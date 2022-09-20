People With Student Loans Reveal How Much Money They Actually Make

Related
Business Insider
A 24-year-old who paid off her student loans during the pandemic is getting a $9,700 refund after hearing about Biden's forgiveness plan on TikTok
Clarisse Sison, 24, paid off $47,199 in student loans in just two years. Sison saw on TikTok that you could get a refund on any payments made during the pandemic. She called her student loan servicer, and she will be receiving $9,700 back via direct deposit. When President Biden announced...
A major student-loan company tells borrowers to 'hold off on calling' because it doesn't have any more details on Biden's debt cancellation
Biden canceled up to $20,000 in student debt for federal borrowers on Wednesday. Student-loan company Nelnet told borrowers to "hold off on calling" to get more information. Borrowers are still waiting for further details on eligibility how to apply for relief. Millions of student-loan borrowers want to know if there...
Business Insider
A 24-year-old who paid off her student loans in 2 years says other borrowers deserve more forgiveness
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Clarisse Sison, 24, paid off $47,199...
This 32-year-old sales analyst 'didn't have a whole lot of faith' Biden would forgive student loans so she spent the pandemic aggressively paying them back. Now she'll get about a $10,000 refund.
"For me, I think it brings the light at the end of the tunnel and what I would think of as financial stability," TJ Keasal told Insider.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Business Insider
3 lessons a 24-year-old learned working at a bank that helped her pay off $47,000 of student loans in 2 years
Clarisse Sison paid off $47,199 in student loans in just two years. To clear her debt fast, the 24-year-old made weekly payments of $100 and additional lump-sum payments of up to $800 each month, according to records viewed by Insider. "I had the advantage going into it because I worked...
A Maryland woman said she paid off her daughter's student loans just 2 weeks before Biden's debt relief plan
A woman finished paying off her daughter's student loans just days before Biden's relief plan was announced. Patricia Young told The Washington Post she didn't regret paying back the loans. Young made the final payment on August 8, 16 days before the relief plan was announced. A Maryland woman said...
People Are Discussing The 'First Signs' Your Partner Is Cheating In A Relationship
People Are Discussing The 'First Signs' Your Partner Is Cheating In A Relationship
HuffPost
153K+
Followers
9K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT
We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.https://www.huffpost.com/
Comments / 0