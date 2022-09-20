ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CBS Chicago

Four wounded in Bronzeville shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people were wounded Thursday afternoon in a shooting in the Bronzeville neighborhood.Police said, around 3:15 p.m., the victims were standing near 35th Street and Prairie Avenue, when someone walked up and started shooting.A 44-year-old man was shot in the arm and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.A 65-year-old man was shot in the arm and leg, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. A male of unknown age suffered a graze wound to the hand, and was taken to Insight Hospital in good condition.Another male of unknown age also was shot, but refused treatment from paramedics, and police did not have further information on his injuries.No one was in custody Thursday afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police: 2 hurt by gunfire on South Side

CHICAGO - Two men were hit by gunfire early Thursday on Chicago's South Side in Chatham. Police say two men were standing on the street around 1:12 a.m. in the 7500 block of South Michigan Avenue when two suspects came out of an alley and fired multiple shots. Bother of...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 16, shot in the face in Back of the Yards

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot in the face Thursday morning in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. The 16-year-old was walking around 2:20 a.m. in the 4800 block of South Honore Street when a blue minivan pulled up and someone inside started shooting, according to Chicago police. The...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man torches vehicles on Chicago's West Side, video shows

CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for an arsonist who torched three cars on the city's West Side over the weekend. The brazen crime was caught on camera and the man at the center of it appeared unfazed, according to surveillance video. Luckily, no one was hurt but all three...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

What happened to a Highland Park man who died from 'suspicious injuries' over the weekend?

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A mystery, unsolved on the lakeshore near Highland Park.A 45-year-old man died from what's being called "suspicious injuries." CBS 2 has learned the last two people to see him alive-are behind bars, but not for murder.CBS 2's Chris Tye reports on the questions washing ashore."It's a very, very in-depth investigation. When somebody dies from a homicide, there is no stone that's left unturned. Investigators look at everything," said Deputy Chief Chris Covelli, Lake County Major Crime Task Force.From their homes on the aptly named Cliff Road, homeowners get daily doses of Lake Michigan's majesty. But sometimes they pick...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Three people injured in rollover crash on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - Two SUVs were involved in a crash in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood Wednesday night. At about 5:30 p.m., a Chevy trailblazer was traveling southbound on Carpenter when they struck a Chevy equinox head on in the 8600 Block of South Carpenter. The Equinox then rolled over into a...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gunman opens fire on Chicago police in Little Village

CHICAGO - A gunman was arrested after opening fire on Chicago police officers late Tuesday in the Little Village neighborhood. Officers responded to a report of a man holding a rifle in the street around 10:51 p.m. in the 2800 block of West 25th Place. When they arrived, the suspect...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Building collapse injures multiple people on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - Multiple people were injured during a structure collapse Tuesday morning in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. Several ambulances were sent to the structure, located at Washington Boulevard and Central Avenue, collapse around 9 a.m., fire officials said. Officials have begun searching for additional people who were...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Teen charged with armed robbery on CTA Blue Line train

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was charged with armed robbery after an incident on a CTA Blue Line train in early August. On Aug. 7, police say the teen robbed a 28-year-old man at gunpoint while riding a Blue Line train in the 400 block of South Halsted Street on the Near West Side.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

14-year-old among 2 charged in Humboldt Park carjacking

CHICAGO - Two teenage boys are facing charges in connection with an armed carjacking Wednesday in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. The teens, 14 and 17, are accused of taking a vehicle at gunpoint from a 31-year-old man around 4 p.m. in the 800 block of North Kedzie Avenue, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL

