TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Make a Wish is holding their annual Walk for Wishes of the Magic Valley this Saturday at the Twin Falls Visitor’s Center. ‘Walk for Wishes’ is one way that Make a Wish is able to raise funds to be able to grant wishes to children that are critically sick or injured across the state.

