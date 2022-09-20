ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Becky Charlotte
5d ago

Why is this 🍊🤡 wannabe spending Florida money to move migrants from Texas?? It’s not his money to pull political stunts, it belongs to the state of FL.

Alesia Echols
5d ago

Why doesn’t Ronnie use that 12 million to help the people of Florida. He could use that money to help stop drugs or help with the insurance crisis or help seniors being affected by inflation or help people fine affordable housing. It’s the peoples money not Desantis money. I don’t agree with his using our tax dollars to ship immigrant’s from another state .

Nancy Byerley
5d ago

The charter plane/jet company is owned by his donor buddy. Spending FLORIDA MONEY in TEXAS. For a political stunt. 🙄

34
wqcs.org

Reminder: All Health Entities Must Comply with Florida Law by Fulfilling Early Prescription Refills During a State of Emergency

Florida - Sunday September 25, 2022: The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation has issued a remainder to all health insurers, managed care organizations, and other health entities, that they must comply with provisions of section 252.358, Florida Statutes, which allows for early prescription refills in the event the Governor issues an Executive Order declaring a State of Emergency.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Peter Antonacci, 1st head of Florida election police, dies

ORLANDO, Fla. – Peter Antonacci, an attorney and lifelong Florida public servant who recently led the new statewide election crimes unit, has passed away. Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office confirmed Antonacci’s passing Friday in a statement to News 6. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, MORE: Central Florida in cone for...
FLORIDA STATE
westorlandonews.com

Demings Calls on Floridians to Finalize Emergency Plans

Orlando Representative Val Demings reminded Florida families to finalize their emergency plans in preparation for Hurricane Ian, which multiple models show making landfall in Florida later this week, potentially as a Category 4 storm. Rep. Demings chairs the House Homeland Security Subcommittee on Emergency Preparedness, Response, and Recovery. “I’m calling...
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Florida's price gouging hotline activated ahead of Tropical Storm Ian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida's price gouging hotline was activated Friday after Governor Ron DeSantis declared a State of Emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Ian. In the 24 counties under the State of Emergency, Florida residents can now report severe price increases on essential commodities needed to prepare for the storm, Attorney General Ashley Moody said.
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Governor Ron DeSantis declares state of emergency for Florida ahead of Tropical Storm Ian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - On Saturday, Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a State of Emergency for the entire state of Florida ahead of Tropical Storm Ian. The declaration will make important resources available as well as support and funding sources for emergency protective measures, according to state officials. The Florida National Guard will also be activated and on standby awaiting orders, the governor said.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 9.18.22

The gap between registered Republicans and Democrats increased in the GOP's favor. President Joe Biden will visit Orlando on Tuesday, and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist will be there to greet him. However, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Val Demings doesn’t plan to attend, even though the rally is in her...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Karla Hernández suggests Charlie Crist’s pro-choice position may have limits

"We certainly want to at least go back to what we had." Charlie Crist would like to eliminate restrictions on abortion, but questions remain about how far he would go. Crist’s running mate said Saturday she is not entirely sure how far he would be willing to go in creating the right to later-term procedures, suggesting that the law prior to this year would be a sufficient restoration.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Here’s what Florida Amendment 3 means on the November ballot

ORLANDO, Fla. – When Florida voters go to the polls in November, they might be surprised to see only a handful of constitutional amendments on their ballot. There are only three this year, a big departure from previous elections. All of the amendments were placed on the ballot by...
FLORIDA STATE
cw34.com

DeSantis declares state of emergency for 24 counties in Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Gov. DeSantis declared a state of emergency for the parts of Florida that are in the cone of uncertainty of Tropical Depression 9. Twenty-four counties fall under the directive. Those areas include Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River and Okeechobee Counties. The...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
ABC Action News

Lawsuit: Florida discriminates against Florida A&M

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A group of Florida A&M University students sued the state's university system Thursday claiming the historically Black university is underfunded and subject of discriminatory practices compared to other state institutions. The federal lawsuit filed in Tallahassee claims the state is violating the Civil Rights Act of...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Hurricane Ian hit Florida? Here’s the updated forecast track

Most of Florida except the panhandle and extreme southeast portions of the state, are in the National Hurricane Center’s forecast cone for Hurricane Ian, forecasters said. Although it is still several days away, the system is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane by Monday morning. A state of emergency is in effect for nearly the entire state. Saturday morning updates show a slight shift in ...
FLORIDA STATE
positivelyosceola.com

National Hurricane Center says Tropical Depression 9 could hit Florida as category 3 hurricane

With a tropical system approaching the state of Florida, it’s important to make sure you’re prepared. Fortunately, Kissimmee Utility Authority released its 2022 Osceola Hurricane Handbook at the beginning of the hurricane season, a free, bilingual, comprehensive preparedness guide offered annually to Osceola County residents. A partnership between...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL

