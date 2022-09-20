Read full article on original website
Mosquito
Born in Brazil and based in the Netherlands, Lyzza got her start as a teenager, playing around with production software and uploading songs to SoundCloud while DJing ballroom sets around Amsterdam. She introduced her style of metallic electronic pop on an enigmatic trio of EPs that progressively brought her voice to the fore. Lyzza’s blasé flow and kinetic production style—jumping between rapid BPMs with a deep bass undertow pulling beneath—are confident and enticing, capable of stirring up delirium on the dancefloor before retreating into a more pensive comedown. On her new mixtape Mosquito, Lyzza presents a series of shapeshifting, pop-minded club tracks that constitute her most cohesive project yet. It includes some of her most approachable songs, yet they retain all the thrills of her dense production, here used in service of headstrong lyrics colored by a tumultuous love life.
Bob Dylan Still Lives in the Malibu Home He Bought for $105,000 in 1979
Bob Dylan lives in the Malibu home he bought for $105,000, but it's not as humble as it might seem.
Behind the Meaning and History of the Band Name: Sublime
For those who grew up in the ’90s, the band Sublime likely holds a special meaning. The group was ubiquitous on the radio and boasts more hit songs than likely one can even remember, from “What I Got” (and its popular acoustic version), “Santeria,” and “Wrong Way,” to “Pawn Shop,” “Caress Me Down” and “Badfish,” among many more.
‘Phantom of the Opera,’ Broadway’s Longest-Running Musical, to Close in 2023
The Phantom of the Opera, the longest-running musical in Broadway’s history, will close in 2023 after 35 years and nearly 14,000 performances. Producers announced Friday that the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, which opened on Broadway in Jan. 1988 and won the Tony Award for Best Musical that year, would end its 35-year run at the Majestic Theater in on Feb. 18, 2023. “As a producer you dream that a show will run forever,” producer Cameron Mackintosh said in a statement “Indeed, my production of Andrew’s Cats proudly declared for decades ‘Now and Forever.’ Yet Phantom has surpassed that show’s extraordinary Broadway...
Ma Ingalls From ‘Little House On The Prairie’ Is Now 80 And Still Shows Up For Fans
Lovers of the Little House On the Prairie TV series remember Karen Grassle, who played the character Ma, Caroline Ingalls, since she was introduced in 1974. The Gingham Dog star claims she still draws inspiration from the role, “Caroline was an incredibly strong woman with a nature full of texture,” Grassle revealed in a conversation with the New York Post in 2021. “Her spirit is one to live by.”
Girl, 6, Who Burst Into Song While Sitting in Business Class Divides Opinion
A video of the young child belting out "Let It Go" on a plane did not delight every TikToker who commented.
The Daily South
Reba McEntire Launches New Fall Clothing Collection At Dillard's
From chambray shirt dresses and embroidered blouses to faux suede pants, Dillard's is making it easy to channel the Queen of Country this fall. Reba McEntire's new fall women's clothing line is available exclusively at Dillard's, both online and in stores. Reba first introduced her eponymous clothing line with Dillard's...
NME
Jesse Jo Stark explores “duality of love” on dramatic new single ‘Lipstick’
Jesse Jo Stark has released her debut studio album ‘Doomed’ – check out the video for her latest single, ‘Lipstick’, below. Comprising 11 tracks, the Los Angeles singer-songwriter’s first full-length record was co-produced with Jesse Rutherford (The Neighbourhood, Benny Blanco) and Michael Harris (Haim, Angel Olsen).
Epicurious
How To Mix Every Whiskey Cocktail
Professional bartender Karl Franz Williams shows us how to make over 20 of his favorite whiskey cocktails - step by step. Hi, my name is Karl Franz Williams. some of my favorite whiskey cocktails. Take these as guidelines. They're very good guidelines,. but you have to find what tastes best...
Epicurious
$170 vs $15 Ravioli: Pro Chef & Home Cook Swap Ingredients
Professional chef Saúl Montiel from Cantina Rooftop and home cook Emily are swapping ingredients and hitting the kitchen to make their best ravioli. and these are my $170 ravioli ingredients. [soft music]. Hi, I'm Emily. I'm a home cook and these are my $15 ravioli ingredients. [soft music]. Have...
Hollywood had a fascination with Shall we gather at the river
Shall we gather at the riverNorthern Baptist Association Sreenshot. SHALL WE GATHER AT THE RIVER is a beautiful Christian hymn that speaks of the saints gathering together in the afterlife. Sometimes the song is known simply as At THE RIVER or BEAUTIFUL RIVER. This hymn was written in 1864 by poet, gospel music composer, and Baptist minister Robert Lowry (1826-1899). It is now in the public domain and once upon a time Hollywood seemed captivated by the hymn.
Epicurious
Take Your Next Cocktail With a Grain of Salt
One doesn’t have to travel great distances or seek out obscure drinking establishments to find people taking pleasure in the combination of salt and alcohol. It’s likely happening right now, around the corner, at whatever dive bar or college hangout or off-the-path roadhouse you’re lucky enough to be within striking distance of. The shot glasses come clanking out, and with them the ubiquitous team of tequila, salt, and lime wedges are quick to follow.
Guitar World Magazine
60 years of Ernie Ball: the history of a family business that changed the world of guitar and bass as we know it
With the help of Sterling Ball, we unpack the history behind a great American success story. What product is heard on more recordings than anything else over the last 60 years? Many guitarists, musicians or even casual music fans would probably answer something like the Fender Stratocaster, Gibson Les Paul, Martin dreadnought or even the Fender Precision Bass.
Epicurious
7 Ways to Make Washing Dishes More Fun
All products featured on Epicurious are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. I’m not necessarily a person who hates hand-washing dishes, but I definitely need to be in the right mood to enjoy it. Most often, that mood strikes when I have a dining room full of dinner guests (and especially if one of them is my mother). The rest of the time, washing dishes is a daunting task I’ve been known to put off until I’m completely out of clean knives, cutting boards, sheet pans, or anything else that shouldn’t go in the dishwasher.
The Old Man to Jungle: the seven best shows to stream this week
Jeff Bridges plays an ex-CIA operative forced out of retirement, and a menacing dystopian crime drama is told through drill music. Plus: Queer for Fear
The Mirror Wall Is In—Again
All products featured on Architectural Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. It’s one of design’s great tricks: Want to make a room feel more open and light-filled without removing a single wall? Just add...
ETOnline.com
Celeb-Favorite Barefoot Dreams Is on Sale at Amazon: Shop Cozy Deals on Blankets and Pajamas
Wrap yourself in one of Barefoot Dreams' plush, lush and comfortable blankets and you'll never want to take it off. Celebs like Hailey Bieber, Brie Larson and Kourtney Kardashian love the brand for optimum comfort and maximum style. Right now, the softest Barefoot Dreams blankets, robes, and pajamas are on sale. You can save big while adding cozy detail to your living room or bedroom décor with an irresistibly soft blanket.
Music for Animals
Nils Frahm’s work lives in the gray area between ambient, neoclassical, and other gossamer styles of experimental music. The Berlin-based composer and producer’s output tends to recall Philip Glass and Aphex Twin in equal measure, but he has released everything from dubby downtempo to theater scores. Though he performs on a battery of synthesizers, keyboards, and electronic gizmos, he’s most closely associated with the piano, both as a performer—last year’s Old Friends, New Friends was just the latest in a long line of solo piano recordings—and as the founder of Piano Day, an international celebration of the instrument. But his new album, Music for Animals, features no piano at all. Centered on a largely electronic palette, Frahm’s first collection of fresh material in four years is more evocative of Warp Records than it is of Erik Satie.
London’s blooming: gardens flourish on the tube – photo essay
The first official garden popped up at a London Underground station more than a century ago. Now, there is an annual Underground In Bloom competition, run by Transport for London (TfL), for the many stations going green. With plants grown in everything from used mayonnaise pots to old food delivery...
‘What he was doing was like nothing else’: the secret recordings of genius producer Charles Stepney
In the mid-60s, a struggling vibraphone player named Charles Stepney and his wife, Rubie, visited their pastor looking for career advice. Stepney’s work as a jazz musician in Chicago was intermittent at best: when he did get work, Rubie was unhappy about spending nights at home alone. “So the pastor prayed,” says Stepney’s daughter Charlene. “He said, ‘Dear God, please give him a job where he can be at home with his family at night but still be able to do his music.’ Mom and Dad laughed all the way home. They were like: ‘Hmm, we could have said that prayer for ourselves!’”
