DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A string of burglaries in the Dothan area over the past few weeks have been linked to a man now behind bars. According to a Thursday morning release from the Dothan Police Department, officers responded to a Tuesday burglary call at the Dollar General in the 1000 block of Montgomery Highway at around 11:20 p.m. Upon arrival, officers confirmed a suspect had gained access to the building by breaking the front glass window and proceeded to steal several pieces of merchandise from the store before fleeing.

DOTHAN, AL ・ 17 HOURS AGO