UFC

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Video: Should UFC part ways with Aspen Ladd after third weight miss?

Aspen Ladd’s disastrous issues at the scale continued at UFC Fight Night 210 when she missed weight for the third time in her promotional tenure. Ladd (9-3 MMA, 4-3 UFC) has a well-documented history of poor weight cuts. In September 2018, she missed weight and had a fight with Leslie Smith canceled after Smith declined to fight an overweight opponent. She had a frightening scene of trembling on the scale ahead of a July 2019 bout with Germaine de Randamie, which she ultimately hit the mark for, but suffered a quick TKO loss.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Cris Cyborg Has Advice For Nate Diaz After Leaving UFC

Cris Cyborg has some advice for Nate Diaz now that he’s free of the UFC and their contractual obligations. Diaz fought the last fight of his UFC deal earlier this month when he headlined UFC 279 against Tony Ferguson. Initially, Diaz was to fight Khamzat Chimaev before Chimaev’s weight...
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Brendan Schaub believes UFC made mistake by booking Jose Aldo’s final fight against Merab Dvalishvili: “That was the finale and you tossed him in there”

Brendan Schaub believes the UFC could’ve better handled Jose Aldo’s retirement. ‘The King of Rio’ called it quits earlier this week, after an incredible career. The Brazilian captured titles in the WEC and UFC and is a multiple-time featherweight champion. Since 2019, Aldo has been competing in the bantamweight division.
UFC
Aspen Ladd
Sara Mcmann
bjpenndotcom

Paddy Pimblett discusses a potential fight with Conor McGregor: “That would be the biggest pay-per-view in the history of the UFC”

Paddy Pimblett has given his thoughts on a potential pay-per-view match-up between himself and Conor McGregor. There’s no way of getting around the fact that Paddy Pimblett is a star in the world of mixed martial arts. A lot of folks may not like him, and they may even root for him to lose, but ‘The Baddy’ is still thriving as one of the most exciting prospects on the UFC roster.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Anderson Silva doesn’t rule out return to MMA for final fight, eyes Japan show

Anderson Silva doubts that you’ve seen the last of him in MMA competition. Since parting ways with the UFC in November 2020, Silva has dedicated himself to a boxing career, with recent wins over combat sports veterans Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and Tito Ortiz. He next fights YouTube star Jake Paul on Oct. 29 in Glendale, Ariz.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Cody Garbrandt No Longer Competing At UFC Vegas 61 Due To Injury

Cody Garbrandt has been pulled from UFC Vegas 61. The former bantamweight champion was set to return to his old division against Rani Yahya on the card taking place October 1. However, Yahya pulled out last week after suffering a neck injury. The plan from the UFC was to keep...
UFC
MMAmania.com

Anderson Silva reveals his one problem with Dana White: ‘He has never fought MMA in his life’

Anderson Silva is free from Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) shackles and isn’t afraid to express it. For 14 years, Silva was one of the most notable names on UFC’s roster, working under the promotion’s president, Dana White. The two had always gotten along and respect is still there at present ... but “The Spider” does have one specific issue with his former employer.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cris Cyborg keeping future combat sports plans quiet, but UFC return out of question: 'That chapter is closed'

Former UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg has no plans to return to the promotion unless it changes how it does business. Cyborg, the current Bellator women’s featherweight champ, is on the verge of making her professional boxing debut against Simone Silva in Brazil at Fight Music Show 2 on Sept. 25. The bout will be the second combat sports contest for Cyborg in 2022, following her unanimous decision victory over Arlene Blencowe at Bellator 279 to defend her aforementioned title. It’s something Cyborg has wanted to do for many years, and announced her intentions during the post-fight press conference after defeating Blencowe in April.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Dana White reacts to reports that Canelo vs GGG 3 did disappointing PPV numbers: “That fight should have been done four years ago”

UFC president Dana White has given his thoughts on the reportedly disappointing PPV numbers for Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin 3. While the excitement levels may have been high for the trilogy fight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin, the end result proved to be quite the disappointment. As opposed to the two men putting on a show, Canelo eased to a relatively dull unanimous decision win as he retained his belts against a version of Gennady Golovkin who, in many ways, was showing his age.
COMBAT SPORTS
MiddleEasy

Marlon Vera is waiting to see the results of the two bantamweight fights at UFC 280, he is ready to step into a title shot if the UFC calls.

Marlon Vera feels he deserves a title shot but will wait to see how the cards fall. Marlon Vera finds himself in an interesting position within the UFC bantamweight division. His last win over Dominick Cruz might have put him into title contention but there are a few factors that could be standing in the way. Vera is sitting in the number five spot in the rankings, but there are a few fighters ahead of him that have fights coming up. One of which is the UFC 280 matchup between Sean O’Malley and Petr Yan, the outcome of this bout could have an effect on what happens with Vera next.
UFC
