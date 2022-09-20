ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey, PA

WNEP-TV 16

Fall farm fun On The Pennsylvania Road

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — As we officially welcome fall, many businesses are busy welcoming fall fanatics. Jon Meyer took the Pennsylvania Road to one of them in Columbia County. Take another trip On The Pennsylvania Road on YouTube.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
pennsylvaniaandbeyondtravelblog.com

Enjoy Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner at the Cocoa Diner

The Cocoa Diner is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with breakfast being served all day. The diner is open 7 days a week from 6:00 AM to 10:00 PM, hours are subject to change. You can eat-in, order take-out and local delivery is available. You'll find the diner located...
HUMMELSTOWN, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania restaurants named New York Times best in the US for 2022

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Restaurants from Pennsylvania have been named among the 50 best restaurants in the country by the New York Times. The Restaurant List is an annual collection of NYT’s favorite restaurants in America. Each entry on the list of restaurants they “love most in 2022,” breaks down why the location stands out.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
iheart.com

Hershey Expanding Both Locally And Abroad

(Derry Township, PA) -- The Hershey Company is expanding its operation in Mexico. The Derry Township-based company is spending 90-million dollars to open two new production lines at its plant in the country. The expansion is forecast to increase capacity by 25% Meanwhile, the Hershey Company is building a roughly 250,000 square-foot manufacturing plant in Derry Township on the former Friendly's property at one-thousand Reese Avenue.
HERSHEY, PA
bctv.org

Humane PA Stuff The Tiny House: Fee-Waived Adoption Weekend & Flea Market

Humane Pennsylvania is hosting a weekend full of events, featuring a pet food donation drive benefitting Spike’s Pet Pantry, a fee-waived adoption weekend, and a flea market featuring a variety of vendors. This three-day event will take place on Friday, September 23rd, through Sunday, September 25th, at our Lancaster...
LANCASTER, PA
rvbusiness.com

Park Owners Note Health of RV Industry at Hershey RV Show

As campgrounds in the northern parts of North America look to finish their seasons strong and those in parts of Florida and Texas sweep out the cobwebs to get ready for snowbirds, the RV industry and related providers gathered in early September in Hershey, Pa., for the annual version of America’s Largest RV Show.
HERSHEY, PA
local21news.com

Mark Mason resigns as manager of York Revolution

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — After nine seasons managing the York Revolution, Mark Mason is calling it quits. The team announced the resignation on Thursday. Mason served four years as the team's pitching coach before taking over as manager. “It's been an honor and privilege to serve first as the...
YORK, PA
High School Football PRO

Hershey, September 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

HERSHEY, PA
WGAL

Thundershowers Tonight, Then Fall Like To Start Season

LANCASTER, Pa. — Warmer and more humid air has taken over the Valley and it's going to be with us until a cold front moves through midday Thursday. This boundary bring showers and the potential for a few storms tonight. Moisture will be hit or miss in nature through...
LANCASTER, PA

