2 arrested after Columbus man overdoses on Fentanyl

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Two people face charges after a man overdosed on Fentanyl in July.

The Columbus Police Department said the arrest comes after a man was found dead in the 1200 block of Indianapolis Road in July. Toxicology tests show he died as a result of fentanyl intoxication.

While investigating, the department was able to identify Ryan Self and Tiffany Sculley as suspects in the case. They were able to arrest Sculley on Monday. Self was already incarcerated in the Jackson County Jail.

Ryan Self

Tiffany Sculley Photos//Columbus Police Department

Self and Sculley face preliminary charges of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death.

