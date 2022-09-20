Read full article on original website
Police update in case of ‘Aussie Madeleine McCann’ after clues linked to disappearance of William Tyrrell, 3, were found
POLICE have vowed to continue the search for a missing three-year-old who vanished from his foster gran's garden eight years ago. William Tyrrell was last seen wearing his beloved Spider-Man suit while playing hide and seek with his sister in Kendall, New South Wales. The youngster, dubbed "Australia's Madeleine McCann",...
What happened to Madeline McCann? A full list of events
Madeleine McCann, a three-year-old girl from Rothley, Leicestershire, went missing from the Portuguese holiday resort of Praia da Luz on the Algarve on 3 May 2007, a case still unsolved and still the subject of intense interest among the public and press.Her parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, posted a statement on the Find Madeleine website in May 2021 marking their daughter’s then-upcoming 18th birthday, reiterating their hopes of being reunited with her one day.“Every May is tough – a reminder of years passed, of years together lost, or stolen,” they wrote. “We hang on to the hope, however small, that...
Madeleine McCann’s parents speak out after defeat in legal fight with detective
Madeleine McCann’s parents have said they are “disappointed” to have lost their legal battle over comments made by a former Portuguese detective.Goncalo Amaral claimed in a book, a documentary and a newspaper interview that Kate and Gerry McCann were involved in their three-year-old daughter’s disappearance. On Tuesday, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) dismissed the couple’s complaint that the Portuguese authorities had failed to respect their right to a private and family life in their libel case against Mr Amaral. The ECHR ruled that there had already been extensive publicity about the claims against them, prior to the...
Madeleine McCann's parents lose court challenge over detective's book
The parents of Madeleine McCann have lost the latest stage of a battle over legal judgements made about claims from a Portuguese police detective. Kate and Gerry McCann appealed to the European Court of Human Rights over a Portuguese decision in their libel challenge over Goncalo Amaral's claims. He alleged...
Madeleine McCann’s parents ‘naturally disappointed’ after losing legal battle
The parents of Madeleine McCann are “naturally disappointed” at losing their legal battle over comments made by a retired Portuguese detective but said they only took action to protect the search for their daughter.Lawyers for Kate and Gerry McCann had argued that Portuguese authorities had breached their right to respect for a private and family life in the way the courts there dealt with their libel claims against Goncalo Amaral.He claimed in a book, TV documentary and newspaper interview that the McCanns were involved in their daughter Madeleine’s disappearance.In a judgment published on Tuesday, the European Court of Human Rights...
Wheelchair-bound 'FBI fugitive', 35, wanted on rape charges in US cries as he tells court he is being 'tortured' in prison in Scotland and has been 'punched in the face' by officers
A man who has repeatedly denied being a wanted fugitive accused of sexual assault claims he is being tortured in prison and has been punched in the face by officers. The 35-year-old insists his name is Arthur Knight, but US prosecutors believe he is Nicholas Rossi, a man wanted for a series of sexual assaults and two rape charges in the state of Utah.
‘I Am a Victim’ Cries Ex-First Lady, Famous for Luxury Bags, as She’s Convicted of Corruption
Once famed for her extensive collection of luxury bags and lavish lifestyle, the former first lady of Malaysia’s fall from grace was confirmed on Thursday, as she was sentenced to 10 years in prison for bribery. This conviction came just over a week after her husband, former prime minister...
Family of father executed after wrongful murder conviction given police apology after 70 years
The family of a father executed for a murder he did not commit have finally received a police apology after 70 years.Mahmood Hussein Mattan, a British Somali and former seaman, was hanged at Cardiff prison on 3 September 1952 after he was wrongly convicted of murdering shopkeeper Lily Volpert, 41, at her clothing store in the city.The father of three, who was just 28 at the time, had his conviction quashed at the Court of Appeal after a 46-year battle by his widow Laura.He was the last person to be hanged in Cardiff and the final innocent person to be...
Father who tortured his baby son so severely that the child lost both his legs will be kept in prison after Justice Secretary Dominic Raab blocked his scheduled release next month
A father who tortured his baby so severely that the child lost both legs will be kept in jail under new powers. Anthony Smith was handed a ten-year sentence in 2018 for torturing his son, Tony Hudgell. The boy, now seven, was just 41 days old when he suffered multiple...
Woman who allegedly killed three relatives in murder-suicide accused family of ignoring domestic abuse
A Massachusetts woman who allegedly killed three members of her family and then turned the gun on herself had accused them of ignoring domestic abuse, a new report claims. Khosay Sharifi, 31, reportedly wrote an ominous Facebook post just minutes after she allegedly shot dead her father, 66, and her sister’s husband, 34, at a residence in Lynn, a suburb 13 miles north of Boston, on Tuesday. Ms Sharifi also allegedly killed her brother-in-law’s father, 56, as he was parked in his vehicle on a street less than a mile away. Ms Sharifi then killed herself inside her car parked...
Indian sisters found hanged in suspected rape case
Two teenage sisters have been found hanging from a tree in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh in a suspected case of rape and murder. Police said the bodies were found on Wednesday afternoon in Lakhimpur district. They have started an investigation after the family alleged the girls had been kidnapped and raped.
Police apologise for wrongful conviction of man executed 70 years ago
Mahmood Mattan, a British Somali, was hanged in 1952 after he was found guilty of a murder in Cardiff
Married millionaire ex-Wonga boss, 52, 'dumps his wife for homewrecker Ukrainian refugee and moves in with his mistress'
A former boss of disgraced payday loan firm Wonga has reportedly ditched his wife for a Ukrainian refugee. Investor and dotcom entrepreneur Haakon Overli, 52, is said to have begun a love affair with the Eastern European woman after taking her into the family home in Surrey following the Russian invasion.
Man, 18, becomes 10th to be arrested over murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel as police raid three properties
An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender in connection with the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool. The teenager, from the West Derby area of the city, was arrested on Thursday and is in custody where he will be questioned by detectives. Merseyside Police...
Lakhimpur rape case: 'We found our daughters hanging from a tree'
A sleepy village in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh is rattled after the rape and murder of two teenage sisters, who were found hanging from a tree on Wednesday. Police have arrested six men in connection with the crime and state authorities have offered financial compensation to the family. They have also announced that the case would be heard in a fast-track court.
Man charged over Queen coffin incident
A 28-year-old man has been charged with a public order offence after allegedly leaving the queue of mourners to approach the Queen's coffin on Friday. Muhammad Khan, from Tower Hamlets in east London, will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday. The Metropolitan Police said he was charged under the...
Lily Sullivan: Teenager’s last moments walking with killer before he strangled her caught on CCTV
A teenager’s last moments walking with her killer before he strangled her were caught on CCTV. Lily Sullivan met Lewis Haines in a nightclub in Pembroke, west Wales, just before Christmas last year. The pair had kissed after meeting in the Out nightspot on December 16 and went to a nearby alleyway together.The 18-year-old’s body was later found face down and topless in the Mill Pond, a two-mile-long freshwater reservoir near the town. The footage, released by the Crown Prosecution Service ahead of his sentencing for murder on Friday, shows the pair walking on the near-empty streets after leaving...
Husband faces life in jail as he admits strangling his primary school teacher wife, 29, to death after claiming she had gone missing and appealing on Facebook for help to find her
The husband of a teacher who died after being strangled just six months after she gave birth via IVF faces life behind bars after admitting to her murder. Matthew Fisher, 29, pleaded guilty to murdering Abi Fisher, also 29, whose body was found in undergrowth 12 miles from her home following a major police hunt.
Kate and Gerry McCann lose legal battle against detective who blamed them for Madeleine's disappearance
The parents of Madeleine McCann have lost a legal battle against a retired Portuguese detective who claimed they were involved in the child's disappearance. On 3 May 2007, three-year-old Madeleine McCann went missing from Praia da Luz while on holiday with her siblings, parents and other family friends. In a...
