Dothan, AL

Dothan man arrested for multiple burglaries

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A string of burglaries in the Dothan area over the past few weeks have been linked to a man now behind bars. According to a Thursday morning release from the Dothan Police Department, officers responded to a Tuesday burglary call at the Dollar General in the 1000 block of Montgomery Highway at around 11:20 p.m. Upon arrival, officers confirmed a suspect had gained access to the building by breaking the front glass window and proceeded to steal several pieces of merchandise from the store before fleeing.
DOTHAN, AL
Police: Rehobeth man sets own home on fire, turns self in

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Rehobeth man turned himself in to police on Tuesday evening in connection to an August house fire. According to information obtained by News 4 from Houston County Sheriff’s Office, after an investigation into an August 24 mobile home fire, a warrant was issued for the owner of the home, 34-year-old Donald Gene Hughes Jr.
REHOBETH, AL
Missing Coffee County man found dead from motorcycle crash

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A Coffee County man that was reported missing was found after police responded to a fatal motorcycle crash on Wednesday. According to a release from the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and the Elba Police Department responded to a call at around 11:00 a.m. on September 21 from a landowner who located a single vehicle crash involving a motorcycle. The crash site was on Hickman Avenue, just inside the Elba City limits.
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
Motorcycle Traffic Fatality

On September 19, 2022, Dothan Police Traffic investigators were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash in the 300 block of Ross Clark Circle. The crash, which involved the driver of a motorcycle and a pickup truck, resulted in the death of the driver of the motorcycle, Blade Corley of Cottonwood.
DOTHAN, AL
Two juveniles charged for Dothan arson

Houston Academy’s Dynamic Duo: The Story of Will Wells and Kadyn Mitchell. For the first time since 2013, the Houston Academy Raiders are 4-0. If you’re wondering what’s behind that hot start, meet Kadyn Mitchell and Will Wells. Eufaula teens arrested for credit card fraud. Updated: 5...
DOTHAN, AL
Eufaula teens arrested for credit card fraud

Houston Academy’s Dynamic Duo: The Story of Will Wells and Kadyn Mitchell. For the first time since 2013, the Houston Academy Raiders are 4-0. If you’re wondering what’s behind that hot start, meet Kadyn Mitchell and Will Wells. Two juveniles charged for Dothan arson. Updated: 5 hours...
EUFAULA, AL
Ozark man killed in Walker County crash

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday afternoon left one man dead in Walker County. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Tyce Brockett, 23, of Ozark was killed when his Chevrolet Silverado left the roadway and struck a tree around 2:10 p.m. The crash occurred on Alabama 69 near the 214 […]
WALKER COUNTY, AL
Enterprise man rescued residents from fire, honored by mayor

Houston Academy’s Dynamic Duo: The Story of Will Wells and Kadyn Mitchell. For the first time since 2013, the Houston Academy Raiders are 4-0. If you’re wondering what’s behind that hot start, meet Kadyn Mitchell and Will Wells. Two juveniles charged for Dothan arson. Updated: 5 hours...
ENTERPRISE, AL
Former Wiregrass principal pleads guilty to causing 2021 wreck

ELBA, Ala (WDHN)— A former Elba school principal has plead guilty to two counts of assault and could face up to ten years following a 2021 car crash. Debra Strickland, 39, of Samson appeared virtually with counsel on September 21 and entered a plea of guilty to one count of a reduced charge of assault in the second degree and assault in the third degree.
ELBA, AL
14-year-old injured following fight at Eufaula High School

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - A juvenile was injured in a fight at a Friday night football game at Eufaula High School. The Eufaula Police Department says the altercation occurred in the school’s parking lot after the game. According to authorities, a 14-year-old was injured while fighting with a 12-year-old.
EUFAULA, AL
Rash of car break-ins hit a Houston Co. neighborhood

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Over the last few days, neighbors say that two teenagers have been breaking into cars in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Houston County. Video obtained from doorbell cameras shows two teenage suspects walking the street trying to get into cars in the liberty park neighborhood and when they find a car with an unlocked door they are taking whatever they can get their hands on.
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
Two juveniles arrested after church burglary

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Monday afternoon Dothan Police responded to a burglary at City Church Dothan on West Selma Street. Upon arrival officers found signs of forced entry along with items missing and damage done to the interior of the church. With help of the surrounding community, two individuals responsible...
DOTHAN, AL
Arrests in church burglary

Feeding program indictments; could Dothan be next?. Nearly 50 people have been charged with stealing from a Minnesota child nutrition program like the one targeted in a Dothan investigation. Updated: 6 hours ago. Dothan City Commissioners nixed a church's rezoning request this morning. Their decision comes after hearing complaints. McDonald's...
DOTHAN, AL
Stabbing in Clio prison, RSN

CLIO, Ala (WDHN)—A stabbing has occurred at Easterling Prison in Clio, Barbour County, reports from Rickey Stokes News. According to RSN, a 26-year-old male has suffered a stab wound to the left side of the chest. The victim is said to be breathing and alert. Ozark dispatched Echo EMS to the prison.
CLIO, AL
Dothan man charged with harming elderly woman

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man faces Elderly Neglect and Abuse charges after he allegedly became physically violent with a relative. Police say Travis Ren Mattox, 31, also violated a protection order that forbids him from going near the elderly woman. He pushed the victim to the floor, according...
DOTHAN, AL
DPD: Two juveniles charged in church burglary

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Two juveniles were identified and charged in relation to a church burglary in Dothan. On Monday, September 19th, Dothan Police responded to a burglary at City Church Dothan on West Selma Street. Officers arrived on the scene and found forced entry had been made into...
DOTHAN, AL
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Calhoun County crash

CALHOUN CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A 44-year-old Bristol man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in Calhoun County. The accident happened Tuesday afternoon around 3:00 near NW John F. Bailey Road at NW Deer Foot Lane. The motorcyclist was heading east on NW John F. Bailey Road approaching a...
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
Fight after Eufaula football game leads to assault investigation

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVY) - On Friday, September 16, 2022 a 14-year-old was injured in a fight that took place after the football game. During the parking lot altercation, a 12-year-old injured the 14-year-old. A video of the fight was submitted as evidence. The incident has resulted in juvenile petitions being...
EUFAULA, AL

