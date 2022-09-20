Read full article on original website
BBC
Five arrested for private jet diplomat asylum scam
Five people have been arrested for smuggling migrants into western Europe on private jets, Italian police say. The suspects gave the migrants fake diplomatic papers for the Caribbean nation of St Kitts and Nevis. Private jets, officially heading to the Caribbean, took them from Turkey to a stopover at a...
Navy taking on gangs in Colombia's biggest port
Colombia's Navy put on a show of force at the weekend in a town whose population is at the mercy of two warring gangs. But the military has tried to assert some state control by coming out in force in several neighborhoods in Colombia's main port city.
Two Haitian journalists killed while reporting in slum controlled by gangs
Two Haitian reporters have been shot dead and their bodies set on fire while reporting in a slum controlled by gangs in the capital, in the second such killing this year. Tayson Latigue and Frantzsen Charles were among seven journalists who came under attack on Sunday in the Cité Soleil district of Port-au-Prince. They were investigating worsening violence in the area, including the recent killing of a 17-year-old girl, according to a statement from Haiti’s Association of Independent Journalists.
U.S. court awards $73 million to family of dissident who died in custody in Venezuela
Venezuelan opposition activist Fernando Albán died in custody in what a U.S. judge called a 'murder for hire' by associates of Venezuela's president.
King Juan Carlos of Spain arrives with wife Sofia - despite Spanish government 'asking him not to attend because they want his son to represent the nation'
The disgraced former King Juan Carlos of Spain has arrived at Westminster Abbey despite a row over his attendance at the Queen's funeral. The former monarch, 84, who currently lives in self-imposed exile in Abu Dhabi, was reportedly asked not to attend today's state funeral by Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchéz.
Equatorial Guinea abolished the death penalty. What other countries have abolished it?
Which countries have abolished the death penalty? Which countries still have the death penalty? Which country has the most capital punishments?
Long a haven for wealth, Dubai will enforce UK court rulings
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates has called on its courts to begin enforcing the judgements of British courts, in a move that could affect the city of Dubai’s status as a haven for the world’s wealthy. The decision, which affects all noncriminal civil, financial and marital cases, is already in effect and does not need to be drafted into law. “After the new decision … the UAE will not be a safe haven for anyone trying to smuggle their money,” said Hassan Elhais, legal consultant at Alrowad Advocates. “If a person was sentenced in a civil case in the UK and they fled to the UAE, they were previously able to keep their money without it being confiscated, their money was protected,” he added.
Spain fines delivery app Glovo 79M euros for labor violation
MADRID (AP) — Spain fined delivery company Glovo nearly 79 million euros ($78 million) for violating a 2021 law that obliged app-based food delivery platforms to make their riders full employees, Spain’s labor minister said Wednesday. Labor Minister Yolanda Díaz said Glovo had continued to treat some 10,000...
Italy election set to crown Meloni head of most right-wing govt since WW2
ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s parliamentary election on Sunday could make history, giving the country its first female prime minister at the head of its most right-wing government since World War Two.
Far-right favourite to be Italy’s next PM softens on EU as election looms
Giorgia Meloni once railed against Brussels, but experts suggest likely successor to Mario Draghi has no interest in rocking boat
Salvini: Italian nationalist leader eclipsed by rival
Matteo Salvini turned his once regional League party into a national force in government, but the far-right leader has seen his star eclipsed by the more polished Giorgia Meloni. Salvini, 49, has been in and out of government since the last general election in 2018, joining the populist Five Star Movement and later, Prime Minister Mario Draghi's national unity coalition.
Serbian police arrest dozens as Belgrade EuroPride marchers defy ban
Serbian police arrested more than 64 people as thousands of LGBTQI+ activists turned out for Belgrade’s EuroPride march on Saturday, despite a government ban. The event had been intended as the cornerstone event of the EuroPride gathering. But the interior ministry banned the march earlier this week, citing security concerns after rightwing groups threatened to hold protests.
CNBC
The far-right is expected to win Italy's election in Rome's biggest political shift for decades
Italy's voters head to the polls on Sunday in a snap general election that is likely to see a government led by a far-right party come to power. The far-right Fratelli d'Italia party, led by Giorgia Meloni, is expected to win a majority of the vote, leading a right-leaning coalition into power.
Greek authorities search for 6 migrants reported missing at sea
Greek authorities mounted a sea-and-air search for six people reported missing by a group of migrants found Thursday on the southeastern Aegean Sea island of Leros after crossing from the nearby Turkish coast in an inflatable dinghy. A separate operation was also under way off southwestern Greece after passing merchant...
ESPN
Qatar World Cup: European nations launch 'One Love' diversity campaign
England will stand alongside nine other European countries to support a new 'One Love' campaign promoting inclusion and equality at this year's World Cup in Qatar and beyond. The initiative, created by the Netherlands, will also be supported by Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland and Wales aiming to "send a message against discrimination of any kind as the eyes of the world fall on the global game," the English Football Association (FA) said in a statement on Wednesday.
UEFA・
‘Left on the streets’: migrants in Italy face fresh hostility as election looms
In Ventimiglia, life for those hoping to cross into France has become increasingly difficult
UK PM Truss welcomes release of British prisoners captured in Ukraine
LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss on Wednesday welcomed the release of five British nationals captured in Ukraine, following a mediation by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. read more.
'Shottas' vs 'Spartanos': Colombian town gripped by gang terror
Long marred by poverty and neglect, the port city of Buenaventura on Colombia's Pacific coast must now also contend with the daily terrors of a merciless and escalating war between rival drug gangs. Colombia's first leftist president Gustavo Petro has expressed concern about the "serious situation of violence" in Buenaventura, which he blamed on decades of state neglect.
La Zambra Officially Opens on Spain’s South Coast
Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announces today the opening of La Zambra, a reborn hotel destination in Málaga, Andalusia. The opening marks the completed transformation of the infamous Byblos hotel, an icon of late 20 th century celebrity and indulgence. Inspired by the celebrity and luxury of its past, La Zambra joins The Unbound Collection by Hyatt and signals Hyatt’s continued focus on creating elevated experiences for guests, World of Hyatt members and customers in the world’s most desirable locations.
Phys.org
Spain grants personhood status to threatened lagoon
Spain granted personhood status Wednesday to a large saltwater lagoon to give its threatened ecosystem better protection, the first time such a measure has been taken in Europe. The initiative to grant the status to the Mar Menor—one of Europe's largest saltwater lagoons—was debated in parliament after campaigners collected over...
