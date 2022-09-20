ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kokomo, IN

Driver followed Kokomo man’s truck for 50 miles after hit-and-run crash on I-69

By Matt Adams
 2 days ago

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. – A driver followed a Kokomo man for more than 50 miles after being involved in a hit-and-run crash.

According to Indiana State Police, the incident started on I-69 in Daviess County around 5:25 p.m. Monday. The driver of a 1996 Toyota Corolla had stopped near the Washington exit to help another driver.

The Corolla pulled onto the shoulder; a 2003 GMC Sierra heading south on I-69 veered over the fog line, sideswiped the Corolla and continued without stopping.

The driver of the Corolla called 911 and followed the Sierra for more than 50 miles, police said, going through Daviess, Pike and Gibson counties. A state trooper stopped the truck on I-69 near Lynch Road in Vanderburgh County.

The Sierra was missing its passenger side mirror; the Corolla had damage to the driver’s side and was also missing its driver’s side mirror.

The driver of the Sierra, identified as 58-year-old Andrew Lamble of Kokomo, displayed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests, police said.

After having a blood draw, Lamble was medically cleared and taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail. He was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

David
2d ago

The heading should read. it took a dedicated victim of a hit and run accident, nearly an hour with at least three 911 dispatchers across three counties before a state police officer could pull over a drunk drive. now thats dedication.

