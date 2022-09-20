ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

TikToker Under Fire for Criticizing People Who Are In Bed During the Day

Do you remember when Kim Kardashian told Variety that she had some great advice for women in business? And do you remember what it was? Let me remind you. "Get your f--king ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days," were the words that came out of Kimberly's mouth right before the internet went up in flames. Her advice was not taken lightly. People were attacking the SKIMS founder left and right. And of course we can't forget about the abundance of memes that transpired.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
CNBC

Mark Zuckerberg doesn't like your scrolling habits: Social media is for 'building relationships,' not just consuming content

While Mark Zuckerberg spends most of his days on social media, you won't find him mindlessly scrolling through Instagram Reels. That's because Zuckerberg thinks social media is best when used to communicate. On a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the Meta CEO said he thinks platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter can be beneficial to users' well-being — but primarily when they're used to connect with others.
INTERNET
Distractify

TikToker Says She Was “Disrespected” by Employer Who Asked for an In-Person Interview

TikToker Natalya Haddix went viral on the popular social media platform after delineating a "nightmare" job application experience that involved her having to go in-person for an initial interview where she could visibly see other folks vying for presumably the same job, along with the fact that she was asked to fill out a paper application, and that it offered a base salary she argued was way too low.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Signal For Help
Maya Devi

Mutant goat with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god

A mutant-looking goat with a human-like face was born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India. Although initially, the locals of Nimodia felt the goat looked like a grumpy old man, they decided to worship it as an avatar of god for its eerie features.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Signs Two People Are Not A Compatible Match

Recently I was observing a couple that I know through a mutual friend. They fight almost every single weekend to the point of threatening to break up with each other. They fight, make up, fight again, and everyone is privy to their dirty laundry.
psychologytoday.com

How to Say "No" to a Narcissist

People who exhibit narcissistic traits are often inherently skilled at pushing boundaries and testing the waters to see how far they can go. Narcissists lack the capacity for empathy, although they can be skilled at predicting others’ emotions. When communicating with a narcissist, have a script, take time to...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
komando.com

Test your eyes: Can you find the 9 hidden images in less than a minute?

Problem-solving is one of the most basic ways people demonstrate intelligence. Many people think that fixing problems faster than others makes them more intelligent — but rushing can lead to oversights. That’s why we’re encouraging you to take a deep breath and challenge yourself to try to find the hidden images in this viral optical illusion.
SCIENCE
Today's Transitions

DEATH NOTES: And how they keep me focused on the meaning of life.

This title, Death Notes, may sound morbid, but I think about death a lot. Part of this reflection stems from the fact that I worked at hospice for over 31 years, that I conduct many memorial services (or the new term “celebrations of life”) as a minister, and that I have worked in a cemetery. I have also lost many family members, friends and pets. In fact, I believe at my age, I know more folks who have died than I know who are still living. So here are eight death notes that inspire me and keep me focused on the meaning of life and death.
ALDOUS HUXLEY

Comments / 0

Community Policy