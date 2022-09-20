Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Southern California High School Athlete of the Week (Sep. 15-17)?

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Southern California High School Athlete of the Week for Sep. 15-17 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday at 11:59 p.m and the winner will be announced Monday, Sep. 26. If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email us at athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @sbliveca.

THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES:

Daunte Bell, Huntington Beach football: Bell was 9 of 14 passing for 194 yards and five touchdowns against Marina. He also rushed for 77 yards and a touchdown in the win.

Brockton Lium, Citrus Valley football: Lium caught eight passes for 104 yards and four touchdowns against Norco and also returned a kickoff for a touchdowns in Friday's 43-20 win.

Kadin Semonza, Mission Viejo football: Semonza was efficient on Friday against Alemany, completing 11 of 18 passes for 144 yards and five touchdowns.

Jaxon Potter, Santa Margarita football: Potter threw for 482 yards and five touchdowns against Los Alamitos last week. He also rushed for 57 yards and a touchdown.

Emmett Mosley, Santa Margarita football: Mosley caught nine passes from Potter on Thursday, finishing with 146 yards and three touchdowns.

Cooper Hoch, Corona del Mar football : Hoch had 15 receptions for 208 yards and two touchdowns in Thursday's 27-22 win over San Juan Hills.

Adoniz Hill, Moreno Valley football: Hill passed for 208 yards and two touchdowns and also added 141 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Tiger Bachmeier, Murrieta Valley football: Bachmeier reeled in 11 catches from his brother Bear on Friday, finishing with 201 yards and three touchdowns.

Cole Parra, Bonita football: Parra rushed for 54 yards and two touchdowns against Los Osos and also returned an interception 25 yards for a touchdown.

Kamar Mothudi, Campbell Hall football: Mothudi had 190 total yards, a rushing touchdown, 12 tackles and a forced fumble against Francis Parker on Saturday.

Delon Thompson, St. Bonaventure football: Thompson continued the strong start to his senior season with 276 rushing yards and three touchdowns against Oak Hills.

Jordan Napier, Jurupa Hills football: Napier had two receiving touchdowns, a rushing touchdown and an interception return for a touchdown against Los Altos.

Jorge Garcia, Hilltop football: Garcia showed off his dual-threat ability against San Ysidro on Thursday. He passed for 141 yards and two touchdowns and also rushed for 128 yards and a touchdown.

Corey Thompson-Miller, Lincoln football: Thompson-Miller caught a touchdown, returned a punt 60 yards for a touchdown and returned an interception for a touchdown in Friday's win over Steele Canyon.

Chris Guzman, Del Norte football: Guzman rushed for 216 yards and had three touchdowns in Friday's 38-35 loss to Rancho Bernardo.

Kevin Allen III, Helix football: Allen had 148 total yards and three touchdowns in Friday's comeback victory against St. Augustine.

Sirdarius Autry, Hoover football: Autry carried the ball 11 times against O'Farrell, finishing with 189 yards and three touchdowns.

Xzavier Bejarano, Palo Verde Valley football : Bejarano rushed for 159 yards and two touchdowns in Friday's win over Imperial.

Isaiah Jackson, Granite Hills football: Jackson rushed for 147 yards, averaging over 13 yards per carry, and had a rushing touchdown against Central.

Jerome Smith, Rancho Buena Vista football: Smith was consistently around the ball against Escondido, finishing with ten tackles, two sacks and two fumble recoveries.

Chase Lowary, Point Loma football: Lowary rushed for 113 yards and three touchdowns and also added 12 tackles in Friday's win over Christian.

Brayden Austin, Cajon football: Austin caught ten passes for 104 yards and had two touchdowns in Friday's shutout win against Grossmont.

Jack Amodeo, Maranatha Christian football: Amodeo made the most of his four catches on Friday night, finishing with 104 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Ratumana Bulabalavu, Army-Navy football: Bulabalavu had 14 tackles, 2.5 sacks, a blocked field goal and a safety in Friday's battle against Classical Academy.