Truck carrying cheese byproduct in fatal crash

PAINT TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Deputies are investigating a fatal crash that happened just before 11 a.m. Monday morning.

Richard S. Hunsinger, 71, of Dover died at the scene of the crash in the intersection of US 62 and County RD 187 in Paint Township, according to a release from the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office.

The release says Hunsinger was driving a semi-truck loaded with cheese byproduct when a 2013 GMC SUV reportedly pulled onto US 62 into the path of the truck.

The SUV was hit head-on and pushed back from the intersection before coming to rest in the southbound lane of US 62.

The release says Hunsinger’s truck rolled onto its side and hit a utility pole that snapped in half. Power lines came down onto the cab of the truck and into the roadway on CR 187.

The driver of the SUV and a passenger were trapped in their vehicle for an extended period of time before being flown by helicopter to Akron City Hospital with serious injuries, officials say.

US 62 was closed for several hours for the investigation and to replace the power pole and lines.

Assisting deputies at the scene were Paint Twp.-Winesburg Fire and EMS, Mt. Eaton Fire and EMS, Wilmot Fire and EMS, Holmes County Coroner Dr. Leon Miller, the Holmes County Prosecutor, Holmes County EMA, ODOT District 11, and Holmes Wayne Rural Electric Co-op.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.