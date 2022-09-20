SIDNEY — SAFY is looking for the community’s help in recruiting foster families for Shelby County. SAFY, Specialized Alternatives for Family and Youth, is a nonprofit foster care agency that recruits, trains and licenses foster parents in the area. The organization also offers on-site mental health services to the children and foster parents which include trauma healing, parent skills building, school success mentoring and teaching coping skills. Currently SAFY of Sidney works with 25 foster families in Shelby, Miami, Auglaize, Mercer, Logan, Champaign and Darke counties, 10 of the families are located in Shelby County.

