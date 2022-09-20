2 arrested after Columbus man overdoses on Fentanyl
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Two people face charges after a man overdosed on Fentanyl in July.
The Columbus Police Department said the arrest comes after a man was found dead in the 1200 block of Indianapolis Road in July. Toxicology tests show he died as a result of fentanyl intoxication.DEA issues warning about deadly ‘rainbow fentanyl’ pills made to look like candy
While investigating, the department was able to identify Ryan Self and Tiffany Sculley as suspects in the case. They were able to arrest Sculley on Monday. Self was already incarcerated in the Jackson County Jail.
Self and Sculley face preliminary charges of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.
Comments / 4