wtvy.com
Dothan man arrested for multiple burglaries
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A string of burglaries in the Dothan area over the past few weeks have been linked to a man now behind bars. According to a Thursday morning release from the Dothan Police Department, officers responded to a Tuesday burglary call at the Dollar General in the 1000 block of Montgomery Highway at around 11:20 p.m. Upon arrival, officers confirmed a suspect had gained access to the building by breaking the front glass window and proceeded to steal several pieces of merchandise from the store before fleeing.
wtvy.com
Police: Rehobeth man sets own home on fire, turns self in
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Rehobeth man turned himself in to police on Tuesday evening in connection to an August house fire. According to information obtained by News 4 from Houston County Sheriff’s Office, after an investigation into an August 24 mobile home fire, a warrant was issued for the owner of the home, 34-year-old Donald Gene Hughes Jr.
wtvy.com
Missing Coffee County man found dead from motorcycle crash
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A Coffee County man that was reported missing was found after police responded to a fatal motorcycle crash on Wednesday. According to a release from the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and the Elba Police Department responded to a call at around 11:00 a.m. on September 21 from a landowner who located a single vehicle crash involving a motorcycle. The crash site was on Hickman Avenue, just inside the Elba City limits.
dothanpd.org
Motorcycle Traffic Fatality
On September 19, 2022, Dothan Police Traffic investigators were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash in the 300 block of Ross Clark Circle. The crash, which involved the driver of a motorcycle and a pickup truck, resulted in the death of the driver of the motorcycle, Blade Corley of Cottonwood.
wtvy.com
Two juveniles charged for Dothan arson
Two juveniles charged for Dothan arson
wtvy.com
Eufaula teens arrested for credit card fraud
Eufaula teens arrested for credit card fraud
Ozark man killed in Walker County crash
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday afternoon left one man dead in Walker County. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Tyce Brockett, 23, of Ozark was killed when his Chevrolet Silverado left the roadway and struck a tree around 2:10 p.m. The crash occurred on Alabama 69 near the 214 […]
wtvy.com
Enterprise man rescued residents from fire, honored by mayor
Enterprise man rescued residents from fire, honored by mayor
wdhn.com
Former Wiregrass principal pleads guilty to causing 2021 wreck
ELBA, Ala (WDHN)— A former Elba school principal has plead guilty to two counts of assault and could face up to ten years following a 2021 car crash. Debra Strickland, 39, of Samson appeared virtually with counsel on September 21 and entered a plea of guilty to one count of a reduced charge of assault in the second degree and assault in the third degree.
WTVM
14-year-old injured following fight at Eufaula High School
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - A juvenile was injured in a fight at a Friday night football game at Eufaula High School. The Eufaula Police Department says the altercation occurred in the school’s parking lot after the game. According to authorities, a 14-year-old was injured while fighting with a 12-year-old.
wdhn.com
Rash of car break-ins hit a Houston Co. neighborhood
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Over the last few days, neighbors say that two teenagers have been breaking into cars in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Houston County. Video obtained from doorbell cameras shows two teenage suspects walking the street trying to get into cars in the liberty park neighborhood and when they find a car with an unlocked door they are taking whatever they can get their hands on.
wdhn.com
Man killed after being struck on Ross Clark Circle shortly after crashing motorcycle
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Late Monday night, a man was struck by a vehicle at an intersection of Ross Clark Circle. The victim has been identified as Blade Corley, 18, of Cottonwood. Just minutes before the deadly impact, Corley had crashed his motorcycle leaving him with only moderate injuries.
wtvy.com
Two juveniles arrested after church burglary
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Monday afternoon Dothan Police responded to a burglary at City Church Dothan on West Selma Street. Upon arrival officers found signs of forced entry along with items missing and damage done to the interior of the church. With help of the surrounding community, two individuals responsible...
wtvy.com
Arrests in church burglary
Arrests in church burglary
wdhn.com
Stabbing in Clio prison, RSN
CLIO, Ala (WDHN)—A stabbing has occurred at Easterling Prison in Clio, Barbour County, reports from Rickey Stokes News. According to RSN, a 26-year-old male has suffered a stab wound to the left side of the chest. The victim is said to be breathing and alert. Ozark dispatched Echo EMS to the prison.
wtvy.com
Dothan man charged with harming elderly woman
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man faces Elderly Neglect and Abuse charges after he allegedly became physically violent with a relative. Police say Travis Ren Mattox, 31, also violated a protection order that forbids him from going near the elderly woman. He pushed the victim to the floor, according...
wdhn.com
DPD: Two juveniles charged in church burglary
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Two juveniles were identified and charged in relation to a church burglary in Dothan. On Monday, September 19th, Dothan Police responded to a burglary at City Church Dothan on West Selma Street. Officers arrived on the scene and found forced entry had been made into...
WJHG-TV
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Calhoun County crash
CALHOUN CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A 44-year-old Bristol man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in Calhoun County. The accident happened Tuesday afternoon around 3:00 near NW John F. Bailey Road at NW Deer Foot Lane. The motorcyclist was heading east on NW John F. Bailey Road approaching a...
Eufaula Police arrest four juveniles on fraudulent credit card charges
EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Eufaula Police Department is investigating a case of credit card fraud that led to the arrest of four Lakeside School students, ranging from 14 years old to 17 years old. The investigation showed these fraudulent transactions were taking place since the previous school year. Eufaula Police say that the suspects […]
wtvy.com
Fight after Eufaula football game leads to assault investigation
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVY) - On Friday, September 16, 2022 a 14-year-old was injured in a fight that took place after the football game. During the parking lot altercation, a 12-year-old injured the 14-year-old. A video of the fight was submitted as evidence. The incident has resulted in juvenile petitions being...
