Read full article on original website
Related
90min
Jude Bellingham yet to make decision on long-term future
Jude Bellingham has not yet made a decision on his long-term future and is unlikely to do so until after this winter's World Cup, sources have confirmed to 90min.
90min
Transfer rumours: Bellingham's preferred destination; Man Utd chasing Kane
Thursday's transfer rumours, with updates on Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane, Gerard Pique, N'Golo Kante, Ousmane Dembele & more.
90min
Frenkie de Jong insists he never wanted to leave Barcelona during the summer
Frenkie de Jong has spoken about the summer transfer saga that saw Barcelona try to sell him to Manchester United or Chelsea.
90min
Hirving Lozano's trajectory to the 2022 World Cup: 'I’m coming back in a more mature manner'
Hirving Lozano is set to feature in his second World Cup for Mexico.
IN THIS ARTICLE
90min
Man Utd announce rise in turnover for 2021/22 season but still record substantial loss
Man Utd announce financial results for the 2021/22 season, marking a recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.
Comments / 0