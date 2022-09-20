What would you do? What would you do if you have a child that opens their door, and dings the car next to you, to find out the owner is in the car and sees it all? Do you get in your car and act like you don't know? Do you talk about it? Do you offer any type of condolences or pay for a little ding, or chalk it up to ding and nothing else? If the person confronts you aggressively, do you get into a fight? Does it change if it is you or your partner that does it instead of a kid? Does location play a factor? Say it is picking kids up from school compared to a grocery store and does it matter who was parked first? There is much to consider, but when the car next to you is dinged by your car, what do you do?

