Marlon Vera feels he deserves a title shot but will wait to see how the cards fall. Marlon Vera finds himself in an interesting position within the UFC bantamweight division. His last win over Dominick Cruz might have put him into title contention but there are a few factors that could be standing in the way. Vera is sitting in the number five spot in the rankings, but there are a few fighters ahead of him that have fights coming up. One of which is the UFC 280 matchup between Sean O’Malley and Petr Yan, the outcome of this bout could have an effect on what happens with Vera next.

UFC ・ 14 HOURS AGO