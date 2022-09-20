Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Joe Rogan: ‘It’s in My Contract’ to Quit Working for UFC if Dana White Leaves
If Dana White goes, so does Joe Rogan. The longtime UFC commentator revealed on "The Joe Rogan Experience” that his time with the Las Vegas-based promotion will come to an end when White steps down. “If Dana leaves, I’m gone,” Rogan said (via MMAjunkie.com). “It’s in my contract.”...
Video: Should UFC part ways with Aspen Ladd after third weight miss?
Aspen Ladd’s disastrous issues at the scale continued at UFC Fight Night 210 when she missed weight for the third time in her promotional tenure. Ladd (9-3 MMA, 4-3 UFC) has a well-documented history of poor weight cuts. In September 2018, she missed weight and had a fight with Leslie Smith canceled after Smith declined to fight an overweight opponent. She had a frightening scene of trembling on the scale ahead of a July 2019 bout with Germaine de Randamie, which she ultimately hit the mark for, but suffered a quick TKO loss.
Cris Cyborg Has Advice For Nate Diaz After Leaving UFC
Cris Cyborg has some advice for Nate Diaz now that he’s free of the UFC and their contractual obligations. Diaz fought the last fight of his UFC deal earlier this month when he headlined UFC 279 against Tony Ferguson. Initially, Diaz was to fight Khamzat Chimaev before Chimaev’s weight...
Brendan Schaub believes UFC made mistake by booking Jose Aldo’s final fight against Merab Dvalishvili: “That was the finale and you tossed him in there”
Brendan Schaub believes the UFC could’ve better handled Jose Aldo’s retirement. ‘The King of Rio’ called it quits earlier this week, after an incredible career. The Brazilian captured titles in the WEC and UFC and is a multiple-time featherweight champion. Since 2019, Aldo has been competing in the bantamweight division.
UFC President Dana White reacts after Jose Aldo announces his retirement from MMA
UFC President, Dana White, has reacted after Jose Aldo announced his retirement from MMA. It was just 3 days ago, September 18th, that Jose Aldo announced his retirement from MMA. Aldo had one fight remaining on his UFC contract, but had made an agreement with the promotion so that he could be released.
Paddy Pimblett discusses a potential fight with Conor McGregor: “That would be the biggest pay-per-view in the history of the UFC”
Paddy Pimblett has given his thoughts on a potential pay-per-view match-up between himself and Conor McGregor. There’s no way of getting around the fact that Paddy Pimblett is a star in the world of mixed martial arts. A lot of folks may not like him, and they may even root for him to lose, but ‘The Baddy’ is still thriving as one of the most exciting prospects on the UFC roster.
DWCS 55 winner Brunno Ferreira eyes UFC 283 card in Brazil but ready to fight before
LAS VEGAS – Brunno Ferreira spoke to the media after inking a UFC deal at Dana White’s Contender Series 55. Ferreira (9-0) needed just 95 seconds to dispatch Leon Aliu in the featured bout of Dana White’s Contender Series 55 on Tuesday. The Brazilian is ready for a quick turnaround and likes the idea of debuting at home on the UFC 283 card in Rio.
MMA Fighting
Anderson Silva doesn’t rule out return to MMA for final fight, eyes Japan show
Anderson Silva doubts that you’ve seen the last of him in MMA competition. Since parting ways with the UFC in November 2020, Silva has dedicated himself to a boxing career, with recent wins over combat sports veterans Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and Tito Ortiz. He next fights YouTube star Jake Paul on Oct. 29 in Glendale, Ariz.
Cody Garbrandt No Longer Competing At UFC Vegas 61 Due To Injury
Cody Garbrandt has been pulled from UFC Vegas 61. The former bantamweight champion was set to return to his old division against Rani Yahya on the card taking place October 1. However, Yahya pulled out last week after suffering a neck injury. The plan from the UFC was to keep...
Dana White praises Jose Aldo for helping build UFC, shares favorite moment
LAS VEGAS – UFC president Dana White has nothing but nice things to say about Jose Aldo. Aldo (31-8 MMA, 13-7 UFC) announced his retirement from MMA this week, parting ways with the UFC while he still had one fight remaining on his contract. His final bout came in a unanimous decision loss to Merab Dvalishvili last month at UFC 278.
MMAmania.com
Anderson Silva reveals his one problem with Dana White: ‘He has never fought MMA in his life’
Anderson Silva is free from Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) shackles and isn’t afraid to express it. For 14 years, Silva was one of the most notable names on UFC’s roster, working under the promotion’s president, Dana White. The two had always gotten along and respect is still there at present ... but “The Spider” does have one specific issue with his former employer.
ESPN
Eddie Alvarez will no longer fight for ONE Championship, with sources saying MMA veteran open to boxing move
Eddie Alvarez and ONE Championship have agreed upon his release, the decorated MMA fighter wrote Tuesday night on Twitter. Alvarez, a former UFC and Bellator lightweight champion, wrote that he left ONE "amicably" and is "officially a free agent." Alvarez signed with ONE as a free agent from the UFC...
Spinning Back Clique: Jose Aldo's legacy, Aspen Ladd's UFC future, Paul vs. Silva heats up
Check out this week’s “Spinning Back Clique,” MMA Junkie’s weekly show that takes a spin through the biggest topics in mixed martial arts. Our panel of Brian “Goze” Garcia, Mike Bohn and Danny Segura discuss five topics with host “Gorgeous” George Garcia.
MMAmania.com
Dana White reacts to Jose Aldo release, names top ‘Junior’ moment from storied UFC career
Former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo, still considered by some fighters to be the greatest of all time in the 145-pound weight class, had a long and noteworthy career inside the Octagon, but one “Junior” moment stands above all others. At least for UFC President Dana White. “I...
Cris Cyborg keeping future combat sports plans quiet, but UFC return out of question: 'That chapter is closed'
Former UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg has no plans to return to the promotion unless it changes how it does business. Cyborg, the current Bellator women’s featherweight champ, is on the verge of making her professional boxing debut against Simone Silva in Brazil at Fight Music Show 2 on Sept. 25. The bout will be the second combat sports contest for Cyborg in 2022, following her unanimous decision victory over Arlene Blencowe at Bellator 279 to defend her aforementioned title. It’s something Cyborg has wanted to do for many years, and announced her intentions during the post-fight press conference after defeating Blencowe in April.
Dana White reacts to reports that Canelo vs GGG 3 did disappointing PPV numbers: “That fight should have been done four years ago”
UFC president Dana White has given his thoughts on the reportedly disappointing PPV numbers for Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin 3. While the excitement levels may have been high for the trilogy fight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin, the end result proved to be quite the disappointment. As opposed to the two men putting on a show, Canelo eased to a relatively dull unanimous decision win as he retained his belts against a version of Gennady Golovkin who, in many ways, was showing his age.
Marlon Vera is waiting to see the results of the two bantamweight fights at UFC 280, he is ready to step into a title shot if the UFC calls.
Marlon Vera feels he deserves a title shot but will wait to see how the cards fall. Marlon Vera finds himself in an interesting position within the UFC bantamweight division. His last win over Dominick Cruz might have put him into title contention but there are a few factors that could be standing in the way. Vera is sitting in the number five spot in the rankings, but there are a few fighters ahead of him that have fights coming up. One of which is the UFC 280 matchup between Sean O’Malley and Petr Yan, the outcome of this bout could have an effect on what happens with Vera next.
Boxing Scene
Gilberto Ramirez: Bivol is a Really Good Challenge - I Will Get That Belt!
Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez is gearing up for the biggest fight of his pro career. The former WBO super middleweight champion will attempt to become a two-division beltholder on November 5th in Abu Dhabi. In what is a mandatory fight, Ramirez will challenge WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol.
