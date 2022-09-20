3,740 NEW COVID CASES IN WESTCHESTER LAST WEEK — AHEAD OF LAST SEPTEMBER PACE. SCHOOL COVID REPORTING ELIMINATED.

Read full article on original website
talkofthesound.com
Westchester EMS Provider Hacked in One of the Largest U.S. Healthcare Ransomware Attacks of 2022
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (September 22, 2022) — The HIVE ransomware group has taken credit for a data breach of Empress EMS based in the City of Yonkers, NY and owned by PatientCare EMS Solutions, based in Tyler, TX. PatientCare EMS Solutions is portfolio company of Alvarez & Marsal Capital, a private equity investment firm based in Greenwich, CT.
