Read full article on original website
Related
9 Events Happening this Weekend in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley
Fall officially started this week, making this weekend the first one of the season. The weather is finally cooler, making it much more enjoyable to get outside, and there is ton going on this weekend. There are events a plenty taking place from charity events, to sporting events, and everything in between. Get up off your couch, get outside, and enjoy one of these many events taking place this weekend in the Twin Falls area and around the Magic Valley. Here are some of the things to do this weekend.
kmvt
CSI basketball adjusts to changing recruiting environment
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Whether it’s realignment, Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL), or the Transfer Portal, college athletics is undergoing massive change. At the junior college level, the College of Southern Idaho (CSI) isn’t immune to these changes. CSI is a big name in junior college...
KIVI-TV
Active weather Wednesday brings rain, t-storms to Idaho
Counties of southern Idaho are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch through 8PM this evening. Expect active weather that includes stronger t-cells with hail and severe gusts up to 50-75 mph. This likelihood is particularly high across southcentral Idaho and includes the western Magic Valley. Overnight and through tomorrow morning this...
kmvt
Hunters encouraged to bring game in for C.W.D. testing
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Hunters in the Magic Valley are encouraged to bring in their harvest for Chronic Wasting Disease testing. Last year, the disease was detected in Idaho’s interior for the first time in 25 years. Testing in Idaho has been conducted since surrounding states have reported the disease.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Idaho’s Premier French Fries Discovered in Hansen
Look closely at the fries in the picture above. From the T and T Café in Hansen. What you're seeing is about as close to perfection as you'll ever get with our Famous Potatoes! It's the seasoning and the perfect timing in the fryer. Timing is a skill. I worked the fries at a booth during the Twin Falls County Fair. It means I'm a novice. From what you see above, nothing in southern Idaho can approach the taste and the texture.
Twin Falls Canal Company to End Water Delivery Oct 14
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Irrigators with the Twin Falls Canal Company will see water shut off mid-October. General Manager Jay Barlogi announced the headgates at Milner Dam will be closed on October 14. It'll take several days before water stops flowing through the canal system. The Canal Company asks irrigators to inform their ditch riders if they are done using water so headgates can be closed to help conserve water in the reservoir. Barlogi wrote the reservoir system heading into the winter is low, "The Upper Snake River Reservoir System currently contains only 15% of its overall capacity. The two reservoir systems that the Twin Falls Canal Company hold storage rights in are American Falls Reservoir at 5% of total capacity and Jackson Lake Reservoir at 19% of total capacity." He said at this point its hard to predict what the 2023 water year will be like, but given the current storage capacity they'll need an above normal snowpack this winter. "We also know that we need to manage our water supply as efficiently as possible at the end of the current season to help with next year," said Barlogi. Once the irrigation season is over winter maintenance will begin.
Tri-City Herald
Lottery winner thought they won $1,000 in Idaho, but they were missing a few zeroes
When an Idaho lottery winner came to cash their ticket, they were puzzled by the staff’s excitement. “They didn’t understand why we were so excited to give away the $1,000 prize,” Idaho lottery officials said in a Wednesday, Sept. 21 Facebook post. The winner, who chose to...
Popular Hot Spring Near Twin Falls Will Be Closing Indefinitely
The popular hot springs made the announcement on their Facebook page and on their website. Banbury Hot Springs will be closing indefinitely at the beginning of next month. Banbury Hot Springs is closing starting October 3rd. But don't fret, they plan on reopening as soon as they can, even better. According to the explanation on the website, the hot springs is over due for a make over and that is exactly what they plan on doing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The One Flower You Don’t Want To Get Caught Picking In Twin Falls
A walk with my wife and kid the other day resulted in a discussion about what state flowers if any are illegal to pick. It appears in Idaho, there's one sweet shrub pickers need to avoid plucking from the ground, or at least being seen doing it. I've been doing...
kmvt
TFPD asking for help to locate missing person
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing person. That person is Enrique Yanez. Yanez is a 41-year-old Hispanic male. He has black hair that is buzz cut. Yanez is 5′08″ and 160 pounds. He was last...
Twin Falls County Leading Investigation Into Shooting Near Hazelton
HAZELTON, Idaho (KLIX)-A Critical Incident Task Force is investigating an officer involved shooting Tuesday afternoon in Jerome County. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, a pursuit ended in a private driveway on State Highway 25 at around 2:14 p.m. west of Hazelton where shots were fired involving Jerome County Deputies. The nearby Valley Schools were placed on a lockdown as a precaution. "This is believed to be.
‘Extremely Uncommon’ Creature Found in Idaho’s Twin Falls: VIDEO
Late last year, Idaho wildlife officers had a rare encounter near Twin Falls, trapping one of the state’s elusive ringtails. See footage of the unique critter below. Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: An extremely uncommon ringtail found in Twin Falls, ID (https://youtu.be/D8xrZxhpj2A) According to Magic...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Weather Alert: Risk of Severe Storms in The Magic Valley Wednesday
The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm watch alert and a Special Weather Statement for Southern Idaho on Wednesday, September 21st, 2022. As a strong storm approaches Southern Idaho, the chance for damage to property and physical injury is increasing. The alert for the Severe Thunderstorm Watch from the National Weather Service is in effect until 8 PM and covers South Central and South West Idaho. The counties included in the alert are Gooding, Jerome, Twin Falls, Boise, Camas, and Elmore.
Hansen Bridge Blocked
HANSEN, Idaho (KLIX)-An incident on the Hansen Bridge has halted traffic in both directions while inspections on the Perrine Bridge has traffic backed up heading into Twin Falls. 511.idaho.gov is reporting blockage in both directions at the Hansen Bridge, images show several vehicles and an ambulance on the bridge while traffic is backed up on both sides.
Land Purchase Approved for Magic Valley Research Dairy
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The University of Idaho can move forward with the purchase of land that will serve as the center for a research dairy in the Magic Valley. The Idaho Board of Land Commissioners (Land Board) made up of the governor and other state elected officials, gave the University of Idaho (UI) the go-ahead to purchase land near Rupert for the Center for Agriculture, Food and the Environment (CAFE). The approval will allow UI to purchase 638 million acres for the experimental and research dairy which will include funding for a state-of-the-art milking barn and hold up to 2,000 dairy cows. “Agriculture remains Idaho’s number-one industry with livestock production accounting for more than 60% of the state’s agricultural cash receipts,” said U of I President C. Scott Green in a prepared statement. “This facility will serve our students well, preparing them to work on the cutting edge of agribusiness and dairy sciences.” President Green added that the CAFE will be eligible for grant funding for research. According to the Idaho Department of Lands, funds from the sale of the onld Agricultural College endowment land near Caldwell, $23,250,000, will be used to purchase the land in the Magic Valley. The CAFE has already received upwards of $8.5 million in donations from the industry.
kmvt
Make-a-Wish to hold annual Walk-for-Wishes this Saturday
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Make a Wish is holding their annual Walk for Wishes of the Magic Valley this Saturday at the Twin Falls Visitor’s Center. ‘Walk for Wishes’ is one way that Make a Wish is able to raise funds to be able to grant wishes to children that are critically sick or injured across the state.
Never Break Up With Someone At The Bearded Axe In Twin Falls
When it reaches the point in a relationship when one of the participants wants to end it, there are some places you should avoid in Twin Falls if doing it publically. Any business that has weapons within reach or a steep cliff in close proximity isn't a good idea at all to break that type of news.
What Would You Do? Fight, Ignore, or Peace as Cars Collide in Twin Falls
What would you do? What would you do if you have a child that opens their door, and dings the car next to you, to find out the owner is in the car and sees it all? Do you get in your car and act like you don't know? Do you talk about it? Do you offer any type of condolences or pay for a little ding, or chalk it up to ding and nothing else? If the person confronts you aggressively, do you get into a fight? Does it change if it is you or your partner that does it instead of a kid? Does location play a factor? Say it is picking kids up from school compared to a grocery store and does it matter who was parked first? There is much to consider, but when the car next to you is dinged by your car, what do you do?
Long Time Empty Building In Downtown Twin Falls Is Now A Restaurant
A new restaurant has officially opened in Downtown Twin Falls and I cannot wait to give it a shot. It is called El Fogon and it is located where the old Lonesome Dove use to be at 600 Main Ave N. The building was vacant for a long time, until recently.
kmvt
Twin Falls Co. Sheriff’s continuing to investigate ‘shots fired incident’ in Hazelton
HAZELTON, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate Tuesday afternoon’s incident in Hazleton that included shots being fired about a mile from Valley Schools. Updates are pretty sparse at the moment, as investigators are keeping many details close to the chest...
Comments / 0