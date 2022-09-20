Read full article on original website
Related
kmvt
CSI basketball adjusts to changing recruiting environment
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Whether it’s realignment, Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL), or the Transfer Portal, college athletics is undergoing massive change. At the junior college level, the College of Southern Idaho (CSI) isn’t immune to these changes. CSI is a big name in junior college...
kmvt
Hunters encouraged to bring game in for C.W.D. testing
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Hunters in the Magic Valley are encouraged to bring in their harvest for Chronic Wasting Disease testing. Last year, the disease was detected in Idaho’s interior for the first time in 25 years. Testing in Idaho has been conducted since surrounding states have reported the disease.
kmvt
Wendell puts five in the net to beat Kimberly and stay undefeated; prep sports scores
WEEK 4: Southern Idaho High School Football Standings, Scores and Highlights. Murtaugh volleyball grabs conference win over Valley, Wood River girls soccer tops Jerome. The Murtaugh Red Devils had no trouble against Valley in a Snake River Conference volleyball matchup Thursday. Kimberly blanks Gooding on soccer pitch, Canyon Ridge sweeps...
Twin Falls County Leading Investigation Into Shooting Near Hazelton
HAZELTON, Idaho (KLIX)-A Critical Incident Task Force is investigating an officer involved shooting Tuesday afternoon in Jerome County. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, a pursuit ended in a private driveway on State Highway 25 at around 2:14 p.m. west of Hazelton where shots were fired involving Jerome County Deputies. The nearby Valley Schools were placed on a lockdown as a precaution. "This is believed to be.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kmvt
Behind the Business: A Casino Event Idaho
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Living within a 45 minute to an hour’s drive from Nevada, it’s not uncommon to have family employed by a casino in Jackpot. And this was true for Bridgette Hopper. “I grew up in the basement of Cactus Pete’s all four of...
KIVI-TV
Active weather Wednesday brings rain, t-storms to Idaho
Counties of southern Idaho are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch through 8PM this evening. Expect active weather that includes stronger t-cells with hail and severe gusts up to 50-75 mph. This likelihood is particularly high across southcentral Idaho and includes the western Magic Valley. Overnight and through tomorrow morning this...
kmvt
Aramark spends the day giving back to the community
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Local company Aramark held their annual Aramark Building Community Day this Thursday, which is a day when they give back to the area. Thursday, they spent the day volunteering at E Street Community Center, which is a local community center for children and adults.
‘Extremely Uncommon’ Creature Found in Idaho’s Twin Falls: VIDEO
Late last year, Idaho wildlife officers had a rare encounter near Twin Falls, trapping one of the state’s elusive ringtails. See footage of the unique critter below. Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: An extremely uncommon ringtail found in Twin Falls, ID (https://youtu.be/D8xrZxhpj2A) According to Magic...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tri-City Herald
Lottery winner thought they won $1,000 in Idaho, but they were missing a few zeroes
When an Idaho lottery winner came to cash their ticket, they were puzzled by the staff’s excitement. “They didn’t understand why we were so excited to give away the $1,000 prize,” Idaho lottery officials said in a Wednesday, Sept. 21 Facebook post. The winner, who chose to...
kmvt
TFPD asking for help to locate missing person
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing person. That person is Enrique Yanez. Yanez is a 41-year-old Hispanic male. He has black hair that is buzz cut. Yanez is 5′08″ and 160 pounds. He was last...
kmvt
Make-a-Wish to hold annual Walk-for-Wishes this Saturday
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Make a Wish is holding their annual Walk for Wishes of the Magic Valley this Saturday at the Twin Falls Visitor’s Center. ‘Walk for Wishes’ is one way that Make a Wish is able to raise funds to be able to grant wishes to children that are critically sick or injured across the state.
kmvt
It was a day of celebration for Hollister Elementary School
HOLLISTER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — During the summer, KMVT reported on the Hollister Elementary School needing additional teachers to remain open for the 2022-23 school year. And today, the community celebrated the school and its continuing legacy. A parade through Main Street in Hollister brought the community together to celebrate...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kmvt
Twin Falls Co. Sheriff’s continuing to investigate ‘shots fired incident’ in Hazelton
HAZELTON, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate Tuesday afternoon’s incident in Hazleton that included shots being fired about a mile from Valley Schools. Updates are pretty sparse at the moment, as investigators are keeping many details close to the chest...
Hansen Bridge Blocked
HANSEN, Idaho (KLIX)-An incident on the Hansen Bridge has halted traffic in both directions while inspections on the Perrine Bridge has traffic backed up heading into Twin Falls. 511.idaho.gov is reporting blockage in both directions at the Hansen Bridge, images show several vehicles and an ambulance on the bridge while traffic is backed up on both sides.
kmvt
What’s next for the proposed Historic District in Twin Falls?
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A group of citizens have been working to form a Residential Historic District in Twin Falls. In February of this year, a group of citizens, the Friends of the Avenues, approached the City of Twin Falls with the idea of the city helping to fund a local Historic District, called The Avenues. It includes about 300 residential homes.
Weather Alert: Risk of Severe Storms in The Magic Valley Wednesday
The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm watch alert and a Special Weather Statement for Southern Idaho on Wednesday, September 21st, 2022. As a strong storm approaches Southern Idaho, the chance for damage to property and physical injury is increasing. The alert for the Severe Thunderstorm Watch from the National Weather Service is in effect until 8 PM and covers South Central and South West Idaho. The counties included in the alert are Gooding, Jerome, Twin Falls, Boise, Camas, and Elmore.
Never Break Up With Someone At The Bearded Axe In Twin Falls
When it reaches the point in a relationship when one of the participants wants to end it, there are some places you should avoid in Twin Falls if doing it publically. Any business that has weapons within reach or a steep cliff in close proximity isn't a good idea at all to break that type of news.
kmvt
STD cases on the rise in the U.S., southern Idaho not following national trends
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — New data from the CDC shows that 2021 saw an increase in sexually transmitted infections, larger than the country has seen in decades. Preliminary data released this month showed a 26% increase in Syphilis, the biggest annual increase since the 1940s. According to the...
kmvt
Recent deadly accidents have Magic Valley residents concerned about reckless driving behavior
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A recent series of fatal motor vehicle collisions, that have led to two deaths, has some Magic Valley residents concerned about how safe our roads and sidewalks are for pedestrians and bicyclists. “Oh, it’s grown quite a bit. I can’t say the numbers. I...
Comments / 0