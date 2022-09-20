KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Drivers should be aware of some continued work happening on the 2nd Avenue overpass in Kearney. The City of Kearney Public Works Department and Wilke Contracting Corp. said that both directions of traffic on the 2nd Avenue overpass will be switched from the outside lanes to the inside lanes on Friday, September 23, weather permitting. Oversized and wide loads are required to use an alternate route.

