'Prepare At Least A Little': Kamala Harris Blasted For Rambling On During Roundtable Discussion
Vice President Kamala Harris was slammed for not using cohesive language when she participated in a roundtable discussion this week. "We invested an additional $12 billion into community banks, because we know community banks are in the community, and understand the needs and desires of that community as well as the talent and capacity of community," the politician, who was at Claflin University in South Carolina with Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, said via a video clip that has since gone viral. Of course, Twitter came after the leader, saying that she repeated herself multiple times. "Kamala Harris, the greatest orator...
Biden will host Trump favorite Elton John at the White House on Friday for night to 'celebrate the unifying and healing power of music and honor everyday history makers'
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will host Elton John for a concert on the South Lawn of the White House this Friday night. While the current first couple are fans, Biden's predecessor in the White House, Donald Trump, long considered John a personal friend and was reported to be 'obsessed' with him. John declined to play at Trump's inauguration.
CNN host under fire for saying Trump should be invited to Queen’s funeral: ‘Stop normalising treason’
CNN host Jake Tapper’s suggestion that President Joe Biden invite Donald Trump to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral has been met with an outpouring of online fury. The comment, which the primetime host made during a Friday night panel discussing the state funeral scheduled for 19 September at Westminster Abbey in London, drew the ire of individuals who described themselves as longtime viewers of his program. It even led to the hashtag #boycottCNN to begin trending over the weekend.
You Won’t Believe What Donald Trump Reportedly Said About Losing The Election: 'We're Never Leaving' The White House
Donald Trump reportedly had a shocking and ridiculous message for his White House aides in 2020, as written in a new book. According to Maggie Haberman, author of upcoming book, Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America, the twice-impeached former president allegedly told his staff, “We’re never leaving,” despite infamously losing the electoral and popular votes in the 2020 presidential election.
Kamala Harris draws scrutiny over claims she refused to eat grapes until her 20s
Vice President Kamala Harris has drawn scrutiny over recent claims about her participation in a labor movement during her youth.
Lindsey Graham Called Trump A Liar, But The Ex-President Was Also 'A Lot Of Fun To Hang Out With'
Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina called former President Donald Trump a liar and said he could kill people on his side. According to an upcoming book, "The Divider: Trump in the White House 2017-2021," by journalists Susan Glasser and Peter Baker, Graham referred to Trump as a "lying motherf***er."
Don Jr. and Ivanka are 'absolutely obsessed' with the power and influence associated with being in the White House, Trump documentary filmmaker says
Trump's eldest children only care about preserving their brand, UK filmmaker Alex Holder said. Ensuring that Trump "is not associated with defeat" is their top priority. "They can't accept anything else," Holder said of the family-wide fixation. Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump aren't ready to give up the prestige...
Karine Jean-Pierre, Kamala Harris ripped for saying border ‘secure:’ ‘Disrespectful to everyone with a brain’
Social media users blasted White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre for agreeing with Vice President Kamala Harris that the border was "secure" during a press conference on Thursday. A popular topic during the press briefing was the recent news about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sending two planes of illegal immigrants...
Trump Asked Aides, Even Valet Who Delivered Diet Coke, How To Stay In The White House After 2020 Election Debacle, New Book Says
A new book sheds more light on the chaotic period, following the 2020 presidential elections, that culminated in the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riots. What Happened: Former President Donald Trump has been in denial mode following his 2020 defeat and his allegations of widespread voter fraud have been dismissed as false by authorities, including some in his own administration like former Attorney General William Barr, and independent agencies such as the Associated Press.
Melania Trump Disapproved Of Donald Trump's Response To COVID-19: 'You're Blowing This'
Melania Trump was not a fan of former president Donald Trump's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the new book The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021, journalists Peter Baker and Susan Glasser claimed that the former First Lady vehemently disagreed with the way her husband was handing the situation.
From Eisenhower to Biden, queen met every US president but 1
WASHINGTON (AP) — Horseback riding with Ronald Reagan. Yachting with Bill Clinton. Sipping tea with Joe Biden. Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday at age 96, had met every American president since Dwight Eisenhower, with the exception of Lyndon Johnson, who did not visit Britain during his presidency. Biden was the 13th and final U.S. president to meet the woman whose reign spanned seven decades.
Trump goes on a tear on Truth Social, complaining about the New York Post and accusing it of defending Mitch McConnell
Trump complained on Truth Social about The New York Post and its editorial board. He said it was once his "favorite newspaper" but was now too "afraid of being sued." In July, Trump also lashed out at "Fox & Friends" for not lauding his poll numbers. Former President Donald Trump...
Jimmy Fallon Gets Some Real Kicks Out Of Bonkers New Trump Revelation
Jimmy Fallon briefly broke out his impression of Donald Trump amid claims in a new book that the former president told aides he would simply refuse to leave the White House after losing the 2020 election. “We’re never leaving,” Trump reportedly told an aide, according to “Confidence Man: The Making...
The Real Reason Donald Trump Is Ripping Into Fox News
It's no secret that former president Donald Trump has been at war with the media, believing from the very beginning of his political life that coverage of him was unjust (via The Washington Post). The 45th president found various opportunities to share his dislike for news sources, and would even go after journalists themselves while in office.
Trump said ‘weirdo’ Mark Zuckerberg joined him at the White House for dinner ‘last week’
Donald Trump held a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, on Saturday where he appeared to briefly forget that he is no longer in the White House.The ex-president was sharing an anecdote about Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg when he bizarrely suggested that the Meta CEO had attended a dinner at the White House as his guest “last week”."Last week, the weirdo — he’s a weirdo — Mark Zuckerberg came to the White House, kissed my ass all night," said the presidentHe then went on, mimicking Mr Zuckerberg: "’Sir, I’d love to have dinner, sir. I’d love to have dinner. I’d love...
Trump told aides he’d ‘never’ leave White House after 2020 loss, new book claims
Donald Trump was apparently so convinced of his false claims and conspiracies about the 2020 election that he considered the possibility of refusing to leave the building when his presidency ended, according to stunning new reporting by a New York Times reporter.The Times’s Maggie Haberman revealed the factoid to CNN’s New Day, as part of a promotional tour for her upcoming book Confidence Man, her most expansive look yet at Donald Trump and the end of his term in office.The former president insisted during an inteview in the fall of 2020 that he would indeed leave the White House...
Trump news - live: Ex-president mocks Biden for 14th row seating at Queen’s funeral
Donald Trump, who was not invited to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral service in Windsor Castle, took a dig at Joe Biden mocking the president’s 14th-row seating assignment.“This is what’s happened to America in just two short years. No respect!” the former president wrote on Truth Social on Monday.He added: “In real estate, like in politics and in life, location is everything!”This comes after Mr Biden, over the weekend, said that the FBI’s discovery of top-secret documents at Mar-a-Lago in August raised concerns that sensitive data was compromised by Mr Trump holding onto hundreds of documents, and called it “irresponsible”.Mr...
'The View' hosts rejoice over New York lawsuit against Trump but worry it could amount to 'nothing'
The hosts of ABC's "The View' rejoiced during Thursday's episode over New York Attorney General Letitia James' lawsuit against former President Donald Trump and also worried that it would amount to "nothing." Co-host Whoopi Goldberg held her hands up to her head and said she was "thinking him into jail."
Trump posts bizarre Truth Social tribute to Ken Starr for helping him fight the ‘mentally sick’
Donald Trump posted a bizarre tribute following the death of Ken Starr, the independent counsel who investigated former President Bill Clinton. “I just learned that the great and brilliant Ken Starr has, sadly, passed away,” Mr Trump said on his platform Truth Social. “He was a true American Patriot who loved our Country and the Law. I so appreciated his support and his thoughts that our cause against fascists and other mentally sick people in our Country is just. He will be greatly missed. Melania and I send our warmest condolences to his wonderful family.”
