Qipco British Champions Day: Cash in race to be fit for Ascot targets after early season injury
Promising three-year-old Cash is in a race against time to be fit for Qipco British Champions Day - and connections fear he may lose that battle. Though entered in both the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes and Champion Stakes at Ascot, the David Simcock-trained son of Shamardal could be saved for next year after picking up an injury on his second career start.
Robin Goodfellow's racing tips: Best bets for Friday, September 23
Sportsmail's racing expert Robin Goodfellow delivers his tips for Friday's meetings at Newmarket, Haydock, Worcester and Newcastle. Newmarket – 2.25 Sea Silk Road (nap); 3.00 Commissioning (nb). NEWCASTLE. ROBIN GOODFELLOW. 4.40 Joshua R. 5.15 Cappoquin. 5.45 Bringitonboris (nb) 6.15 Stand Strong. 6.45 Burning Emotion. 7.15 Doomsday. 7.45 It Is...
Qipco British Champions Day: James Ferguson tempted to step Mise En Scene up in trip at Ascot for Fillies & Mares Stakes
James Ferguson is tempted to step Mise En Scene up to 12 furlongs for the first time in a bid for Group One glory in the Qipco British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes at Ascot on October 15, live on Sky Sports Racing. A Group Three winner in the Prestige...
Hollie Doyle blog: Sky Sports Racing ambassador chasing Group glory at Newmarket before bidding for Goffs Million prize
Sky Sports Racing ambassador Hollie Doyle is set for a busy Friday at Newmarket before once again going on her travels ahead of Saturday’s card at the Curragh. The Group Two Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Joel Stakes (3.35) at Newmarket on Friday is a logical stepping stone for Archie Watson's progressive miler Tempus.
Covering the Spread: College Football Week 4 Betting Preview
Week 4's college football slate features some big early-season conference games. How should we bet the big showdowns? The Power Rank's Dr. Ed Feng joins numberFire's Jim Sannes to preview the biggest matchups, discuss where he's seeing value within them, and lay out his favorite bets across the entire week.
