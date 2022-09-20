Read full article on original website
Nikki
From the first moment of my visit with Nikki Emerson, the current but about to be, past, manager of Boothbay Harbor’s Hannaford store, I was quite surprised by her connection with the staff. From our greeting in the parking lot, through the produce section to the inner workings of the stocking area, she greeted workers by name and engaged in meaningful conversation. Not just “Hi, how are you?”, but personal discourse regarding their job, their family or some other inquiry of significance. It became very obvious to me that Nikki truly had genuine interest in her coworkers.
Final agricultural fairs coming up
Farmington Fair: Sept. 18 - 24. Fairgrounds, 292 High St., Farmington. https://www.farmingtonfairmaine.com. Common Ground Country Fair: Sept. 23 - 25. 294 Crosby Brook Road, Unity. https://www.mofga.org/the-fair/schedule/. Cumberland Fair: Sept. 25 - Oct. 1. 175 Blanchard Road, Cumberland. https://cumberlandfair.com/wp-content/uploads/2022-daily-schedule.pdf. Fryeburg Fair: Oct. 2 - 9. 1154 Main St., Fryeburg. www.fryeburgfair.org/p/about1/program--map-of-fairgrounds.
Blessing of the Animals events in Newcastle, Boothbay Harbor
In celebration of the Feast Day of St. Francis of Assisi, known for his love of all of God's creatures, over 20 churches around Maine will hold Blessing of the Animals prayer services. St. Patrick Church, 380 Academy Hill Road, Newcastle will hold its service Saturday, Oct. 1 from 2...
Get your shots here!
LincolnHealth’s drive-up flu clinics will begin later this month and extend until October 22. All clinics are being offered on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Lincoln Medical Partners (LMP) locations in Damariscotta, Boothbay Harbor and Wiscasset. LMP’s Waldoboro team will be offering flu vaccine at the Waldoboro Town offices on Sept. 27, Oct. 10 and Oct. 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
County needs emergency dispatchers
Lincoln County Communications has only nine of 16 jobs filled. On Sept. 20, Director Tara Doe reported the addition of one new emergency dispatcher and the departure of another. Doe reported Kristi Krause will begin her six months of training as she has arrived from Texas. Krause, recently moved to Boothbay, has no experience as a dispatcher, but has worked in emergency services. Departing the center is Robert Collins. He previously worked for 35 years in New York as a dispatcher. “He moved here thinking a change of scenery would help him escape burnout,” Doe said. “He was an asset to the department, but he has decided to leave.”
Service notice for Major Patrick Kendley
A burial service for Major Patrick Kendley, who passed away on Aug. 8, 2022, will be held on Friday, Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. at the Maine Veterans Cemetery, 143 Blue Star Avenue, Augusta. Hall’s of Boothbay has care of the arrangements.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Nine arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 167 calls for service for the period of 09/13/2022 to 09/20/2022, and Year to Date, LCSO has responded to 7912 calls for service. Summonses. Edward J. Fox, 34, of Damariscotta was issued a summons Sept. 14 for Operating while License is Suspended...
Lincoln County Dems’ Volunteer Picnic kicks off fall campaign
Leaders of the Lincoln County Democratic Committee (LCDC) marked the kick off of the fall campaign with a Volunteer Appreciation Picnic on Sept. 10 at the Sheepscot Community Center in Newcastle. More than 60 volunteers attended the event, which included activities for kids and food prepared by LCDC leaders and volunteers.
Winslow Meyers solo show at River Arts
River Arts in Damariscotta proudly presents artist Winslow Myers with a selection of his paintings in the River Room from Sept. 22 until Oct. 12. The public is invited to the artist’s reception on Saturday, Septs. 24 from 2 - 4 p.m. Myers grew up in Walpole, left Maine...
Midcoast Conservancy welcomes new staff
Midcoast Conservancy is delighted to have Morganne Price and Anna Blank join the staff this month. Both bring a wealth of experience, talent and passion to the organization. Morganne Price grew up in Waldoboro exploring the woods in her backyard. She moved to the Pacific Northwest for a brief time to work for the Forest Service and also as a fisheries observer in Alaska, collecting data on commercial fishing vessels.
Castlebay to perform at Popham Chapel
On Sunday, Oct. 2 at 3 p.m, Maine folk duo Castlebay will present a concert “Songs of the the Sea and the Season” at the lovely historic Popham Chapel. Castlebay will present these musical stories of romance, ramblers and rogues, woven with history and humor. Suggested $12 donation.
From pickle barrels to the ‘Spillings gentleman’
Among the treasures of the Boothbay peninsula are its three general stores, offering warmth, sustenance and a gathering place for the communities they have served for more than a century. These stores on Southport and in Trevett and East Boothbay have seen better and worse times and two have been...
Assistant Principal Julianne Hansbury a catch for BRES
Julianne Hansbury is entering her third week as Boothbay Region Elementary School’s assistant principal and she said the fit is perfect. Hansbury jumped into her first administrative job after 21 years as a speech pathologist – her five most recent years at Alternative Organizational Structure (AOS) 93, one at Regional School District 5 and nine at Regional School Unit 40.
BEC communication subcommittee to meet Sept. 22
The Boothbay-Boothbay Harbor Community School District Building Exploratory Committee’s communication subcommittee will meet 5:15 p.m. Sept. 22. The subcommittee’s purpose is to engage the community with information about the campus development project. The meeting will be held in the Boothbay Region High School library and via Zoom. CSD...
Bayville Buzz
Did he or didn't he? That is the question everyone asks when they first receive their Boothbay Register. Will they find a Bayville Buzz or not? Last week the answer was no, so my apologies to the multitudes (well, at least my dad) who searched and searched and were let down. Of course, there is an easy solution; send me your news!
Author, screenwriter of 'The Ghost Trap' to sign books during Maine Lobster Week
Maine author Kay Stephens will be signing copies of her lobstering novel, “The Ghost Trap,” which was shot as a feature film this past summer all over the Midcoast. As a tribute to Maine Lobster Week, she will host a book signing and ‘Author Meet & Greet’ at Lobster Pound Restaurant in Lincolnville Beach, Wednesday, Sept. 19 for a 3 to 6 p.m. happy hour.
All positive
Last week’s editorial ran long, so I ended it without the usual “Week’s positive parting thought.” To offset that and get ahead for the next time(s), the below will be nothing but positive thoughts. They are about our towns. So this is going to be easy.
Democrats’ Harvest Dinner to feature live music and candidates
The Lincoln County Democratic Committee (LCDC) has announced that Waldoboro’s Brian Dunn and Laura Buxbaum will supply music in the folk tradition for the Sunday, Oct. 2 Harvest Dinner in Jefferson. The Harvest Dinner is open to the public and walk-in space is not guaranteed. While space remains, reservations...
New Southport school windows being re-installed
For Adam Harkins, it seemed about half of the recently installed Southport Central School windows showed too much daylight. As the school committee chairman, he checked the 28 new windows which cost $27,503.67, and discovered 13 didn’t fit properly, leaving a noticeable gap. “I noticed you could see daylight between the sash and trim, about a quarter-inch,” he said. “There was a meeting with the installer and manufacturer at the school. I told them nobody is getting paid until I’m happy,” Harkins said.
Historical Society looking for digitization volunteers
Do you love local history? The Boothbay Region Historical Society is asking for volunteers to help digitize its collections. A survey conducted by the Society last March demonstrated that digitizing the collections was not only a top priority for members but also for the community at large. Volunteers have begun scanning the Society’s extensive collection of photographs and documents chronicling Boothbay region’s history, but with many thousands of items in the collection, more volunteers are needed. Volunteers for this exciting project will be trained at the Boothbay Region Historical Society and all scanning will be done there.
