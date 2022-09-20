ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearl River County, MS

I never leave anything in my car. Not even my sunglasses. You gotta be a moron to leave valuables in your car these days. It blows my mind how many ppl leave guns in their cars that eventually get stolen.

WLOX

Two arrested for theft of catalytic converters, other items

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police Department has announced the arrest of two men for allegedly stealing catalytic converters and other various items. On Thursday morning at around 5:15 a.m., officers arrived to the 14000 block of Dedeaux Road after receiving reports of a suspicious person. It was there that they made contact with 58-year-old Salvadore Anthony Macaure. In Macaure’s bag, the following items were found:
GULFPORT, MS
WJTV 12

Adults, child injured after parked car hit in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Multiple adults and one child were injured after a parked car was struck by a truck on Moselle-Seminary Road in Jones County on Friday, September 23. Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said crews responded to the scene around 8:15 p.m. at 517 Moselle-Seminary Road. Witnesses reported that a […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
Picayune Item

Highway Patrol worked fatal collision in Harrison County

Troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol worked a fatal collision that occurred in Harrison County on Thursday. According to a departmental release, the collision occurred on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at approximately 11:15 a.m.. Upon responding to the call on Highway 53 in Harrison County, troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol determined the crash involved a fatality.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
Picayune Item

Body of missing person found in ditch on Liberty Road

The body of a person who was reported missing about a week ago was found on Liberty Road Friday morning. Maj. Marc Ogden with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department said the case was reported that morning between 7 and 7:30. The caller reported that after seeing a deceased...
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Petal police asking for public’s assistance

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspects in an ongoing commercial burglary investigation. Petal Detective Michael Crawford said police were looking for two males who were caught on surveillance cameras burglarizing the Crazy 8 Vapor shop in the 300 block of East Central Avenue in Petal.
PETAL, MS
WLOX

Gulfport man identified as victim of fatal multi-vehicle accident on Hwy 53

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - 51-year-old John May Jr. of Gulfport has been identified as the victim of a fatal car crash that took place in Harrison County on Thursday. Troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol arrived to the scene of the crash around 11:15 a.m. Authorities say that a vehicle driven by May Jr. was traveling south on Highway 53 when it collided with two other vehicles heading north. As a result, May Jr. received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
GULFPORT, MS
WKRG News 5

George Co. man arrested for shooting

UPDATE: Jonah Pinkney was arrested Thursday evening with assistance for the public. He is being held in the George County Regional Correctional Facility. GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — George County deputies are looking for a Lucedale wanted in connection to a shooting that happened Wednesday evening. The George County Sheriff’s Office said Jonah Pinkney, 36, […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
L'Observateur

TPSO seeks help locating person of interest

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for your assistance in locating Samantha Royal, 36 years of age from Greensburg, Louisiana. Royal is a person of interest in an ongoing cyber crime investigation and detectives are wishing to speak with her regarding their investigation. Chief Jimmy Travis asks if...
GREENSBURG, LA
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi woman who reportedly choked man to death, stuffed him in freezer in 2018 sentenced to life in prison

A Mississippi woman will spend the rest of her life in prison after being sentenced for the murder of a man whose body was found in a freezer four years ago. WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that Samantha Simmons, 40, of Lamar County, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility for parole for the 2018 murder of Thomas Burns of Purvis.
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Arrested for leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death

On September 19, 2022, the Gulfport Police Department arrested 46-year-old Dixie Tanner Sharp and charged her with Leaving the Scene of an Accident Resulting in Death. On September 18, 2022, at approximately 8:00 p.m., the Gulfport Police Department responded to the intersection of Highway 90 and 20th Avenue, in reference to an accident with injuries.
GULFPORT, MS
L'Observateur

LDWF Agents Investigating Boating Fatality in St. Tammany Parish

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents are investigating a fatal boating incident that occurred in St. Tammany Parish on Sept. 22. The body of Ricky Hodgson, 72, of Pearl River, was recovered from Lake Pontchartrain around 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 22. Agents learned that Hodgson and another...
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
Magnolia State Live

Man who was found with one pound of pure methamphetamine convicted in federal court

A man who reportedly retrieved a pound of pure meth hidden in a barbecue grill to distribute in Mississippi city was convicted in federal court. Alfredric James, 37, of Columbia, Mississippi, was charged in a federal indictment with one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. After a three-day trial, James was found guilty of both counts.
HATTIESBURG, MS

