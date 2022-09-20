Read full article on original website
'The Price is Right Live' is coming to the Appell Center in York on Oct. 6
YORK, Pa. — "The Price is Right Live" is coming to the Appell Center for the Performing Arts on Oct. 6. The interactive stage show is based on the ever-popular game show "The Price is Right," which began in 1972. It's also network television’s #1 daytime series and the longest-running game show in television history.
Dancing with local stars 2023 participants announced
The YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County and the Adams County Arts Council have announced the cast of the 2023 Dancing with the Local Stars presented by WellSpan Health benefit event. The teams will be:. Peter Miele and Denice Staub. Lisa Wolkind and Bruce Moore. Michael Cogliano Sr. and Rachel Smith.
4 Cozy Cafes in Lancaster, PA (perfect to sip that pumpkin latte)
Can I start talking about pumpkin lattes and fall vibes yet? It's the best time of the year, and lucky for us calling Lancaster, PA our home, there's an abundance of cozy restaurants throughout the county.
Fall farm fun On The Pennsylvania Road
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — As we officially welcome fall, many businesses are busy welcoming fall fanatics. Jon Meyer took the Pennsylvania Road to one of them in Columbia County. Take another trip On The Pennsylvania Road on YouTube.
Enjoy Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner at the Cocoa Diner
The Cocoa Diner is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with breakfast being served all day. The diner is open 7 days a week from 6:00 AM to 10:00 PM, hours are subject to change. You can eat-in, order take-out and local delivery is available. You'll find the diner located...
Pennsylvania restaurants named New York Times best in the US for 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Restaurants from Pennsylvania have been named among the 50 best restaurants in the country by the New York Times. The Restaurant List is an annual collection of NYT’s favorite restaurants in America. Each entry on the list of restaurants they “love most in 2022,” breaks down why the location stands out.
Bookstore in Pennsylvania That Has Adoptable Cats Roaming the Store Is Straight Out of Heaven
If you spend enough time around bibliophiles (AKA people who love to read), you'll notice that many of them love animals too. That's great news for @cupboardmakerbooksstore in Enola, PA, because their cats are just as well-loved as their books. They're practically their own selling point!. It should come as...
Hershey Expanding Both Locally And Abroad
(Derry Township, PA) -- The Hershey Company is expanding its operation in Mexico. The Derry Township-based company is spending 90-million dollars to open two new production lines at its plant in the country. The expansion is forecast to increase capacity by 25% Meanwhile, the Hershey Company is building a roughly 250,000 square-foot manufacturing plant in Derry Township on the former Friendly's property at one-thousand Reese Avenue.
Pawpaw festival spotlights a forgotten native fruit enjoying a resurgence
A mostly forgotten native fruit enjoying a resurgence in popularity will be celebrated Saturday and Sunday, September 24-25, in the 18th annual York County Pawpaw Festival at the Horn Farm Center at Hallam. The largest edible fruit growing in the eastern U.S., pawpaws grow wild and much more rarely under...
Alvaro Italian bakery in Harrisburg expanding with second location
Alvaro Bread & Pastry Shoppe in uptown Harrisburg will soon have two stops for its Italian pastries and pastas. In the coming months, Alvaro will open a larger outpost at 4715 N. Front St. in Susquehanna Township near the Glass Lounge Restaurant, said Vincenzo Alvaro, a manager. “To be honest,...
Hometown Hero: Helen O. Krause Animal Foundation
Thursday's hometown heroes are hosting an online auction to help pets find new homes.
Humane PA Stuff The Tiny House: Fee-Waived Adoption Weekend & Flea Market
Humane Pennsylvania is hosting a weekend full of events, featuring a pet food donation drive benefitting Spike’s Pet Pantry, a fee-waived adoption weekend, and a flea market featuring a variety of vendors. This three-day event will take place on Friday, September 23rd, through Sunday, September 25th, at our Lancaster...
Park Owners Note Health of RV Industry at Hershey RV Show
As campgrounds in the northern parts of North America look to finish their seasons strong and those in parts of Florida and Texas sweep out the cobwebs to get ready for snowbirds, the RV industry and related providers gathered in early September in Hershey, Pa., for the annual version of America’s Largest RV Show.
Lebanon County native focus of adventure episode on Very Local
A Susquehanna Valley native is the focus of an episode of "Finding Adventure with Kinga Philipps" on WGAL's Very Local app. WGAL's Katelyn Smith has her story. Watch that report above.
Grocery Outlet Highlight: 3 Places in Lancaster to Get Great Bargain Deals on Food and Pantry Items
With inflation soaring and prices of food going up, a good bargain deal is always appreciated. In Lancaster, PA, there are a few grocery outlet stores that make you feel your dollar is stretched just a little bit further than when doing your normal grocery run. One of them, Sharp Shopper in Ephrata, was recently featured in The New York Times.
Mark Mason resigns as manager of York Revolution
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — After nine seasons managing the York Revolution, Mark Mason is calling it quits. The team announced the resignation on Thursday. Mason served four years as the team's pitching coach before taking over as manager. “It's been an honor and privilege to serve first as the...
Pennsylvania Dutch Foods: 4 Restaurant Highlights in Lancaster, PA [Food & Drink]
Lancaster County has a rich heritage and history and is often referred to as Pennsylvania Dutch Country. With this comes Pennsylvania dutch foods, a regional fare where the dishes are best known for their comfort food feel and use of local, seasonal produce, often sweet and sour combined.
Hershey, September 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Thundershowers Tonight, Then Fall Like To Start Season
LANCASTER, Pa. — Warmer and more humid air has taken over the Valley and it's going to be with us until a cold front moves through midday Thursday. This boundary bring showers and the potential for a few storms tonight. Moisture will be hit or miss in nature through...
WINNER: $1 Million Scratch-Off Lottery Ticket Sold North Of Lehigh Valley
A scratch-off Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $1 million was sold north of the Lehigh Valley. The $1,000,000 Cash King ticket was sold at Boyer's Food Markets on West Bertch Street in Lansford (Carbon County), state lottery officials announced on Monday, Sept. 19. The retailer will receive a $5,000 bonus for...
