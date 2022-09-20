ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Kim Kardashian teases ‘seriously vulnerable’ ‘Kardashians’ premiere

By Francesca Bacardi
Page Six
Page Six
 2 days ago

Kim Kardashian says the Season 2 premiere of “The Kardashians” shows her famous family acting “seriously vulnerable.”

“We haven’t done any promos on it. We’re not going to,” the Skims founder told Michael Strahan in a promotional visit to “Good Morning America” Tuesday.

“It’s like a really seriously deep, vulnerable episode that we haven’t talked about, so I think people will be really just surprised.”

Kardashian, 41, also teased that the forthcoming season will be a more “independent” one for her.

“I think you see me making decisions for myself,” she shared. “Obviously, I’m always thinking about my kids, but generally [I’m] just doing things for myself.”

Season 1 of “The Kardashians” ended with Khloé Kardashian learning of Tristan Thompson’s affair with Maralee Nichols, which resulted in a baby boy named Theo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4amP0F_0i2rEp4i00
Kim Kardashian teased Season 2 of “The Kardashians” will have them appearing “vulnerable.”

The Good American co-founder, who previously said she felt “incredibly let down” by the betrayal, noted in the show’s finale that Thompson “absolutely” would not have confessed to cheating if there weren’t “a baby involved.”

However, since the “Kardashians” finale, fans learned that Khloé, 38, and Thompson, 31, were pregnant via surrogate with a baby of their own at the time the Nichols scandal broke, which did not play out on the Hulu series — yet. While the former couple tried to keep the baby a secret, Khloé’s rep later confirmed the pregnancy and called it a “blessing.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QrrGE_0i2rEp4i00
The show returns Thursday on Hulu. HULU
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UINPm_0i2rEp4i00

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” a rep for Kardashian told Page Six at the time. “We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.”

The surrogate delivered a baby boy at the end of the summer.

Perhaps the Season 2 premiere will dive into the secret surrogacy.

“The Kardashians” airs Thursdays on Hulu.

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Kim Kardashian Says She Received 'a Different Level of Respect' When She Was with Kanye West

Karwai Tang/Getty; Kevin Mazur/Getty Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Kim Kardashian is opening up about how her relationship with Kanye West impacted her celebrity status. Speaking with Interview editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg for the magazine's September 2022 American Dream issue, the SKIMS founder, 41, recalled the moment she realized she "arrived in high society."
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Usher's Ex-Wife Tameka Foster Drags Singer Into Kanye West's Custody Mess With Kim Kardashian

Usher's former wife Tameka Foster wasted no time jumping on Kanye West's train after the rapper leaked text messages arguing with his soon-to-be ex-wife Kim Kardashian over how to co-parent their children, Radar has learned.Foster — who went through a nasty custody battle with the You Got It Bad singer — put her ex on blast in the comment section of Ye's post about which school his kids with Kardashian should attend. The rapper made headlines when dropped a series of Instagram posts on Thursday night, insisting he hadn't come unhinged; he just wanted a say in their four children's lives....
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Tristan Thompson
shefinds

Fans Are So Worried About Kim Kardashian Looking 'Smaller' Than Kendall Jenner In New Photos: 'No Ounce Of Fat Left'

After new videos of the latest Kylie Cosmetics event emerged online last week, fans continue to express their concerns regarding Kim Kardashian‘s “drastic” weight loss, as one recently wrote on Twitter. In one highly viewed clip, the SKIMS founder can be seen walking beside her sisters Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and her mother, Kris Jenner, and fans think she looks “way smaller” and “too thin” in comparison.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Fans Think Kylie Jenner Has 'Botched' Plastic Surgery In Her Latest Instagram Post: 'She Looks 50'

Although Kylie Jenner finally admitted to getting lip fillers (the same ones she denied having for years!) the same can’t be said for other alleged cosmetic treatments, as she, along with the rest of her famous family, don’t seem to be very forthcoming when it comes to talking about what they have and haven’t had done. (Hence why we were totally shocked when Khloé Kardashian confessed to having a nose job in 2018!) However, fans are more than convinced that the 25-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder recently had some “botched” plastic surgery, as the difference in her appearance in recent Instagram pictures was hard to ignore!
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#Teases#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Rolling Stone

Kim ‘Gets Her F—king Ass Up and Works’ to do Damage Control Over That Viral Quote in New ‘Kardashians’ Trailer

Kim does damage control, Kris confuses Kourtney and Khloe, and Pete Davidson does not appear anywhere in the new trailer for Season Two of The Kardashians. The clip teases all sorts of storylines, from the hyper-real to the very real. In one moment, Kim is preparing to wear Marilyn Monroe’s “Happy Birthday Mr. President” dress to the Met Gala, while the next, Kylie is opening up about her ostensible struggles with postpartum depression. Though Davidson’s absence from the clip raises questions about whether this season will delve into his and Kim’s recent break-up, there’s no shortage of footage of Kourtney and...
TV & VIDEOS
rolling out

Kanye West has a pair of new baby’s moms; find out who they are

Ye West has gone back to his social media rants over the past few weeks, and the most recent was about his current battle with Gap and Adidas. The rapper has received a lot of support from others, and in a recent interview with Bloomberg on Sept. 12, he talked about how he’s ready to finish his deals with the two companies and make his own business.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

144K+
Followers
16K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy