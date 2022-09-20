ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Robin Goodfellow's racing tips: Best bets for Friday, September 23

Sportsmail's racing expert Robin Goodfellow delivers his tips for Friday's meetings at Newmarket, Haydock, Worcester and Newcastle. Newmarket – 2.25 Sea Silk Road (nap); 3.00 Commissioning (nb). NEWCASTLE. ROBIN GOODFELLOW. 4.40 Joshua R. 5.15 Cappoquin. 5.45 Bringitonboris (nb) 6.15 Stand Strong. 6.45 Burning Emotion. 7.15 Doomsday. 7.45 It Is...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fanduel#Diamonds#Horse Racing Best Bets#Swift Factor#Ciento
numberfire.com

Covering the Spread: College Football Week 4 Betting Preview

Week 4's college football slate features some big early-season conference games. How should we bet the big showdowns? The Power Rank's Dr. Ed Feng joins numberFire's Jim Sannes to preview the biggest matchups, discuss where he's seeing value within them, and lay out his favorite bets across the entire week.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy