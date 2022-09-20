Read full article on original website
WMTW
Maine Health to integrate Medical Center, Southern Maine Health staff
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Medical Center and Southern Maine Health care have announced a plan to integrate into one system. The plan will have the two hospitals share medical staff members and hospital licenses. Officials say the move would bring the two hospitals more in line to better serve...
boothbayregister.com
Midcoast Conservancy welcomes new staff
Midcoast Conservancy is delighted to have Morganne Price and Anna Blank join the staff this month. Both bring a wealth of experience, talent and passion to the organization. Morganne Price grew up in Waldoboro exploring the woods in her backyard. She moved to the Pacific Northwest for a brief time to work for the Forest Service and also as a fisheries observer in Alaska, collecting data on commercial fishing vessels.
WMTW
Community reacts to plans to close Franklin County papermill
JAY, Maine — Community members and state agencies are working to get ahead of the expected fallout from the planned closure of the Androscoggin Mill in Jay. The closure was announced Tuesday by Pixelle, the mill's owner. The facility has been a cornerstone of the Jay and Franklin County...
WMTW
Scarborough Council votes to start Comfort Inn eviction process
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — In a 7-1 vote, the Scarborough Town Council decided Wednesday to move forward with a four-step transition period to stop using the Comfort Inn as temporary housing and return it to normal hotel operations. That plan will take place between now and the end of the year. The council says that will give tenants adequate time to find somewhere else to live.
boothbayregister.com
Preservation Party meets two goals at once for Lincoln County Historical Association
While rain poured down in other parts of Lincoln County, the grounds of the Pownalborough Court House remained dry for Lincoln County Historical Association’s (LCHA’s) annual fundraiser on Sept. 18. But there was more good news for the party planners. Lively bidding during the after-dinner auction had already ensured that the organization would meet its goal for the event when one of the guests made a surprise announcement that changed the course of the evening.
boothbayregister.com
BEC communication subcommittee to meet Sept. 22
The Boothbay-Boothbay Harbor Community School District Building Exploratory Committee’s communication subcommittee will meet 5:15 p.m. Sept. 22. The subcommittee’s purpose is to engage the community with information about the campus development project. The meeting will be held in the Boothbay Region High School library and via Zoom. CSD...
boothbayregister.com
County needs emergency dispatchers
Lincoln County Communications has only nine of 16 jobs filled. On Sept. 20, Director Tara Doe reported the addition of one new emergency dispatcher and the departure of another. Doe reported Kristi Krause will begin her six months of training as she has arrived from Texas. Krause, recently moved to Boothbay, has no experience as a dispatcher, but has worked in emergency services. Departing the center is Robert Collins. He previously worked for 35 years in New York as a dispatcher. “He moved here thinking a change of scenery would help him escape burnout,” Doe said. “He was an asset to the department, but he has decided to leave.”
boothbayregister.com
Assistant Principal Julianne Hansbury a catch for BRES
Julianne Hansbury is entering her third week as Boothbay Region Elementary School’s assistant principal and she said the fit is perfect. Hansbury jumped into her first administrative job after 21 years as a speech pathologist – her five most recent years at Alternative Organizational Structure (AOS) 93, one at Regional School District 5 and nine at Regional School Unit 40.
boothbayregister.com
Lincoln County Dems’ Volunteer Picnic kicks off fall campaign
Leaders of the Lincoln County Democratic Committee (LCDC) marked the kick off of the fall campaign with a Volunteer Appreciation Picnic on Sept. 10 at the Sheepscot Community Center in Newcastle. More than 60 volunteers attended the event, which included activities for kids and food prepared by LCDC leaders and volunteers.
boothbayregister.com
Thanks for the support
My former office neighbor and longstanding ad salesperson and operations manager, Sarah Morley, shared the following story of a recent encounter which helped boost our confidence. “I was standing waiting to pay for my coffee and two ladies walked in and one lady immediately picked up our paper and said,...
boothbayregister.com
Nikki
From the first moment of my visit with Nikki Emerson, the current but about to be, past, manager of Boothbay Harbor’s Hannaford store, I was quite surprised by her connection with the staff. From our greeting in the parking lot, through the produce section to the inner workings of the stocking area, she greeted workers by name and engaged in meaningful conversation. Not just “Hi, how are you?”, but personal discourse regarding their job, their family or some other inquiry of significance. It became very obvious to me that Nikki truly had genuine interest in her coworkers.
boothbayregister.com
Readers Theater shows for families at Chocolate Church Oct. 23
The characters from four classic and recent children’s books are coming to the stage in Bath this fall! Midcoast Literacy, a non-profit organization that provides free literacy tutoring to people of all ages, is partnering with Chocolate Church Arts Center in Bath to present two live Readers Theater performances on Sunday, Oct. 23, at 12:30 PM and 3:30 PM. The event will feature local, professional actors performing four children’s books sure to captivate families with children ages 4-10: “Miss Nelson Is Missing” by Harry Allard, “Jabari Jumps” by Gaia Cornwall, “Grandma Drove the Lobsterboat” by Katie Clark, and “Bone Soup” by Cambria Evans. Kids will have a chance to meet the actors following each one-hour performance. Tickets are $10 or $35 for a family (4-8 people) when purchased in advance. Tickets can be purchased from the Chocolate Church box office or www.chocolatechurcharts.org.
WMTW
Pixelle shutting down Jay paper mill; 230 employees to be affected
JAY, Maine — The paper mill in Jay will close at the beginning of 2023. Pixelle Specialty Solutions, a manufacturer of specialty papers, announced the closure on Tuesday. It produces specialty label and release papers, as well as industrial and packaging solutions for eCommerce and food service. Around 230 people are employed at the mill and will be affected by its closure.
WMTW
World-renowned cancer care facility moving into Rock Row
WESTBROOK, Maine — A world-renowned cancer care facility is moving from Scarborough to Rock Row, just off the Westbrook Arterial. The move will allow cancer patients to receive treatment closer to home. The concert stage that is currently in place is coming down. Behind that, a new state-of-the-art research...
Maine corn maze created by hand gets national attention
LEVANT, Maine — Treworgy Family Orchards in Levant has once again been nominated for the USA TODAY Best Corn Maze in the country. This is the fifth year in a row the farm has been nominated. "It is, I think, the dream that a lot of people have and...
Portland Public Schools votes to limit school choice for incoming high school students
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland Public Schools board members voted Tuesday night to limit incoming high schoolers' freedom to choose between Portland and Deering High Schools. The decades-long tradition of admitting students to their desired school will now be slightly altered for freshmen starting in the 2023/24 school year. Now,...
boothbayregister.com
Edgecomb maintaining Highland Cemetery for one year
Edgecomb selectmen agreed to provide mowing and cleanup in 2023 for Highland Cemetery on Dodge Road. On Sept. 19, selectmen voted unanimously to serve as a stop-gap measure for the defunct Highland Cemetery Association. “They need a better plan than having the town taking over the association. In the meantime, I’m willing to do it for one year, so they can re-establish their association,” Selectman Mike Smith said.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Augusta officials sign off on new Western Avenue housing development
Augusta city officials recently signed-off on a new 38-unit affordable housing development on Western Avenue that’s designed to ease the housing shortage and improve a prominent eyesore. Matt Morrill of Mastway Development addressed the council Sept. 15 to provide further details about his project at 99 Western Ave., a...
Baxter, Maine's first comfort dog, prepares for duty
AUGUSTA, Maine — Baxter is an energetic five-month-old chocolate lab that loves people. He's also preparing for a long career as a comfort dog for the Maine Department of Public Safety's dispatch centers in Augusta, Bangor, and Houlton. As Maine's first comfort dog, he'll spend his days on the...
boothbayregister.com
New Southport school windows being re-installed
For Adam Harkins, it seemed about half of the recently installed Southport Central School windows showed too much daylight. As the school committee chairman, he checked the 28 new windows which cost $27,503.67, and discovered 13 didn’t fit properly, leaving a noticeable gap. “I noticed you could see daylight between the sash and trim, about a quarter-inch,” he said. “There was a meeting with the installer and manufacturer at the school. I told them nobody is getting paid until I’m happy,” Harkins said.
