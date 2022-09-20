ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

kmvt

CSI basketball adjusts to changing recruiting environment

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Whether it’s realignment, Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL), or the Transfer Portal, college athletics is undergoing massive change. At the junior college level, the College of Southern Idaho (CSI) isn’t immune to these changes. CSI is a big name in junior college...
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Hunters encouraged to bring game in for C.W.D. testing

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Hunters in the Magic Valley are encouraged to bring in their harvest for Chronic Wasting Disease testing. Last year, the disease was detected in Idaho’s interior for the first time in 25 years. Testing in Idaho has been conducted since surrounding states have reported the disease.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls County Leading Investigation Into Shooting Near Hazelton

HAZELTON, Idaho (KLIX)-A Critical Incident Task Force is investigating an officer involved shooting Tuesday afternoon in Jerome County. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, a pursuit ended in a private driveway on State Highway 25 at around 2:14 p.m. west of Hazelton where shots were fired involving Jerome County Deputies. The nearby Valley Schools were placed on a lockdown as a precaution. "This is believed to be.
HAZELTON, ID
Twin Falls, ID
Twin Falls, ID
Idaho State
Twin Falls, ID
kmvt

Behind the Business: A Casino Event Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Living within a 45 minute to an hour’s drive from Nevada, it’s not uncommon to have family employed by a casino in Jackpot. And this was true for Bridgette Hopper. “I grew up in the basement of Cactus Pete’s all four of...
JACKPOT, NV
KIVI-TV

Active weather Wednesday brings rain, t-storms to Idaho

Counties of southern Idaho are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch through 8PM this evening. Expect active weather that includes stronger t-cells with hail and severe gusts up to 50-75 mph. This likelihood is particularly high across southcentral Idaho and includes the western Magic Valley. Overnight and through tomorrow morning this...
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

Aramark spends the day giving back to the community

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Local company Aramark held their annual Aramark Building Community Day this Thursday, which is a day when they give back to the area. Thursday, they spent the day volunteering at E Street Community Center, which is a local community center for children and adults.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

TFPD asking for help to locate missing person

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing person. That person is Enrique Yanez. Yanez is a 41-year-old Hispanic male. He has black hair that is buzz cut. Yanez is 5′08″ and 160 pounds. He was last...
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Make-a-Wish to hold annual Walk-for-Wishes this Saturday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Make a Wish is holding their annual Walk for Wishes of the Magic Valley this Saturday at the Twin Falls Visitor’s Center. ‘Walk for Wishes’ is one way that Make a Wish is able to raise funds to be able to grant wishes to children that are critically sick or injured across the state.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

It was a day of celebration for Hollister Elementary School

HOLLISTER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — During the summer, KMVT reported on the Hollister Elementary School needing additional teachers to remain open for the 2022-23 school year. And today, the community celebrated the school and its continuing legacy. A parade through Main Street in Hollister brought the community together to celebrate...
HOLLISTER, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Hansen Bridge Blocked

HANSEN, Idaho (KLIX)-An incident on the Hansen Bridge has halted traffic in both directions while inspections on the Perrine Bridge has traffic backed up heading into Twin Falls. 511.idaho.gov is reporting blockage in both directions at the Hansen Bridge, images show several vehicles and an ambulance on the bridge while traffic is backed up on both sides.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

What’s next for the proposed Historic District in Twin Falls?

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A group of citizens have been working to form a Residential Historic District in Twin Falls. In February of this year, a group of citizens, the Friends of the Avenues, approached the City of Twin Falls with the idea of the city helping to fund a local Historic District, called The Avenues. It includes about 300 residential homes.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Weather Alert: Risk of Severe Storms in The Magic Valley Wednesday

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm watch alert and a Special Weather Statement for Southern Idaho on Wednesday, September 21st, 2022. As a strong storm approaches Southern Idaho, the chance for damage to property and physical injury is increasing. The alert for the Severe Thunderstorm Watch from the National Weather Service is in effect until 8 PM and covers South Central and South West Idaho. The counties included in the alert are Gooding, Jerome, Twin Falls, Boise, Camas, and Elmore.
TWIN FALLS, ID

