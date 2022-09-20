ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lookout Mountain, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVC

8th Annual Tennessee Whiskey Festival at Miller Plaza in downtown Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Kenyatta Ashford and Ricky Moore talk about the 8th Annual Tennessee Whiskey Festival will take place in Chattanooga at the Miller Plaza in downtown Chattanooga on Saturday, September 24, 2022. Also, take part in an intimate Whiskey Supper Experience in the Waterhouse Pavilion in Downtown Chattanooga. This intimate outdoor Whiskey Supper features award-winning Chef Ricky Moore. This curated dinner will feature whiskey pairings featuring Uncle Nearest Tennessee Whiskey. A percentage of proceeds benefits the Future Ready Institute at Brainerd High School.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Travel Rebound & The Emotional Value Of Tourism Tops Chattanooga Tourism Summit

The Chattanooga Tourism Co. hosted around 500 industry partners at the 2022 Chattanooga Tourism Summit yesterday to celebrate the resilience of the travel industry in Hamilton County. The summit included and industry address by Barry White, President and CEO of Chattanooga Tourism Co., and remarks from Hugh Morrow, Chattanooga Tourism...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

The Chattanooga Clergy for Justice is asking Hamilton County Schools for the immediate removal of East Ridge SRD

The Chattanooga Clergy for Justice is asking Hamilton County Schools for the immediate removal of the East Ridge SRD involved in the recent student arrest. Local pastors are begging the question, Why wouldn’t the school first respond by giving the student that was unwilling to participate in class activities, a failing grade? or even suspension before taking the matter to the school disciplinary officer?
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chattanooga, TN
Government
City
Chattanooga, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Chickamauga, GA
Government
Chattanooga, TN
Lifestyle
City
Lookout Mountain, TN
City
Lookout Mountain, GA
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
City
Chickamauga, GA
Local
Georgia Government
chattanoogapulse.com

IRONMAN Chattanooga Returns This Sunday With Over 2,000 Competitors

Over 2,000 registered athletes from 27 countries and all 50 U.S. states will converge in the Scenic City for the 2022 Little Debbie IRONMAN Chattanooga presented by McKee A Family Company, part of the VinFast IRONMAN U.S. Series on Sunday, Sept. 25. Race weekend kicks off on Thursday with athlete...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
luxury-houses.net

Featuring Exquisite Architectural Details, this Gorgeous All Brick Home in Chattanooga Hits Market for $2.2M

The Estate in Chattanooga is a luxurious home surrounded by mature landscaping and in a short distance to Chattanooga Golf & Country Club now available for sale. This home located at 1500 River View Oaks Rd, Chattanooga, Tennessee; offering 03 bedrooms and 04 bathrooms with 4,750 square feet of living spaces. Call Michelle O’Neil (Phone: 423-718-5866), Stephen O’Neil (Phone: 423-400-1899) – Keller Williams Realty (Phone: 423-664-1600) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Chattanooga.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Public Lands Day#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Public Lands#Travel Guide#Linus Travel
chattanoogapulse.com

The 21st Annual Chattanooga Oktoberfest Returns To The Southside The October

The Chattanooga Market will present its 21st annual Chattanooga Oktoberfest with a two-day festival on Saturday, October 8th and Sunday, October 9th. The weekend is a celebration that is uniquely Chattanoogan and includes lively German accents, bringing back thousands of Chattanooga Oktoberfest fans each year. It’s a chance to dress up in German costume—kids and adults alike—and chicken dance the day (or evening) away while enjoying the season’s first brat or German beer.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
The Charleston Chatter

River Park Annexation Receives Nod from TVA

Charleston, TN's River Parkwith photo credit going to Taras Akimov via Facebook. Charleston, TN's Planning Commission is continuing its attempt to authorize an annexation of River Park. This has been ongoing and discussion since 2020. It appears to be moving forward after Public Works Manager Christopher Scoggins received written permission from TVA's Land Use Specialist Heather Hamilton.
CHARLESTON, TN
mymix1041.com

Cleveland, Walker Valley High Schools ‘Going Gold’ Night on Friday

Cleveland, TN is Going Gold in September for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Three Cleveland families whose children were all diagnosed with cancer in 2019 have created a group called Pediatric Cancer Supporters Of Cleveland, TN. They really want to bring awareness to the community and provide support for other families who have been affected by childhood cancer. In their efforts, at the hometown rival game this Friday between Cleveland High and Walker Valley, both teams are supporting their mission by Going Gold for Childhood Cancer Awareness.
CLEVELAND, TN
WTVC

Say yes to the dress Chattanooga! The Gowns for Good luncheon

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Joel Henderson talks about Say yes to the dress Chattanooga!!! The Gowns for Good luncheon and live fashion show benefit will directly help uninsured neighbors in need receive access to a primary care medical home. Gowns for Good will be held November 2nd at Gilma Event Hall in Chattanooga. Volunteers in Medicine Chattanooga, Inc. (VIM Chattanooga) is a full service medical clinic that opened its doors on May 5, 2005. It provides primary and preventative health care to financially eligible individuals and families of Hamilton and surrounding counties in Tennessee and Georgia who otherwise have no access to public or private health insurance. The clinic is in the 5900 Building, Suite 1400, in Eastgate, next door to the Eastgate Library. To learn more about Gowns for Good event sponsorship opportunities contact info@vim-chatt.org.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
chattanoogapulse.com

CIVIQ Lecture Series Continues With "Hip Hop Is New Urbanism" On September 29

The Chattanooga Design Studio's popular CIVIQ speaker series returns on with "Hip Hop is New Urbanism," presented by Bruzenskey Bois at Waterhouse Pavilion, Miller Plaza on Thursday, September 29 at 5:30 p.m. Mr. Bois is a Real Estate Investor and Developer based in Tampa, FL. As a first-generation Haitian American,...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
DeanLand

This Chattanooga Ice Cream Shoppe May Be the Coolest Show on Earth

PT Barnum once branded his famous circus as the greatest show on earth, and that tagline became one of the enduring legacies of the traveling extravaganza. While Chattanooga's Ice Cream Show doesn't necessarily advertise itself in the same braggadocios manner, we definitely would proclaim it as the coolest show in the city based on the extraordinary array of toppings and mix-ins available to jazz up the frozen delights.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Mayor Wamp and Superintendent Robertson Form School Facilities Committee

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp and Hamilton County Schools Superintendent Justin Robertson have formed a committee to evaluate the needs of local school facilities. A 2020 report from MGT Consultng identified around a billion dollars worth of need in Hamilton County Schools. This includes dilapidated conditions...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WTVC

Star Power: 'Twin.Doctors.J' on TikTok and Instagram have joined CHI Memorial

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Dr. Jeremy Hogstrom and Dr. Jermaine Hogstrom talk about how they have joined CHI Memorial Internal Medicine Associates on Hixson Pike earlier this month. Chattanooga natives, they moved away for high school, moved back to attend UTC, where they received undergraduate degrees. While at UTC, they were student volunteers at CHI Memorial and were later hired as phlebotomists before entering medical school.
CHATTANOOGA, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy