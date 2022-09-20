ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collision on northbound I-5 in Fife cleared after traffic backups reached Tacoma Dome

By Peter Talbot
The News Tribune
Commuters traveling north Tuesday morning on Interstate 5 out of Tacoma may have run into miles of backups on the freeway. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation , a collision left only two right lanes open.

The collision was reported at about 6:44 a.m. on the interstate near 54th Avenue East in Fife, according to a WSDOT tweet. Three lanes were closed while crews worked to clear the incident.

Traffic backups reached the Tacoma Dome by about 7:25 a.m. That’s a 3-and-a-half mile backup.

It’s unclear how the crash occurred or how many cars were involved.

A collision Tuesday morning on northbound Interstate 5 in Fife caused miles of traffic backups that reached the Tacoma Dome. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, the collision left only two lanes of the freeway open. Washington State Department of Transportation

