Oxnard teen arrested in connection to murder of 14-year-old boy

A 15-year-old Oxnard teen was arrested on murder charges Sunday in connection to the death of a 14-year-old boy killed on Sept. 12.

The teen suspect was taken into custody by Oxnard Police in connection to the murder of 14-year-old Leonardo Gonzalez Jimenez. The suspect’s identity has not been released.

On Sept. 12, police responded to reports of a shooting along the 1300 block of South C Street in Oxnard around 7:45 p.m.

Officers arriving at the scene found Jimenez suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Emergency crews administered life-saving measures and transported him to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say Jimenez was standing at a bus stop, awaiting a ride home from a family member when he was shot. At this time, authorities believe the motive for the shooting is gang-related.

Investigators eventually obtained evidence linking the suspect to the shooting. The teen was spotted in the 800 block of Elm Court where authorities took him into custody.

He is currently being held at the Ventura County Juvenile Hall on murder charges.

Multiple agencies assisted the Oxnard Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit with the investigation including authorities from the Violent Crimes Unit (VCU), Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU), the Special Enforcement Unit (SEU), and special agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Oxnard Police Department at 805-385-7600 or submit an online tip .

Detectives are asking anyone who may have video recorded or photographed the incident to upload media directly to investigators through this link. Contact information can remain anonymous.

Anonymous phone tips can also be submitted by calling the Ventura County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Additionally, the city of Oxnard offers a reward of $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals responsible for committing homicides within the city.

