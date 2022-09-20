Read full article on original website
Miguel J Burnstein
2d ago
Thank God it was the hospital, Panarama City the name sounds inviting if your not familiar with with the area, when I was a kid my uncle owned a mens clothing store really nice then as Hispanic gangs took over the apartments and families moved out and the third time my uncle was robbed at gun point he decided enough was enough. Panarama City is just one of many dangerous gang ridden areas of the San Fernando valley.🚫
2urbangirls.com
Three arrested in connection with robbery at Beverly Hills jewelry store
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. – Two men and a juvenile were arrested Wednesday in connection with a smash-and-grab robbery at a store in Beverly Hills in which about $5 million worth of jewelry was stolen. Beverly Hills Police Department and FBI tactical teams conducted simultaneous warrant services at three locations...
Police: Westminster man threw gasoline on a stranger, tried to light him on fire
A man police threw gasoline on a total stranger and tried to light him on fire was arrested Wednesday by Westminster police.Danh Thanh Nguyen, 36, of Westminster, was arrested immediately after a short pursuit ended with a collision with a small planter wall in the area of Brookhurst Street and Hazard Avenue. He was taken into custody without further incident and was not injured, Westminster police said.Investigators say Nguyen had walked up to a man sitting in his car at about 11:45 a.m. Wednesday and made a derogatory comment about Hispanics before throwing a cup of gasoline on him. Nguyen had a lighter, but the man drove off before he could ignite the gasoline, police said.Nguyen drove away in a vehicle he didn't have permission to have, just before he was spotted in the area of Bushard Street and Westminster Avenue, police said.The man did not know Nguyen, according to investigators. He was not injured.Nguyen was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, attempted arson, and civil rights violations. It's unclear if he will also face any hate crime charges. He is being held on $1 million bail and is scheduled to make his next court appearance on Sept. 26.
Sheriff's report: 2 died, several arrested for serious crimes at the Nocturnal Wonderland festival
Two people died and several arrests made at the Nocturnal Wonderland festival last weekend at the Glen Helen Amphitheater, authorities confirmed Thursday.During the four-day electronic music festival, at least 11 people had to be medically evaluated and taken to local hospitals for further treatment. Of those hospitalized, two people died, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. It's unclear at this time if one of those people who died includes 27-year-old Eli Gillespie-Rodriguez of Montebello, whose mother came forward to demand answers."I don't want anybody else's mothers to suffer," she said Monday.Both deaths are under investigation, and authorities did...
California judge wants more info before granting teen hit-and-run driver's request for early release
GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: A Los Angeles judge reached no decision Thursday after a teen who admitted to mowing down a mother and her 8-month-old in a stolen car asked for an early release from a five- to seven-month sentence in juvenile probation camp. In the past few months, he's also...
Fatal crash in Lancaster leaves 1 person dead, 1 hospitalized
One person has died and another was hospitalized after a two-car crash in Lancaster on Thursday. The accident took place on North 30th Street West and Avenue F Thursday morning. Firefighters and Paramedics arrived to the scene after 8:25 a.m. First responders pronounced one of the two drivers deceased at the scene. The other person was transported to Antelope Valley Medical Center, according to City News Service. The cause of the crash is still unknown at this moment.
newsantaana.com
Anaheim dog-beating suspect turns himself into the police and is facing felony charges
Dog-beating suspect Albert Abad Jr. has turned himself in to Anaheim PD. Detectives are following up on the location of the dog seen in the video above. The dog has yet to be recovered. Anaheim Police detectives have obtained a felony arrest warrant for a 33-year-old Anaheim resident in connection...
foxla.com
Man wanted in connection to video of dog getting kicked, attacked turns himself in: Anaheim PD
ANAHEIM, Calif. - The man wanted in connection to last week's disturbing dog abuse case has turned himself in to authorities, according to the Anaheim Police Department. Police said 33-year-old Albert Abad Jr. surrendered to police in Anaheim Thursday morning. An arrest warrant was issued for Abad after a video showing a man - later identified as Abad - kicking and repeatedly hitting a dog inside an Anaheim apartment complex went viral.
NBC Los Angeles
Armed Robber Opens Fire in 7-Eleven Heist Near Downtown LA
An armed robber who fired two shots inside a 7-Eleven near downtown Los Angeles during a heist earlier this month is sought by police. In security camera video from the Westlake area store, a man in a blue and gray Dodgers hooded sweatshirt can be seen struggling with a plastic shield in front of the store counter as he waved the handgun around during the Sept. 13 robbery.
Police: 2 Santa Ana men found stealing hundreds of gallons of gasoline from San Bernardino County stations
Two Santa Ana men were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of stealing hundreds of gallons of gasoline from at least two stations in San Bernardino County.Daniel Ramossantoyo and Andres Berruete, both 23 years old, were arrested early Wednesday after an employee at a Shell gas station on Beekley Road in Pinon Hills reported two men stealing gasoline.When deputies arrived, they found the suspects with their truck at the gas pump, which had been pried open. A device had been used to override the pump, and the pair siphoned about 200 gallons of gasoline into a large gas tank hidden in the covered bed of their truck, San Bernardino County sheriff's officials said.With further investigation, the two suspects were linked to a previous theft of gasoline from another Shell station in Phelan on Monday.Ramossantoyo and Berruete were both booked on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a crime, grand theft, and vandalism. Ramossantoyo was being held on $25,000 and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 7. Berruete has been released after posting bail, and no court date has been scheduled for him.
newsantaana.com
A Santa Ana man was arrested in Garden Grove for using a hammer to assault someone
Last night, September 20, 2022 at 8:49 PM, Garden Grove Police Department Officers responded to the 13000 block of Garden Grove Blvd., in reference to a possible stabbing. Upon arrival, they found the suspect, Jesse Bizarro, a 36-years-old resident of Santa Ana, being detained by witnesses. Who will you vote...
2urbangirls.com
South LA shooting leaves two injured
LOS ANGELES – Two people are in the hospital Wednesday after being shot in an unincorporated area east of Inglewood in South Los Angeles. Deputies from the South Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station responded at approximately 10:50 p.m. Tuesday to the intersection of West 113th Street and South Normandie Avenue west of Western Avenue regarding multiple shots fired calls and they found the two victims suffering from gunshots wounds inside an SUV.
LAPD investigating robbery at Tarzana home
Los Angeles police were investigating a hot prowl burglary in Tarzana Tuesday night. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, two suspects broke into the Tarzana home off Wells Drive and Geyser Avenue at about 10:30 p.m. but did not take anything. While the residents were home at the time, no one was injured. It is not clear if the suspects were armed.This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
Los Angeles wrong-way hit-and-run driver who plowed into mom and baby in stolen car wants early release
EXCLUSIVE: The California juvenile convicted of mowing down a mother walking her 8-month-old in a stroller in Los Angeles last year will appear in court Thursday morning to ask for early release, Fox News Digital has learned. The hearing, on the docket for 9 a.m., was scheduled at 3:30 p.m....
Employees, customers rescue girl attacked in grocery store bathroom
WHITTIER, Calif. — Customers and employees at a California grocery store are credited with racing to help a girl who was being attacked in a bathroom, holding down the suspect until officers arrived. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department released photos of the suspect in a news release, and...
kvta.com
Ventura County Jury Convicts LA County Man Of Secretly Taking Photos And Spying On Women In Restrooms And Other Places
Updated--A Ventura County jury Wednesday spent about two hours in deliberation before convicting a Los Angeles County man of secretly spying, video taping, and photographing women in public restrooms and other places. 40-year-old Juventino Jesus Miranda Cardona was found guilty of 7 misdemeanors including Disorderly Conduct Looking Through a Hole...
outlooknewspapers.com
Woman Killed in LCF Collision Identified
First published in the Sept. 15 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. A woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle on the eastbound 210 Freeway in the La Cañada Flintridge area on Tuesday was identified. The fatal injury occurred at about 4 a.m. Tuesday near Angeles...
Arrest warrant issued for man seen in video hitting dog in Anaheim apartment hallway
The Anaheim Police Department has obtained a felony arrest warrant for the man seen in a viral video hitting and kicking a dog in the hallway of an Anaheim apartment complex. The man, identified as 33-year-old Albert Frank Abad Jr., is wanted on felony charges for animal cruelty. Abad was identified by police earlier this week, […]
Man convicted of stabbing Pomona woman to death, killing her dog, then setting her apartment on fire
An Inglewood man was convicted Monday of murdering a woman he briefly dated, killing her dog, then setting fire to her Pomona apartment.Chaumon Wayan Tyner, 53, was convicted using scissors to murder Ronnie Sue Wall on March 16, 2019. He was also convicted of cruelty of an animal for killing her Yorkshire terrier, Bentley, and arson of an inhabited structure."The defendant's actions in this case were brutal and depraved," Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon said.Tyner and Wall had met through an internet dating site, and they dated for just 28 days, Deputy District Attorney Phil Stirling said. Wall was stabbed 11 times with the scissors, and Tyner ransacked her home after killing her, then started a fire before taking off with her car. The apartment's sprinkler system put out the flames.Authorities believe the couple argued, and telephone records indicated he stayed in the apartment after the killing, Stirling said. He was arrested nine days later by Pomona police and has been in jail since.Tyner, who had a prior strike from 2003 for robbery, faces a potential state prison sentence of nearly 70 years to life when he is sentenced on Oct. 27.
Two People Shot in South Los Angeles
Two people are in the hospital Wednesday after being shot in an unincorporated area east of Inglewood in South Los Angeles.
