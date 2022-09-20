Read full article on original website
Related
Why Do Farms Put Car Tires on Big White Tarps?
There are an endless number of uses for old car tires. This includes farms placing them on huge grass storage piles for the year-round feeding of cows. The post Why Do Farms Put Car Tires on Big White Tarps? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Bounty offered on invasive Bradford pear trees in North Carolina
The Bradford pear tree was introduced to North America in the 1960s from China, brought by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Soon it became the most popular ornamental tree, prized for its glorious blooms in spring and long-lasting colors in autumn.
Tree Hugger
Invasive Spotted Lanternflies Keep Hitchhiking in the US
Spotted lanternflies like to hitch a ride on things. They lay their eggs on piles of cut wood, on plants, and on the metal sides of trucks and cars. Then they easily get transported to another location. Their ability to travel so discreetly is what has helped these invasive insects...
Is Raking Your Leaves Bad for Your Lawn? A Grass Expert Explains
Suzanne DeJohn, garden editor at kidsgardening.org, shares her best fall lawn care advice To rake or not to rake — that is an essential question for homeowners when it comes to fall lawn care. Although fallen leaves contain nutrients that are beneficial for your lawn, they can also be harmful in certain cases, says Suzanne DeJohn, garden editor at kidsgardening.org. A few fallen leaves is fine, but they can quickly accumulate into a thick layer and end up smothering the grass. "You have a few options to avoid...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
BHG
Why Your Zucchini Plants Are Flowering but Not Fruiting
Zucchini are some of the easiest-to-grow garden plants of summer. However, one of the biggest problems gardeners have with them is that sometimes the plants fail to develop mature fruit. You might see your zucchini plant begin to produce a parade of golden flowers and, maybe, small fruit. You triumphantly bust out your recipes for spaghetti zoodles and zucchini muffins; then, one by one, each flower and fruit drops off or shrivels up. Thankfully, you can often turn the problem around within minutes and in a week or two have abundant zucchini for all your favorite recipes. Follow these 4 tips to avoid the disappointment of stubborn zucchini that won't fruit.
Plague of Invasive Spotted Lanternflies Descending on 14 States
Invasive spotted lanternflies are currently swarming parts of the Midwest and East Coast and devouring trees in their path. The insect first appeared in the United States in 2014. But it wasn’t until 2022 that it left such a devastating mark. In total, spotted lanternflies have plagued 14 states this summer, including Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and Delaware. And they’ve also spanned into Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Indiana, Ohio, and Rhode Island.
How To Get Rid of Powdery Mildew on Plants
I couldn’t wait to dig up some of my dad’s peonies to plant in my own garden. I don’t know where he got them, but when I dug them up, they had already been in his garden for close to 40 years. And now they’ve been in my garden for more than 20 years!
Everything You Need To Know To Cut Down Trees In Your Yard
Why cut down trees in your yard in the first place? There are quite a few reasons to tackle the project. Perhaps your dream sunroom has all of the perfect windows, the best seating for sipping coffee, and you long to soak up the sun, but is your view blocked by towering trees that started out small? Often homeowners opt for a yard with fewer trees and more sun. Or perhaps you want to replace your current trees with something with flowers or even fruit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
What To Compost From Your Garden
My sister’s grandkids love collecting pine cones around a stand of pine trees in her backyard. After they gathered several buckets full earlier this summer, they wondered what to do with them. Her seven-year-old grandson had the perfect answer: Start a compost pile!. My sister isn’t sure where her...
How do ants crawl on walls?
This article was originally published on The Conversation. When I first started my job as a biologist at the University of South Florida, I drove my Jeep to a grassy field, dug up a mound of fire ants and shoveled it into a 5-gallon bucket. Immediately, thousands of ants swarmed out of the soil and up the walls of the bucket headed for freedom. Luckily I had a lid.
Phys.org
Biodegradable plastic mulch: A climate-smart agricultural practice
During the growing and harvest seasons, vegetable producers often begin their day before sunrise and finish as the last light is seeping into the horizon. These long days are normal but varied. Challenges such as pests, disease, climate change, and weather make each day and each growing season unique and unpredictable.
thespruce.com
Can You Grow and Keep a Pothos in Water?
Pothos (Epipremnum aureum) are some of the most popular and well-known houseplants available. They are low-maintenance, stylish, and there are lots of different kinds to choose from. Not only are they fun and easy to grow, but they are also incredibly versatile. They do well when grown in various different conditions and environments and can be acclimated to a number of growing mediums. Besides soil, one popular growing medium for pothos is water.
Comments / 0