No on Measures R and S
I know there are many people who think marijuana and everything about it is “OK, “funny” or “cool” and those who are concerned about marijuana just need to get over themselves. Not so! The City Measure R and the County Measure S on the Nov. 8 ballot, if approved, would allow commercial marijuana growing, processing and dispensaries to be located throughout the city of Susanville and on lands in the county that are zoned industrial.
Chamber Update
T-Mobile will be hosting a Community Vendors Fair, from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25 at the T-Mobile parking lot. Come support local vendors and small-town businesses and bring your kids for their dunk tank! For more information, or to reserve your vendor booth, call Mimi Farrin at (706) 495-0978.
LFS hosts annual wreath-laying ceremony
Lassen Family Services hosts its annual Wreath Laying Ceremony from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7 at the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office. The ceremony remembers Lassen County Deputy Larry Griffith, Susanville Police Officer Robert McElrath, Modoc County Deputy Jack Hopkins and all other fallen heroes. Each of these officers lost their lives responding to or through acts of domestic violence. Griffith and Hopkins lost their lives responding to a domestic violence call. McElrath was a victim of domestic violence.
Sheriff’s Blotter Sept. 15-19 – a little bit of everything
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Sept 15-19, 2022. September 15. Things...
mynews4.com
Thousands of textbooks found in dumpster outside Reno bookstore
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — News 4 & Fox 11 received multiple emails concerning thousands of books found on the floor and in the dumpster outside Textbook Brokers, a second-hand bookstore that buys, sells, and resells old or new books. An employee of nine years who...
Real News Network
Judge rules California prison must close
Visiting Lassen County Judge Robert F. Moody ruled against the town of Susanville on Sept. 8 in a lawsuit which aimed to stop California Correctional Center (CCC) from closing. Judge Moody’s ruling lifts the preliminary injunction and allows the state to move forward with plans for closure effectively immediately.
SFD responds to dumpster fire
About 2 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, the Susanville Fire Department and Cal Fire responded to a dumpster fire behind Walgreens on Main Street. Fire crews arrived on scene and found a dumpster fully involved in fire. Fire crews worked quickly and extinguished the fire. The fire was human caused. The...
Lassen County Jehovah’s Witnesses resume door-to-door ministry after 30-month pandemic pause
Jehovah’s Witnesses have resumed their trademark door-to-door ministry after a two-and-a-half-year suspension, just in time for a September launch of a global campaign featuring an interactive program for Bible study. The decision to resume their door-to-door ministry on Sept. 1 marks the complete restoration of all pre-pandemic in-person activities...
SFD responds to RV Fire
About 1:39 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, the Susanville Fire Department responded to a reported RV on fire at 408 Alexander. An engine arrived on scene and noticed smoke coming from the rear of the RV. Fire crews made entry into the RV and extinguished the fire. The RV suffered moderate fire damage, heavy smoke and heat damage. The cause of the fire was arson and under investigation.
Adam Laxalt-Catherine Cortez Masto and Joe Lombardo-Steve Sisolak election debates scrapped
Updated to include that the Washoe County School Board District F debate has been confirmed and that Cortez Masto had accept. Two top-of-the-ticket debates have been scrapped, three local candidate matchups have been confirmed, and your questions are needed. A possible debate between two U.S. Senate candidates — incumbent Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican challenger...
SPD seeks information on Taco Bell robbery suspect
The Susanville Police Department seeks the public’s help in identifying a suspect who robbed Taco Bell early this morning. According to a statement from the SPD, just after midnight Tuesday Sept. 20, a man entered Taco Bell on Main Street and asked to speak with the manager. When the...
L.A. Weekly
Matthew Wing Dies in Solo-Car Crash on Highway 32 [Tehama, CA
45-Year-Old Man Fatally Injured in Solo-Vehicle Accident near Mile Marker 8.74. The incident happened on September 16th, at around 7:30 p.m., near mile marker 8.74. According to reports, a westbound Toyota 4-Runner crossed the double yellow lines on State Route 32. The vehicle continued on the eastbound lanes, off to the south shoulder, and into a tree.
