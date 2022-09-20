Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Veteran DT Ndamukong Suh draws interest from several teams, wants to sign with contender, per report
Five-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh has not yet signed with an NFL team for the 2022 season, but he reportedly has some options. According to Heavy.com, there are approximately three to five teams that have expressed interest in Suh -- who reportedly wants to play for a contender.
AthlonSports.com
San Francisco 49ers Are Signing A Veteran Quarterback On Tuesday
The San Francisco 49ers are in desperate need of better quarterback depth. Trey Lance is out for the year with a season-ending injury. Now, the team is left with Jimmy Garoppolo and Brock Purdy. The 49ers are adding depth at the quarterback position this Tuesday afternoon. The NFC West franchise...
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Jerry Jones suggests Cooper Rush could steal Dak Prescott's job, references Tony Romo departure
Jerry Jones has been optimistic about Dak Prescott's return from injury ever since the quarterback fractured his thumb in the Cowboys' season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. But that doesn't mean the outspoken team owner is committed to Prescott as Dallas' starter for the rest of 2022. Discussing backup Cooper Rush ahead of Week 3 against the Giants, Jones told reporters Thursday that he'd welcome QB controversy, even comparing the situation to when Prescott replaced Tony Romo years ago.
Report: 49ers Work Out Four Veteran QBs After Trey Lance Injury
San Francisco is reportedly seeking to find an additional backup quarterback to Jimmy Garoppolo.
CBS Sports
Jets' Corey Davis: Added to injury report
Davis (knee) was listed as a limited practice participant Thursday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Davis practiced fully Wednesday, so his addition to the Jets' Week 3 injury report is notable. Cimini notes that he saw the wideout in the team's locker room after practice Thursday, and he "seemed OK," but this nonetheless is a situation to monitor ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals. Through his first two games this season, Davis has put up an 8-160-1 line on 14 targets.
CBS Sports
Packers' Randall Cobb: Comes down with illness
Cobb didn't practice Wednesday due to an illness. It's unclear if Cobb's absence is related to COVID-19, but if so, he may be in danger of sitting out a key Week 3 road matchup with the Buccaneers. Meanwhile, all of Allen Lazard (ankle), Sammy Watkins (hamstring) and Christian Watson (hamstring) were limited participants Wednesday, so the Packers' receiving corps is in danger of being compromised this weekend.
Robert Saleh Announces Decision On Jets Starting Quarterback
For the third week in a row, the New York Jets offense will be led by Joe Flacco. Well, maybe. Jets head coach Robert Saleh admitted that Zach Wilson will be the team's starting quarterback as soon as he's been cleared. As of Wednesday afternoon, he hasn't been cleared just...
Yardbarker
San Francisco 49ers Week Two Grades
In week two of the 2022 NFL season, the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Seattle Seahawks 27-7. Despite a devastating injury to quarterback Trey Lance early in the game ending his season, the team rallied with quarterback Jimmy Garappolo to win the game. Here are my grades for each position on the 49ers for the second week of the NFL.
49ers sign ex-Colts RB to active roster
The San Francisco 49ers made a roster move at running back on Tuesday in response to some of their injuries. The Niners signed Marlon Mack to their active roster from their practice squad. The team signed Mack to their practice squad last week after Elijah Mitchell suffered a knee injury in Week 1 against the Bears.
CBS Sports
Browns' Miller Forristall: Called up for Thursday's game
Forristall was elevated to Cleveland's active roster Thursday. Forristall was elevated from the practice squad ahead of Thursday's game against the Steelers. He'll provide depth at tight end behind David Njoku and Harrison Bryant, taking the spot of Jesse James (biceps). The Browns can elevate Forristall for one more game after this but would have to sign him to the active roster to dress him for a third time.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Chuba Hubbard: Plays two offensive snaps
Hubbard failed to record a single carry in Sunday's 19-16 loss to the Giants. Hubbard took over as the Panthers' primary kickoff returner in the contest with Andre Roberts (knee) on injured reserve. Though not involved in the offensive game plan, the 23-year-old totaled 75 yards on three kickoff returns. Barring an injury to Christian McCaffrey, it's likely Hubbard will struggle to see much of an opportunity in Carolina's backfield, especially since D'Onta Foreman has established himself as the team's No. 2 running back. The second-year back will likely to continue to focus on handling kickoff return duties for the foreseeable future.
FOX Sports
Russell Wilson, Broncos host the Jimmy G led 49ers in Week 3 | THE HERD
Nick Wright joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the latest in the NFL after Week 2. Nick begins with deep dive into the Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers as they head into a pivotal Week 3 matchup.
CBS Sports
Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Misses another practice
Renfrow (concussion) remained sidelined at practice Thursday, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports. Back-to-back absences from practice put the focus on what Renfrow is able to do during Friday's session and his subsequent injury report listing ahead of Sunday's game against the Titans. If the the Raiders' slot man can't play this weekend, Tyron Johnson and Keelan Cole would be candidates to see added Week 3 receiver reps behind Davante Adams and Mack Hollins.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Frankie Luvu: Limited Thursday
Luvu (shoulder) was a limited participant in practice Thursday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports. Luvu is a new addition to the injury report Thursday, as he was a full participant Wednesday. A late week appearance on the injury report could be troubling, but he was also limited in practice last week for the same reason and still played Sunday against the Giants. If Luvu is unable to go in Week 3 against the Saints it'd certainly be a blow to the team's defense, while also leading to extra opportunity for Brandon Smith.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Quandre Diggs: Back at practice Thursday
Diggs (knee) was listed as a limited participant on the Seahawks' practice report Thursday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports. Diggs has been dealing with a lingering knee injury that forced him to sit out practice Wednesday, though he appears to be progressing back heading into this Sunday's game against the Falcons. The 29-year-old will have one more practice to return in full this week, otherwise, Ryan Neal and Joey Blount (hamstring) could stand to see increased usage in Week 3.
CBS Sports
Texans' Brandin Cooks: Contract restructured
Cooks agreed to restructure his contract Tuesday, converting roughly $831,111 of his base salary into a signing bonus, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. The transaction creates $554,000 in cap space for the Texans. Cooks has drawn double-digit targets in each of the first two weeks of the 2022 season, proving that he remains Davis Mills' go-to wideout. The 28-year-old will get another chance to produce, and potentially score his first touchdown of the year, in Chicago on Sunday.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Micah Parsons: Dealing with illness
Parsons will not practice Thursday due to an illness, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports. Coach Mike McCarthy said Parsons is dealing with a cold, so it seems like the star linebacker could still have a chance to suit up versus the Giants on Monday. The 2021 first-round pick has four sacks through two games, and it would be a huge blow to Dallas' defense if he were to sit out Week 3.
Latest George Kittle injury update will excite 49ers fans ahead SNF vs. Broncos
The San Francisco 49ers have had to play the first two games of the season without one of their best players, tight end George Kittle. That could change heading into a Week 3 Sunday Night football matchup against the Denver Broncos. Kittle received a very positive update on Wednesday, lending optimism that he could take the field for his 2022 49ers debut against the Broncos this weekend. Nick Wagoner of ESPN has the details.
Report: 49ers Had 1 Team In Mind For Jimmy Garoppolo
With Trey Lance out for the 2022 NFL season, the San Francisco 49ers are rolling with Jimmy Garoppolo for the rest of the year. But during the offseason they apparently had one team in mind for a potential trade. In a recent column for ESPN, NFL insiders Tim Keown and...
