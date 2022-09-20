ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, IN

2 arrested after Columbus man overdoses on Fentanyl

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer
 2 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Two people face charges after a man overdosed on Fentanyl in July.

The Columbus Police Department said the arrest comes after a man was found dead in the 1200 block of Indianapolis Road in July. Toxicology tests show he died as a result of fentanyl intoxication.

While investigating, the department was able to identify Ryan Self and Tiffany Sculley as suspects in the case. They were able to arrest Sculley on Monday. Self was already incarcerated in the Jackson County Jail.

Self and Sculley face preliminary charges of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death.

Comments / 4

robert Moore
2d ago

they got the drugs from Thomas foust and Mickey sue beisel king and they not going to do a thing to them and they keep selling and not a thing going to do a thing with them

Dawn Mullis
2d ago

looks as if she's crying in photo ! I'm puzzled as to why ? surely they know the risks they're taking ! maybe they'll be on world's dumbest criminals !

