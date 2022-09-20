Kim Kardashian teases ‘seriously vulnerable’ ‘Kardashians’ premiere

Kim Kardashian says the Season 2 premiere of “The Kardashians” shows her famous family acting “seriously vulnerable.”

“We haven’t done any promos on it. We’re not going to,” the Skims founder told Michael Strahan in a promotional visit to “Good Morning America” Tuesday.

“It’s like a really seriously deep, vulnerable episode that we haven’t talked about, so I think people will be really just surprised.”

Kardashian, 41, also teased that the forthcoming season will be a more “independent” one for her.

“I think you see me making decisions for myself,” she shared. “Obviously, I’m always thinking about my kids, but generally [I’m] just doing things for myself.”

Season 1 of “The Kardashians” ended with Khloé Kardashian learning of Tristan Thompson’s affair with Maralee Nichols, which resulted in a baby boy named Theo.

The Good American co-founder, who previously said she felt “incredibly let down” by the betrayal, noted in the show’s finale that Thompson “absolutely” would not have confessed to cheating if there weren’t “a baby involved.”

However, since the “Kardashians” finale, fans learned that Khloé, 38, and Thompson, 31, were pregnant via surrogate with a baby of their own at the time the Nichols scandal broke, which did not play out on the Hulu series — yet. While the former couple tried to keep the baby a secret, Khloé’s rep later confirmed the pregnancy and called it a “blessing.”

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” a rep for Kardashian told Page Six at the time. “We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.”

The surrogate delivered a baby boy at the end of the summer.

Perhaps the Season 2 premiere will dive into the secret surrogacy.

“The Kardashians” airs Thursdays on Hulu.