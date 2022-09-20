ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Arundel County, MD

Wbaltv.com

Police: Man found in Essex with trauma to upper body dies at hospital

ESSEX, Md. — Baltimore County police homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man in Essex. County police said officers were called around 5:40 a.m. Thursday to the 1000 block of Old Eastern Avenue, where a man appeared to have suffered trauma to his upper body. He was taken to a hospital where he died.
ESSEX, MD
Daily Voice

Campsite Slasher In St. Mary's County At Large After Leaving Court-Ordered Treatment Program

An escapee who absconded from a court-ordered treatment program in Maryland following an assault arrest is on the loose, the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office is advising. The agency issued an alert on Thursday, Sept. 22 regarding Leonardtown resident Robert Alan Mandley, Jr., 32, after he went AWOL from his program earlier this month after an arrest for first-degree assault.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
WUSA9

3 men shot outside Prince George's Co. strip mall

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Three men were shot Thursday evening outside of a strip mall in Prince George's County, police confirmed. The men were shot nearby shops in the 2300 block of Iverson Street in Hillcrest Heights. All of them face non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. Police are...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Judge denies bail for couple tied to homemade bomb found near Baltimore County school

TOWSON, Md. — A judge on Thursday denied bail for the couple accused of manufacturing ahomemade bomb found outside of Pine Grove Middle School on Tuesday. A Baltimore County judge called Joseph Vickery, 43, and his wife, Kristen Vickery, 39, a danger to public safety after an alleged plot involved explosive devices that ultimately led to the evacuation of the school. Both defendants appeared together in court Thursday.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Updated: Police ID Man Found Shot to Death in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Maryland State Police have released the name of a man who was shot to death Tuesday afternoon in Cambridge. Troopers identified the victim as Kevin Dwayne Raeford, 20, of Salisbury, Md. Police said that shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday, officers from the Cambridge Police Department responded to...
CAMBRIDGE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Mount Airy man charged after explosive device found in car near Baltimore Co. middle school

A Mount Airy man accused of planting a suspicious device near a Baltimore County middle school has formally been charged.Joseph Richard Vickery, 43, from Mount Airy, has a slew of charges, including felony possession of explosive material with intent to create destructive device, manufacture of possession of destructive device and possession of explosive material without a license.According to court records, Vickery was also found with a loaded handgun in his car.At the same time, Kristen Vickery, 39, was also arrested by Baltimore County police but has only been charged with a misdemeanor drug charge.Police said a suspicious device was found...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Hours-long standoff in Cherry Hill ends as attempted murder suspect taken into custody

BALTIMORE -- A person wanted for attempted murder was taking into custody after an hours-long standoff in Baltimore's Cherry Hill neighborhood.Police and SWAT team officers barricaded an apartment building Thursday in the 2900 Denham Circle South in South Baltimore.Officers responded before 10 a.m. Police confirmed the standoff ended around 12:30 p.m."I woke up to all this mayhem," a neighbor said."I left out of Cherry Hill at eight o clock this morning, and see them coming in and they are still here," another neighbor said.Shortly before noon, a loud bang was heard, sending the neighborhood into chaos. WJZ learned the sound was a flashbang being deployed. Not long after, police said a person wanted for attempted murder was taken into custody.A neighbor told WJZ the suspect had children with him."I just hope and pray that those babies make it out safe and I believe that's the only reason they haven't been in there yet, because of those babies," a neighbor said.WJZ's Chopper 13 over the scene captured over a dozen police vehicles in the area, and police tape cordoning off the street. Traffic appeared to be redirected from the area. 
BALTIMORE, MD

