Portland, OR

Comments / 2

Ed Jones
2d ago

just cleaning a little is just a chance for a non-profit to say they're doing something. It doesn't help, it will just go back to trash ASAP.

Portland fire station to get $2 million in FEMA grant money

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - An understaffed Portland fire department is getting millions of dollars to better serve the surrounding community. “Two people is not enough and that’s all they’ve had for the last five years,” Isaac McLennan, the Portland Firefighter’s Association President, said. Station 23 serves...
City plans to remove Laurelhurst Park homeless encampment

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A homeless encampment at Laurelhurst Park is set to be removed after the Portland City Attorney’s Office received a letter from a lawyer. The 20+ page legal document says it’s representing neighbors and that the trees above the encampment in the park aren’t safe. Specifically, on Southeast Oak Street and goes into detail about more than a dozen trees, saying an arborist report shows branches and limbs could fall off and severely hurt someone.
Readers respond: Portland’s deterioration

I moved to Portland to join a progressive community that prioritized sustainability, open-mindedness and a steadfast support of local businesses and artisans. This was the Portland that was – a beacon of a supportive, free and vibrant way of life. That Portland was founded on ideals that longtime residents...
Murmurs: Thomas Lauderdale and Storm Large Pan City Charter Reform

LAUDERDALE AND LARGE PAN CHARTER REFORM: Thomas Lauderdale, leader of the band Pink Martini, and singer Storm Large are lining up against the city charter reform proposal that will appear on Portland’s November ballot. Lauderdale hosted a Sept. 19 cocktail fundraiser at his home for the “no”campaign. Tickets cost $100 apiece and included a special appearance by Large. Both musicians have been longtime social justice activists, so their opposition to the ballot measure—which has the endorsement of a number of nonprofits and coalitions—is a meaningful win for the campaign against charter reform. The “no” campaign hopes to defeat the measure at the ballot box and then rally behind an alternative proposal crafted by City Commissioner Mingus Mapps next spring. Opponents raised $14,500 at Lauderdale’s event. The bandleader tells WW the proposal headed for the ballot is too complicated and, although it expands the City Council to 12 members plus a mayor, does not guarantee better candidates will run for office. “Inclusivity is a very correct, total, great goal,” Lauderdale says, “but not at the expense of functionality.”
Portland Police hires 20 new police officers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau swore in 20 new community police officers Thursday. The bureau is now up to 793 sworn members, 537 of them being officers. PPB expects to be hiring more than it is losing going forward. “This is truly a great day for the...
Neighbors expressing concern after multiple deaths at Northgate Park

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police are investigating two deadly shootings that happened at Northgate Park in the Portsmouth neighborhood just weeks apart. On Sunday, Aug. 14, police were called to the park in North Portland just after 10 p.m., where they found 26-year-old Adrian Perdomo shot to death. No suspect information has been released at this time. PPB says the investigation is ongoing.
Portland police to relaunch ‘entertainment detail’ in Old Town

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler announced he was reconstituting the police bureau’s entertainment detail at a press conference Tuesday at Kell’s Irish Restaurant and Pub in downtown. As part of Wheeler’s Safer Summer PDX gun violence reduction initiative, Wheeler also said several streets downtown will be closed to vehicle traffic on weekend nights.
Gonzalez fined $77,000 for discounted office space

City Council candidate can appeal the largest election penalty in Portland history.Portland City Council hopeful Rene Gonzalez was slapped with a hefty fine Tuesday, Sept. 20, for accepting — and failing to report — a steep discount on rent on his campaign office from real estate company Schnitzer Properties Management. The $77,000 fine — the biggest ever issued by the city's Small Donor Elections program — stems from an unreported in-kind contribution Gonzalez is accused of accepting from the company, which is owned by property magnate Jordan Schnitzer. Schnitzer personally donated $250 to Gonzalez in May. Program director Susan...
