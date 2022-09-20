Read full article on original website
Edison State Student PTA Club donates to local Rehabilitation Center
PIQUA — The Edison State Community College Student Physical Therapist Assistant (PTA) Club recently made a $735 donation to the Rehabilitation Center for Neurological Development in Piqua. The donation was presented by Edison State PTA students Stephanie Mitrousis and Caitlyn Roberson, along with Sara Young, director of the PTA...
Recovery event getting people help they need on the spot
Every year in September, RAMCO holds a Healthy Recovery Celebration. This year it will take place on Saturday, September 24, at Triangle Park in Dayton from noon to 5 p.m. Not only will there be free food, music, and entertainment, but the event also gets people the resources and help they need on the spot.
SAFY of Sidney has desperate need for more foster families
SIDNEY — SAFY is looking for the community’s help in recruiting foster families for Shelby County. SAFY, Specialized Alternatives for Family and Youth, is a nonprofit foster care agency that recruits, trains and licenses foster parents in the area. The organization also offers on-site mental health services to the children and foster parents which include trauma healing, parent skills building, school success mentoring and teaching coping skills. Currently SAFY of Sidney works with 25 foster families in Shelby, Miami, Auglaize, Mercer, Logan, Champaign and Darke counties, 10 of the families are located in Shelby County.
Rumpke trash collection program moves forward in Miamisburg
MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miamisburg City Council held a city council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 20 to confirm a trash provider for city residents. According to a statement from city officials, the city passed Ordinance No. 6987, which will be a five-year contract with Rumpke of Ohio, Inc. The city had participated in the […]
Nurse practitioner opens new practice
SIDNEY — Looking for an alternative to seeing a doctor or visiting an urgent care? Board Certified Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP-BC) Frances Yantis recently opened FLY Family Health in Sidney and is ready to serve the surrounding community. Yantis opened her own practice on Aug. 1 after an expansive...
Edison State Diversity Committee seeks readers for November production
PIQUA — The Diversity Committee at Edison State Community College will present a readers’ theater production titled “Dispatches: The Battle of Angel’s Wing” at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. in the Robinson Theater at Edison State’s Piqua Campus. “Dispatches” is a true...
Shredding event hosted by Greene County Council of Aging next month
XENIA — The Greene County Council of Aging will be holding a shredding event next month, according to a post on its Facebook page. The Spooktacular Drive-by Shredding event will take place October 29 at the Xenia Community Center parking lot from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. in the 1200 block of West Second Street.
Food drive to be held at Dixie Twin Drive-In today
DAYTON — The FoodBank will hosting a food distribution at the Dixie Twin Drive-In on North Dixie Drive today, according to a news release. >>PREVIOUS STORY: The Foodbank Inc. to host drive-thru food distribution for Miami Valley residents. The food drive will be for North Dayton and surrounding area...
Walk to End Alzheimer’s planned
SIDNEY — The 2022 Shelby County Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held Saturday, Sept. 24, at courtsquare in downtown Sidney. Pre-Walk activities begin at 9 a.m. The Promise Garden Ceremony begins at 9:45 a.m., followed by the walk at 10 a.m. The Shelby County Walk is one...
Edison State’s 4th Annual Drive for Scholarships is a success
PIQUA — The Edison Foundation at Edison State Community College enjoyed beautiful weather at the scenic Troy Country Club golf course during its 4th Annual Drive for Scholarships event on July 29. The event welcomed 96 participating golfers, as well as volunteers and sponsors, and raised $22,459 for scholarships, bringing the total funds raised through the annual event to $55,541.
Local coalition to speak on Dayton’s decision for Good Samaritan site
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A local coalition group will be holding a press conference on Wednesday, Sept. 21 in response to the decision to move forward with plans of the former Good Samaritan Hospital site. According to a press release, the Clergy Community Coalition will be holding a press conference outside the steps of Dayton […]
Greene County splash pads closing for season
GREENE COUNTY — With fall fast approaching, splash pads across the Miami Valley are closing up for the season. The Fairborn Sprayground in Fairborn Central Park will close tomorrow, according to a post on the city’s Facebook page. It will reopen in late spring 2023. The city of...
Mutual Federal celebrates 100 years
SIDNEYo – Mutual Federal, a division of First Bank Richmond is celebrating 100 years of serving Shelby and Miami counties. Founded Aug. 25, 1922, Mutual Federal originated as First Mutual Savings and Loan Association with one location and just six employees. Mutual Federal has grown to five full-service bank locations located in Sidney, Piqua and Troy, Ohio, and a loan production office in Columbus, Ohio. They currently have 33 employees supporting its customers.
Two to be inducted into Wall of Honor
FORT LORAMIE — The Fort Loramie Education Foundation (FLEF) will welcome Donald Bensman and Gary Bensman into the Fort Loramie Schools Wall of Honor during a ceremony planned for Sunday, Oct. 23, at 2 p.m. The ceremony — which is open to the public — will be held at Fort Loramie High School.
Yellow Springs beginning preparations for annual street fair
YELLOW SPRINGS — Yellow Springs is gearing up for its annual street fair. The event had been cancelled the past few years due to the pandemic. This year’s event will take place October 8 from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. The Yellow Springs Chamber of Commerce is looking...
Women in Agriculture reflect on purpose, passion at empowerment event
FORT LORAMIE – Guests enjoyed good food and conversation and received helpful advice from the speakers at the seventh annual Growing Women in Agriculture Empowerment Celebration on Sept. 15 at St. Michael’s Hall in Fort Loramie. Commissioner Julie Ehemann opened the event and informed the guests that a...
Out of the past
————— Sheriff Ailes is in Columbus today, appearing before the supreme court in a habeas corpus proceedings brought by the American Wringer company in which an H.C. Fox was arrested for violating a city ordinance prohibiting transient traders from doing business in Sidney without a license. Fox was fined $5 and costs on his guilty plea but refused to pay the fine and his company went to court to test the legality of the ordinance.
Hiring event to be held Saturday at Mercy Health-Springfield Regional Medical Center
SPRINGFIELD — Mercy Health-Springfield Regional Medical Center will be hosting a hiring open house for a variety of clinical positions, according to a news release. >>RELATED: Virtual hiring event for field technicians Thursday for Spectrum in Dayton area. The event will take place Saturday, September 24, from 12:00 p.m....
OSU-Lima to host Power of Pen
NORTH CANTON — Creative writing program Power of the Pen has moved its district tournament to Allen County with the opening of a new site at The Ohio State University at Lima for 2023. The new site offers a convenient location for schools in Allen and surrounding counties to participate in the competitive writing program.
Edison State adjunct faculty honored at banquet
PIQUA — Twenty-two employees were recognized for instructing a combined total of 4,125 semester hours, or approximately 1,375 classes, in their careers at Edison State Community College’s annual adjunct faculty recognition banquet on Wednesday, Aug. 24. William Loudermilk, President of Academic Senate and Professor of English, served as...
