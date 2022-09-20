Collision on northbound I-5 in Fife cleared after traffic backups reached Tacoma Dome

Commuters traveling north Tuesday morning on Interstate 5 out of Tacoma may have run into miles of backups on the freeway. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation , a collision left only two right lanes open.

The collision was reported at about 6:44 a.m. on the interstate near 54th Avenue East in Fife, according to a WSDOT tweet. Three lanes were closed while crews worked to clear the incident.

Traffic backups reached the Tacoma Dome by about 7:25 a.m. That’s a 3-and-a-half mile backup.

It’s unclear how the crash occurred or how many cars were involved.