Fox11online.com
'Nothing's Gonna Stop Us': Starship reschedules performance at Oshkosh Arena
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- An '80s rock band is changing its plans and making its way to Oshkosh this winter. Starship featuring Mickey Thomas was originally scheduled to perform at the Oshkosh Arena on July 22, but due to "unforeseen circumstances," had to reschedule for Dec. 2. Starship is best known...
Fox11online.com
Bike the Barn Quilts event part of busy Shawano County weekend
SHAWANO COUNTY (WLUK) -- People in Shawano County are gearing up to take a colorful ride along scenic routes in the area. It's part of the 10th anniversary Bike the Barn Quilts event on Saturday. From a Sunburst Cross of Hope to a quilt pattern called Patchwork Heart, the eight-by-eight...
Fox11online.com
The countdown is on for Appleton's Octoberfest
APPLETON (WLUK) – The countdown is on for A Mile of Fun in the Valley. Appleton’s Octoberfest is this weekend. It’s a one day event that has a lot to offer. FOX 11’s Emily Deem spoke with Nikki Voelzke, Chair, Appleton’s Octoberfest Marketing & PR, about the event.
Fox11online.com
Volunteers needed for Rake Up Green Bay event
BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- The Volunteer Center of Brown County is seeking hundreds of people to make the inaugural Rake Up Green Bay Event happen. Organizers hope to recruit 500 volunteers. The goal is to help people across the area with raking their yards. Anyone interested in volunteering can sign...
Fox11online.com
Eagles Nest Boat Launch drawings revealed at Green Bay open house
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Brown County leaders are moving forward with their plan to turn the former Eagles Nest Supper Club site into a boat landing, and on Tuesday afternoon, they unveiled a draft of the master plan for the public to see. On a portable easel in the empty...
Fox11online.com
Badger Boardwalk Playscape open for kids thanks to group of Peshtigo moms
PESHTIGO (WLUK) -- The Badger Boardwalk Playscape in Peshtigo is open and entertaining families all thanks to a group of moms. The original Badger Park playground was built more than 25 years ago. Over the decades, the playground had several safety and inclusion concerns that needed to be addressed, according to the Rejuvenate Badger Park Committee.
Fox11online.com
Nearly 100-year-old ship docked in Green Bay to be scrapped
GREEN BAY, Wisc. (WLUK) – The days are numbered for one of the oldest ships still floating on the Great Lakes, which has called Green Bay home for 25 years. The S.T. Crapo, built in 1927, has been docked at Lafarge on the west bank of the Fox River in Green Bay, where it has served as cement storage barge, according to BoatNerd, which tracks Great Lakes shipping.
Fox11online.com
Improvements underway at Calumet County Park
CALUMET COUNTY (WLUK) -- Work continues on improvements at a popular recreation site on the eastern shore of Lake Winnebago. The Calumet County Park boat landing is getting a facelift, and more campsites are being added. Park leaders say it's a way to meet a growing demand. Cooking breakfast over...
Fox11online.com
Explore the value of the Fox River with a new free event at 1000 Islands in Kaukauna
KAUKAUNA (WLUK) -- 1000 Islands Environmental Center is offering a brand new free family-friendly event on Saturday, September 24. The Focus on the Fox event is happening ahead of World Rivers Day. World Rivers Day highlights the many values of our rivers, strives to increase public awareness, and encourages the...
Fox11online.com
Neenah Rockets play final game at 90-year-old Shattuck Stadium
NEENAH (WLUK) -- The Neenah Rockets took to the field at Neenah's Shattuck Stadium for the final time Tuesday. The stadium hosted its final football game after 90 years when the seventh- and eighth-grade teams from Shattuck Middle School took on Kimberly Tuesday night. The 1,500-seat stadium opened in 1932...
Fox11online.com
Appleton schools program encourages engagement for refugees
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Merci Tuyishime is just one of the students who've benefited from Appleton school's efforts to help refugees who end up in the city. “He’s just jumped right in, and the team has embraced him," District Refugee Engagement Specialist Kelley Deuhring said. The junior from Congo has...
Fox11online.com
Oshkosh bridge repairs postponed again
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Repairs to an Oshkosh bridge are being postponed by at least a month due to materials delays. Repairs for the Oregon/Jackson Street bridge were scheduled to begin Sept. 26, with parts being delivered for the failed gear box this week. But with delays from the manufacturer and the manufacturer's distributor, those components are not expected to be delivered until Nov. 11.
Fox11online.com
College campus welcomes Green Bay charter school
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A Green Bay area public charter school is now on the grounds of a college campus. The Northeast Wisconsin School of Innovation moved from Cherry Street in Green Bay to Northeast Wisconsin Technical College. Students at the school, grades 7-12, now have more opportunities. What once...
Fox11online.com
FOX 11 Top 11: FVL, Little Chute newcomers to the rankings
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The regular season is more than halfway done and this week's FOX 11 Top 11 has 11 teams with 5-0 records. That will change this week with a Top 11 battle between the newcomers to the rankings, Fox Valley Lutheran and Little Chute. Once again, Bay...
Fox11online.com
FVL's offense has led it to a perfect start
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Fox Valley Lutheran had high hopes entering this season and behind an explosive offense the Foxes have raced out of the gates, winning every game. Last season, FVL was a member of the Bay Conference but moved to the North Eastern this season. The change was not talked about amongst the Foxes as their goal no matter what conference they're in is to win.
Fox11online.com
Golden House's campaign to build new facility receives $250,000 grant
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Golden House received a boost in its fundraising goal for a new shelter. Associated Bank gave $250,000 to the Brown County organization's On the Rise Capital Campaign. The campaign's $9.5 million goal is currently at $7 million. Golden House says the new facility will support...
Fox11online.com
Bicyclist hit by vehicle, dies in Calumet County
HARRISON (WLUK) -- A bicyclist died after he was hit by a vehicle in Calumet County. It happened just after 7 a.m. Thursday on Old Highway Road near Lakeview Court in the village of Harrison. Officials say both the vehicle and bicycle were traveling eastbound when the bicycle was struck...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay's city council decides to wait two months to vote on rebranding investment
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay's city council has decided to wait before voting on whether to spend $101,000 on a rebranding initiative. The plan is to spend the next two months trying to find private money to help with the effort and taking it up again as part of the city budget process.
Fox11online.com
Former State Rep. Weininger may join Green Bay's mayor race
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Former State Rep. Chad Weininger may challenge Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich next April -- and he's already taken financial steps to support a campaign. Genrich has already announced he will seek a second term next spring. Weininger, currently Brown County’s Director of Administration, served...
Fox11online.com
Florida man dies in Door County crash, two others injured
SEVASTOPOL (WLUK) -- A Florida man died and two others were injured in a Door County crash. It happened around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday on State Highway 42, north of Walker Road in the town of Sevastopol. Initial investigation indicated that a Ford Flex, driven by a 78-year-old man from Florida,...
