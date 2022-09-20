Read full article on original website
click orlando
Osceola County teams up with Kissimmee church to collect donations for victims of Hurricane Fiona
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – James Malave is among Osceola County residents lending a helping hand for the victims of Hurricane Fiona. “We all have to do our part to help you know our families and our brothers and sisters our in the island. Things are very difficult,” Malave said, “it’s a shame that these things happen but you know that’s Mother Nature for you.”
click orlando
‘Looked like another Maria:’ Puerto Ricans arriving at Orlando airport describe Fiona aftermath
ORLANDO, Fla. – Thousands of Puerto Ricans continue to struggle after Hurricane Fiona hit the island earlier this week. President Joe Biden already approved a major disaster declaration for Puerto Rico and rescuers are still trying to access some areas cut off by damaged roads and bridges from all the flooding.
Kissimmee church hosts donation drive to help Puerto Rico following impact of Hurricane Fiona
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Most of Puerto Rico is still without power Wednesday morning. The governor of Puerto Rico said it may be back in some places Wednesday night but could take longer in the hard-hit southern region of the island. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Kissimmee...
Happening Friday: Farm Share food giveaway in Deltona
DELTONA, Fla. — Some Volusia County families will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Friday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in Deltona. Organizers said the giveaway will...
mycentralfloridafamily.com
Central Florida Top October Family Events 2022
Central Florida Top October Family Events 2022 – If you’re looking for the best experiences happening in Central Florida in October 2022, we’ve got the guide for you! If you think we’ve missed something, email us at Newsletter@MyCentralFloridaFamily.com or click here. October is a great month...
sflcn.com
The Florida Jerk Festival: Orlando Celebrates the 9th Annual Food and Music Festival
CENTRAL FLORIDA – The countdown is on for the return of the 9th annual Florida Jerk Festival, taking place on Sunday, October 23, 2022. Apopka Amphitheater will be the backdrop of one of Central Florida’s most anticipated outdoor food, music, and cultural festivals. Organizers are running full-speed ahead with planning efforts to make this one of the biggest celebrations of National Jerk Day.
allears.net
BIG UPDATE on the Orlando Airport Train to Disney World
There’s been a big update on the situation with the Brightline Train that’ll eventually take passengers around Orlando. We’ve been watching for updates on the train for a while. The train’s station at the Orlando International Airport’s NEW Terminal C is set to open in 2023, but where will the train’s path go from there? There had been some debate and Disney World ultimately canceled the plans to have a station in Disney Springs. Now we’ve got some more news on the plan.
Black Magic Pizza to open a permanent Orlando space in SoDo next year
Black Magic Pizza, the neo-Neapolitan pizza pop-up that has scores under its spell, will move into a space in the SoDo District next year. Traviss Santos, the pizzaiolo behind the brand along with girlfriend Elizabeth Hill and chef Justin Goronda, says Black Magic Pizza will take over the space at 14 W. Illiana St., next door to Rockpit Brewing, with whom they often hold collab events. In fact, since 2019, the pizza outfit has built a (oc)cult-like following by setting up Roccbox portable ovens at various venues around town, from Whippoorwill Beer House to East End Market. But, says Santos, the goal was always to become a permanent fixture in an established neighborhood. "We've been selling out at all of our pop-ups for the last three years building huge hype and a fan base," Santos says.
orlandomagazine.com
50 Most Powerful in Orlando 2022
Orlando magazine’s 50 Most Powerful list is back with a familiar face leading the pack, Florida’s own Val Demings. Quickly developing a solid national reputation (did you catch that Vanity Fair story with Val on her Harley?), Ms. Demings was the first female police chief of the Orlando Police Department, Congresswoman, and is now running for Senate. Our list also celebrates the work of educators, politicians, and leaders in the arts, entertainment, sports, business, tourism, transportation, and philanthropy. These are the 50 Most Powerful People who make Orlando the best place in the world.
click orlando
Fun Spot America prepares for Halloween family fun
ORLANDO, Fla. – Fun Spot America is preparing to roll out its Halloween festivities at both its Orlando and Kissimmee theme parks. Beginning Sept. 30, families can enjoy the park’s exciting attractions, trick-or-treat trails, ghoulishly-good treats, themed photo spots and so much more. [TRENDING: Here’s the latest on...
click orlando
🎃 Win passes to Southern Hill Farms Fall Festival
It’s pumpkin time, and Southern Hill Farms is bringing its seventh annual Fall Festival to Clermont. As a News 6 Insider, you’ve got a chance to win a 4-pack of tickets to the Fall Festival, which runs Thursdays through Sundays from Sept. 24 to Nov. 13. [TRENDING: Tropics...
realtytimes.com
Best Neighborhoods In and Around Orlando Florida
Orlando ranks among the best places to live in Florida, and for a good reason. It has warm weather, great entertainment options, gorgeous communities, and proximity to major tourist attractions like Universal Studios and Disney World. In fact, Orlando has so much beauty to offer that it can be difficult...
luxury-houses.net
Just Listed at $2.9 Million, This Brand New Lavish lakefront Home in Rockledge has Everything for Resort Lifestyle Living
The Home in Rockledge, a lavish lakefront estate has a spacious family room, a fountain saltwater pool, spa, a gorgeous quartz island kitchen, an outdoor kitchen is now available for sale. This home located at 4574 Milost Dr, Rockledge, Florida offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 4,500 square feet of living spaces. Call DeWayne Carpenter (Phone: 321-214-8400) at Compass Florida, LLC for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Rockledge.
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Kissimmee, FL — 15 Top Places!
As a recreation of a vintage Florida town, old town Kissimmee features distinctive stores, unusual entertainment, and of course, delectable food. The best time to fully enjoy these is at brunch when you can savor the most delightful dishes paired with vibrant and fun cocktails for a boozy morning. There...
fox35orlando.com
Florida woman, deputy save abandoned dog near Orange County bridge
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida woman rescued an abandoned dog while she was walking her own dog on Wednesday. The woman said she found the dog near a bridge in Orange County and flagged down an Orange County deputy for help. The deputy spent the next 30 minutes climbing...
Local Dessert Lounge to Make its Vero Beach Debut
Specific menu items and potential opening dates, are yet to be determined.
positivelyosceola.com
Kissimmee looks to add new Tesla-based on-demand transportation service in January
The Osceola Chamber’s Downtown Kissimmee Council hosted its annual Osceola Update Breakfast on September 7 at the Kissimmee Civic Center and featured Osceola County Manager Don Fisher, and City of Kissimmee Manager Mike Steigerwald. Steigerwald shared what the community can expect to see in the near future in the...
fox35orlando.com
Seminole County firefighter loses leg, fighting for life after motorcycle crash
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A Seminole County firefighter is fighting for his life after he was injured in a motorcycle crash. Now, his fellow firefighters are doing what they can to support him. Connor Fernandez was involved in a tragic motorcycle crash last Friday. He suffered multiple injuries to his...
orangeobserver.com
PDQ opening Sunday in Winter Garden
PDQ, the award-winning fast-casual chicken restaurant, is opening its newest location in Winter Garden at Flamingo Crossings Town Center at 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25. The location marks the ninth for PDQ in the Orlando area and 62nd overall for the brand. PDQ also has a location inside the Amway...
10+ Celebrity-Owned Restaurants in Orlando for Date Night
Celebrities dominate the Billboard charts, television screens and sports arenas but, as it turns out, they’re just like us… foodies! That’s right, entertainers of all kinds are whipping up some of Central Florida’s best bites. So grab your leading love interest and take a seat at a table worthy of the stars. Here’s a round-up of Here’s a round-up of celebrity-owned restaurants in Orlando.
