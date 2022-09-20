Read full article on original website
Body Of Man Assaulted, Abducted In Anne Arundel Found In Trunk Of Burning Baltimore Vehicle: PD
An investigation has been launched in Maryland after a man was allegedly abducted in Anne Arundel County and his body was found the following day in a burning vehicle in Baltimore the following day, authorities said. At approximately 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, officers from the Anne Arundel Police...
Wbaltv.com
Anne Arundel County homicide victim's body found in burned car in Baltimore City
Anne Arundel County police are investigating an abduction and homicide after a man was found dead in a burned car in Baltimore City. Anne Arundel County police said officers were called around 9 p.m. Wednesday to the 7700 block of Arundel Mills Boulevard in Hanover for a possible assault and abduction.
Wbaltv.com
Police: Man found in Essex with trauma to upper body dies at hospital
ESSEX, Md. — Baltimore County police homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man in Essex. County police said officers were called around 5:40 a.m. Thursday to the 1000 block of Old Eastern Avenue, where a man appeared to have suffered trauma to his upper body. He was taken to a hospital where he died.
Campsite Slasher In St. Mary's County At Large After Leaving Court-Ordered Treatment Program
An escapee who absconded from a court-ordered treatment program in Maryland following an assault arrest is on the loose, the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office is advising. The agency issued an alert on Thursday, Sept. 22 regarding Leonardtown resident Robert Alan Mandley, Jr., 32, after he went AWOL from his program earlier this month after an arrest for first-degree assault.
Man discovered dead inside trunk of burning car possibly abducted from Hanover
A man's body was discovered Wednesday night inside the trunk of a burning car in Northwest Baltimore.
3 men shot outside Prince George's Co. strip mall
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Three men were shot Thursday evening outside of a strip mall in Prince George's County, police confirmed. The men were shot nearby shops in the 2300 block of Iverson Street in Hillcrest Heights. All of them face non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. Police are...
Body of person kidnapped in Maryland found in trunk of burning car
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said officers in Baltimore found the body of a person abducted from Hanover in the trunk of a burning car Thursday. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said someone contacted them Wednesday around 9 p.m. after she saw someone stab a person in the parking garage […]
WJLA
Three men shot outside Popeyes restaurant in Prince George's County, police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Three men were shot Thursday night outside a Popeyes restaurant in Prince George's County, police said. The men suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said, adding that the shooting took place at the Popeyes location in the 2300 block of Iverson Street around 6 p.m.
Man Convicted Of Shooting Victim During Road-Rage Incident, Spitting On Her In Baltimore County
A man who spat on his victim after fatally shooting her during a road-rage incident in Maryland could spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of murder, the Baltimore State's Attorney announced. Ricky Raheem Charles, 32, was convicted on Thursday, Sept. 22 of first-degree premeditated murder...
Bay Net
Police Investigating Threats Regarding The St. Mary’s County Fair And Other Activities
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating non-specific and generalized threats of violence regarding the St. Mary’s County Fair and public high school football games and other school activities. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office wants to assure the public our...
Woman's Body Found Under South Baltimore Train Tracks, Police Say
Homicide detectives in Baltimore have launched an investigation after a woman's dead body was found lying under railroad tracks in the southern part of the city, according to multiple reports. Officers on patrol near the 2100 block of Kloman Street in Westport at approximately 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21...
Wbaltv.com
Judge denies bail for couple tied to homemade bomb found near Baltimore County school
TOWSON, Md. — A judge on Thursday denied bail for the couple accused of manufacturing ahomemade bomb found outside of Pine Grove Middle School on Tuesday. A Baltimore County judge called Joseph Vickery, 43, and his wife, Kristen Vickery, 39, a danger to public safety after an alleged plot involved explosive devices that ultimately led to the evacuation of the school. Both defendants appeared together in court Thursday.
Nottingham MD
Officer struck while directing traffic in Carney, robbery reported in Rosedale
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating four local crimes that were reported this week. At just before 12:30 p.m. on Monday, September 19, an armed individual entered a location in the 6000-block of Kenwood Avenue in Rosedale (21237), demanded money, and fled in a vehicle. At just after 12:45 p.m. on...
New Details, Reward Offered For Tips Leading To Fatal Hit-Run Driver In Howard County
Police have released more details in a fatal hit-and-run that occurred in Howard County last week, authorities say. William Earl Shaffer, 69, was fatally struck by what police are saying was likely a white Ford Explorer SUV shortly before 10:45 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 15 in the 9600 block of Washington Boulevard according to Howard County police.
LA Woman Busted In Maryland Running Elaborate Lottery Scheme In Montgomery County
A California woman has been arrested after running an elaborate lottery scheme that stole money from Maryland residents, authorities say. Daisy Castillo Badillo, 54, allegedly stole at least $14,000 from a Montgomery County resident after the scam this April, according to Montgomery County Police. Detectives say that on the afternoon...
WBOC
Updated: Police ID Man Found Shot to Death in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Maryland State Police have released the name of a man who was shot to death Tuesday afternoon in Cambridge. Troopers identified the victim as Kevin Dwayne Raeford, 20, of Salisbury, Md. Police said that shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday, officers from the Cambridge Police Department responded to...
Mount Airy man charged after explosive device found in car near Baltimore Co. middle school
A Mount Airy man accused of planting a suspicious device near a Baltimore County middle school has formally been charged.Joseph Richard Vickery, 43, from Mount Airy, has a slew of charges, including felony possession of explosive material with intent to create destructive device, manufacture of possession of destructive device and possession of explosive material without a license.According to court records, Vickery was also found with a loaded handgun in his car.At the same time, Kristen Vickery, 39, was also arrested by Baltimore County police but has only been charged with a misdemeanor drug charge.Police said a suspicious device was found...
Anne Arundel county police searching for four suspects involved in robbery
The search continues for four people believed to be involved in a robbery at a convenience store in Glen Burnie. A 15-year-old was arrested.
Hours-long standoff in Cherry Hill ends as attempted murder suspect taken into custody
BALTIMORE -- A person wanted for attempted murder was taking into custody after an hours-long standoff in Baltimore's Cherry Hill neighborhood.Police and SWAT team officers barricaded an apartment building Thursday in the 2900 Denham Circle South in South Baltimore.Officers responded before 10 a.m. Police confirmed the standoff ended around 12:30 p.m."I woke up to all this mayhem," a neighbor said."I left out of Cherry Hill at eight o clock this morning, and see them coming in and they are still here," another neighbor said.Shortly before noon, a loud bang was heard, sending the neighborhood into chaos. WJZ learned the sound was a flashbang being deployed. Not long after, police said a person wanted for attempted murder was taken into custody.A neighbor told WJZ the suspect had children with him."I just hope and pray that those babies make it out safe and I believe that's the only reason they haven't been in there yet, because of those babies," a neighbor said.WJZ's Chopper 13 over the scene captured over a dozen police vehicles in the area, and police tape cordoning off the street. Traffic appeared to be redirected from the area.
Police find body under railroad tracks in South Baltimore
Baltimore Police found a woman's body under railroad tracks in South Baltimore. Wednesday afternoon, around 1:45 p.m., officers responded to the 2100 block of Kloman Street for a suspicious death.
