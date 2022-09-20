ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

WKHM

Train Derailment Wednesday Night

Just after 9:30 PM on Wednesday night Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies received a report of a train derailment in Grass Lake. Deputies along with Grass Lake Fire and Rescue responded to the intersection of N. lake St. and Michigan Ave to find the detached train car. The car was still upright and the car, which was hauling sugar, had no spillage. The incident did not represent a hazmat emergency and no one was injured.
GRASS LAKE CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
