3,740 NEW COVID CASES IN WESTCHESTER LAST WEEK — AHEAD OF LAST SEPTEMBER PACE. SCHOOL COVID REPORTING ELIMINATED.

Another day, another ribbon-cutting, as the pace of new investment picks up, bringing energy and vitality to our growing downtown. Yesterday, we celebrated the official opening of Modera New Rochelle, a 334-unit mid-rise apartment building on Centre Avenue that is already attracting rave reviews from residents. It’s a great new addition to our city and a taste of more to come. This press release has all the details.

NEW ROCHELLE, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO