a new HVAC system, a new paint job, new screens have been installed...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Two transported following Highway 281 & Old Potash crash

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two people were injured in a crash Tuesday at a busy intersection in Grand Island. Grand Island Fire was called out to a two-vehicle crash at Highway 281 and Old Potash Highway around 11:36 a.m. Details regarding the cause of the crash have yet to...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Kearney Hub

Grand Island runaway wrecks stolen pickup in Minden

MINDEN — A 14-year-old Grand Island male faces possible juvenile charges in Kearney County following a pursuit Tuesday. At about 8:40 a.m. Tuesday, the Minden Police Department received a report of a possible runaway juvenile from Grand Island being at a residence in Minden, according to a press release from MPD. Officers checked the residence and did not locate anyone at the residence.
MINDEN, NE
unkantelope.com

SafeRide program ends with Kearney Cab Company

SafeRide program for UNK students no longer exists. The Kearney Cab Company that provided the service went out of business in August. Wendy Schardt, director of Student Health and Counseling, explained that there isn’t a replacement. “Right now, we don’t really have anything in place,” Schardt said. “So, it’s...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Crews remove bricks from building in downtown Hastings

Big help is on the way for some Central Community College Hastings students. Construction moving along at the Hastings Theatre District. The theatre is expected to be completed in November. Construction to one of two multifamily apartments is underway. John's Wednesday Evening Forecast. Updated: 15 hours ago. Local 4 Weather...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Minden Police pursue teen driving stolen vehicle out of Grand Island

MINDEN, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island teen is being referred for criminal charges in Kearney County after he led police in Minden on a high-speed chase. The Minden Police Department said around 8:40 a.m. Tuesday, they received a report of a possible runaway juvenile being at a residence in town. Officers checked it out and didn’t locate anyone at the residence.
MINDEN, NE
KSNB Local4

Kearney teens convicted on drug charges related to January murder

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Two Kearney teenagers connected to a Jan. 16 murder will be sentenced in November for related drug convictions. Mariah Chamberlin, 19, and Joshua Morris, 18, will be sentenced Nov. 18 for possession of marijuana. They were arrested in connection to the the murder of Jared Shinpaugh of Lexington.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Hastings man sentenced to federal prison for meth

OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - A Hastings man was sentenced to federal prison for meth on Tuesday. Officials announced that 28-year-old Zachary D. Ellis of Hastings was sentenced in federal court in Lincoln. Ellis was sentenced to 120 months in prison for distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine (actual)...
HASTINGS, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney High School apologizes to Lincoln High for alleged student behavior

KEARNEY — Kearney High School administrators have apologized for the behavior of students in the KHS student section Tuesday at the varsity volleyball game against Lincoln High School. “We are aware of the allegations of irresponsible behavior from our students at the volleyball game last night and are investigating...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Barbecue championships come to Kearney

KEARNEY — Fans of barbecue can get a taste of the best during the Midwest BBQ Cookoff Championships from 5-8 p.m. Saturday along 24th Street in downtown Kearney. The event, overseen by the Midwest BBQ Association, will feature four types of meat — smoke ribs, pork butts, chicken and brisket. The public is invited to come watch the contestants cook and then taste the prize-winning meat at the Eagles Club at 17 W. 24th St.
KEARNEY, NE
gifamilyradio.com

More Missing Trailers In Grand Island, As Gibbon Packing Reports Thefts

Friday night officers with the Grand Island police department responded to Gibbon packing in reference to a theft. The first incident was reported on September 16th at 9:30pm after the driver reported his trailer was missing. The driver called the manager and the manger discovered that the trailer next to...
GIBBON, NE

