JACKSON, MI – A lane of a well-traveled Jackson street is closing for about a month so AT&T can rehabilitate one of its manholes. Fourth Street is closing to southbound traffic at Griswold Street for the closure, which is not a city of Jackson initiative, city officials said. Construction...
Just after 9:30 PM on Wednesday night Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies received a report of a train derailment in Grass Lake. Deputies along with Grass Lake Fire and Rescue responded to the intersection of N. lake St. and Michigan Ave to find the detached train car. The car was still upright and the car, which was hauling sugar, had no spillage. The incident did not represent a hazmat emergency and no one was injured.
A train derailed in the village of Grass Lake Wednesday night. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, it happened near the intersection of north Lake Street and Michigan Avenue.
GRASS LAKE, MI -- An Amtrak train car hauling sugar was derailed while passing through Grass Lake Wednesday night, though the incident did not cause a hazmat issue, police said. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Grass Lake Township Fire and Rescue crews responded to the derailment at about 9:31 p.m....
A freight train that came off the track near Jackson is causing delays for Amtrak passengers Thursday morning, officials said. The company first tweeted about the incident around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday
Jackson, Mich. — The City of Jackson’s annual Fall Hydrant Flushing Program from the Department of Public Works (DPW) is set to begin Monday, September 26 and is slated to be completed Tuesday, October 11. City of Jackson residents as well as bordering areas of Summit, Blackman, and...
GRANT TOWNSHIP — A 43-year-old Brighton, Michigan man died in a motorcycle crash on southbound US 31 near the Oceana Drive overpass Wednesday, Sept. 21, shortly before 7:30 p.m., according to Michigan State Police Sgt. Dan Thomas of the Hart post. The man, whose name is presently not being...
JACKSON, MI – Hydrant flushing is returning to the city of Jackson next week. The annual Fall Hydrant Flushing Program from the city’s Department of Public Works will begin Monday, Sept. 26, in the southwest section of the city. The program is expected to wrap-up on Tuesday, Oct. 11, in the northeast section.
INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — More severe weather rolled through mid-Michigan Wednesday morning, with the storm carrying some decent sized hail. 6 News viewers have shared some photos from around the area of hail that is at least the size of a quarter. There has also been reports of...
MARSHALL, MI -- Eastbound traffic will be reduced by one lane on Interstate 94 at the intersection of Interstate 69, as a project continues to rebuild I-69 between Island Highway in Charlotte, Eaton County, and I-94 in Marshall, Calhoun County. The work is part of Michigan Department of Transportation’s ongoing...
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – Six persons including five juveniles were injured Tuesday morning in Hillsdale County when their vehicle crashed into a Republic Services trash hauler near the Camden-Frontier Schools. The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened at about 7:45 a.m. on West Montgomery Road between...
Almost two dozen counties in Southeast Michigan are in the path for potentially severe weather Wednesday, bringing with it the threat of wind, hail and rain, meteorologists warned.
This crash has been cleared. CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — If you find yourself traveling east on I-69 from Lansing near Nichols and Center Road, you may be re-directed due to a serious car crash. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone traveling on that stretch of the road find another route to their […]
YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Ypsilanti Township school district has shuffled its bus stop locations, leaving some people in high-traffic areas with lower visibility. New bus routes at Lincoln Consolidated Schools have parents concerned for their children’s safety. Superintendent Robert Jansen said they reworked the bus routes due...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – If you need to get rid of household hazardous waste, now is the time to do it. The Jackson County Conservation District is hosting a collection event for these materials from 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the Jackson County Department of Transportation lot, 2400 N. Elm Ave.
The incident is at the corner of East Saginaw Street and North Magnolia Avenue.
Borek Jennings Funeral Home has opened the first new funeral home in Howell in over 100 years. The Lamb Chapel in Howell has moved to its new location on M-59, in the old Lake Trust Credit Union building, which is next door to Howell Memorial Cemetery. It officially opened on Monday. Borek Jennings has other funeral home locations in Hamburg and Pinckney.
OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - The BP Husky Toledo Refinery has been shut down after two people lost their lives in a fire at the facility Tuesday. Representatives of BP confirmed that two people were killed after sustaining injuries in the fire. According to The Blade, the two who were killed...
A laptop stolen from Capitol Macintosh last weekend was returned safely Wednesday.
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On this first day of Autumn, First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki previews the possibility of frost already making an appearance and if the chilly weather is here for good. Plus we take a look into the eye of Hurricane Fiona and how a fan favorite character...
