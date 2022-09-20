Read full article on original website
foxbangor.com
Neighbors reject proposed subdivision in Bangor
BANGOR — Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices developer Emily Ellis was given the green light from the city of Bangor for the subdivision at Lancaster Avenue and Essex Street. “We actually after four meetings meeting with the planning board, were approved on Tuesday night,” said Ellis. Consisting of 30 duplexes,...
It’s Fall: Here Are the Rules of Flannel Shirt Ownership in Maine
The Bangor Police are more than just our Maine heroes that fight crime and protect us every day. They are also our moral compass. And they understand the issues that cause disruption and chaos in Maine households. One of their most popular Facebook posts of all time is their Rules of Flannel Shirt Ownership.
Family-Owned Maine Energy Transfers Ownership To Dead River Company
A greater Bangor-based fuel company, that's been in operation since 1932, has changed hands. For 88 years, Maine Energy has not only been delivering fuel to local residents and businesses but also installing and maintaining the heating and cooling equipment used to keep these buildings comfortable. Maine Energy Inc.'s President,...
wabi.tv
Two Broadway-area Bangor subdivisions, combined 120 units, approved
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Permits and revisions were issued for three incoming Bangor subdivisions at Tuesday’s planning board meeting. The first, and most contentious, is a set of 30 duplexes to be built on 12 acres of land off Lancaster Avenue, near Broadway. This was the fourth meeting regarding...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Augusta officials sign off on new Western Avenue housing development
Augusta city officials recently signed-off on a new 38-unit affordable housing development on Western Avenue that’s designed to ease the housing shortage and improve a prominent eyesore. Matt Morrill of Mastway Development addressed the council Sept. 15 to provide further details about his project at 99 Western Ave., a...
Maine corn maze created by hand gets national attention
LEVANT, Maine — Treworgy Family Orchards in Levant has once again been nominated for the USA TODAY Best Corn Maze in the country. This is the fifth year in a row the farm has been nominated. "It is, I think, the dream that a lot of people have and...
Ellsworth American
Hancock County divorces
The following divorces were granted in Ellsworth District Court:. Alicia Lynn Lawson of Surry and Ryan Douglass Lawson of Blue Hill. Married July 24, 2009, at Dedham. Barbara Fenderson of Bar Harbor and Basil E. Eleftheriou Sr. of Bar Harbor. Married Nov. 9, 2002, at Bangor. Natalie A. Griggs of...
World’s first hybrid cruise ship drops anchor in Maine
BAR HARBOR, Maine — The world's first hybrid cruise ship is off the coast of Maine this week. The MS Roald Amundsen, named after the famous Norwegian explorer who sailed the polar regions, is a battery-supported cruise ship, and it’s currently making its first-ever visit to Vacationland. "I'm...
3 Great Pizza Places in Maine
What is one food that you would never get tired of eating? If the answer is a delicious pizza then keep on reading to find out about three amazing pizza spots in Maine that you should visit if you've never tried their food. No matter how you prefer your pizza, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these places.
Watch This Daring Ride on a Foil Surfboard in Bangor
A quiet stroll on the Brewer Riverwalk turned exciting on Saturday when we spotted this daring person riding a foil surfboard in the Penobscot. Have you ever heard of a foil surfboard? I never had, until I saw one for myself on Saturday. As my family and I waited for the start of the Shriner parade, we decided to take a quick walk on the Riverwalk. It was a beautiful day, with endless sunshine, a nice breeze, and lots of blue water. We came across some friends and stopped to chat when one of the kids pointed out a person who was 'flying over the water.' This is what we saw.
Maine Lobster Week has returned
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Lobster Week is back and there are plenty of menus to check out from Kennebunk to Bar Harbor. Many lobster shacks, food trucks, and restaurants across the state are serving specially-priced lobster items or special lobster selections that aren't normally on their menus. The statewide...
Baxter, Maine's first comfort dog, prepares for duty
AUGUSTA, Maine — Baxter is an energetic five-month-old chocolate lab that loves people. He's also preparing for a long career as a comfort dog for the Maine Department of Public Safety's dispatch centers in Augusta, Bangor, and Houlton. As Maine's first comfort dog, he'll spend his days on the...
wabi.tv
Officials release cause of Union Street fire
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Officials are beginning to piece together what caused Saturday morning’s apartment fire on Union Street in Bangor. The Maine Department of Public Safety tells us the fire originated in one of the unit’s kitchens. The tenants were not home at the time. All tenants...
Maine Resident Shoots at Maine Man Trying to Enter Their Residence
According to WGME 13, a Maine man is in custody following multiple attempted break-ins in Greenbush, Maine. The news article reports that 33-year-old, Justin Masters, of Greenbush, was arrested on Monday evening after 911 calls came into area dispatchers about a man trying to break into at least two homes on Greenfield Road.
Maine Man Searching For Cake Mixer Discovers Something From Medieval Times
According to Central Maine, a 24-year-old man named Will Sideri stopped by an estate sale to search for a pretty simply item, a cake mixer. This took place on Saturday on Pleasant St. in Waterville. He likes to bake and was in search of a mixer!. As the article states,...
wabi.tv
Outdoor hiring event to be held in Waterville Wednesday
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A hiring event is taking place in Waterville tomorrow. It’s from 10 am to 2 pm at Head of Falls. There will be 31 health care related employers and nine employers from other job sectors. For more information you can reach out to the below...
Maine quilter warms hearts of veterans
NOBLEBORO, Maine — The sewing machine hums as Pat Johnston stitches another square of her latest quilt — mostly red, white, and blue fabrics, in alternating strips and squares. It’s a skill Pat Johnston says she learned from her grandmother and seems to have perfected herself. “I’ve...
Massive (& Super- Popular) Chain Store Officially Coming to Augusta, Maine’s Turnpike Mall
For about a year now there has been heavy speculation that one of, if not both of, two super-popular chain stores was going to be coming to Augusta. Those two stores are Hobby Lobby and Harbor Freight. Well, finally, one of them is actually confirmed!. According to the Kennebec Journal,...
What You Need To Know Before The Stevie Nicks Show
The lyrics “Thunder only happens when it’s raining” may come to life this evening!. It is a bittersweet day here in Bangor, after an incredible summer of concerts on the Waterfront at the Maine Savings Amphitheatre, but they saved one of the best for last. Rock icon,...
Old Pub Gets New Name And Fresh Look In Downtown Bangor
Since opening in the fall of 2009, Ipanema Bar & Grill has been a fixture in the downtown Bangor area. Nestled in between Mexicali Blues and Blaze at 10 Broad Street, Ipanema and its upstairs counterpart, The Reverand Noble Pub, have both been destinations for those who come to Bangor hungry and thirst for tasty treats.
