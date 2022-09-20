Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"UPDATE" - New Information on if Gene and Jude's Hotdogs is closing or Moving out of IllinoisChicago Food KingChicago, IL
Chicago Alderwoman States at least 21 or 22 City Council Members Have Resigned Not Just 12Natalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Many Chicago residents to receive up to $400Jake WellsChicago, IL
Is Johnnie's Beef in Arlington Heights as Good as The Original Location in Elmwood Park?Chicago Food KingArlington Heights, IL
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
Four wounded in Bronzeville shooting
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people were wounded Thursday afternoon in a shooting in the Bronzeville neighborhood.Police said, around 3:15 p.m., the victims were standing near 35th Street and Prairie Avenue, when someone walked up and started shooting.A 44-year-old man was shot in the arm and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.A 65-year-old man was shot in the arm and leg, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. A male of unknown age suffered a graze wound to the hand, and was taken to Insight Hospital in good condition.Another male of unknown age also was shot, but refused treatment from paramedics, and police did not have further information on his injuries.No one was in custody Thursday afternoon.
3 hospitalized, 4 shot near Chicago Police Headquarters in Douglas
Four people were shot Thursday afternoon near Chicago Police Headquarters in Douglas. Chicago police said a person with a handgun approached the four people and began shooting at them about 3:15 p.m., as the group stood on East 35th Street.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: 2 hurt by gunfire on South Side
CHICAGO - Two men were hit by gunfire early Thursday on Chicago's South Side in Chatham. Police say two men were standing on the street around 1:12 a.m. in the 7500 block of South Michigan Avenue when two suspects came out of an alley and fired multiple shots. Bother of...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago apartment explosion rattles residents: 'My heart almost shot out of my body'
CHICAGO - At least eight people were injured in a blast around 9 a.m. Tuesday near West End and Central avenues, collapsing the top floor of the four-story building and filling the street with dust, bricks and debris. "All of a sudden, I hear boom," said Otis Manning who lives...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 16, shot in the face in Back of the Yards
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot in the face Thursday morning in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. The 16-year-old was walking around 2:20 a.m. in the 4800 block of South Honore Street when a blue minivan pulled up and someone inside started shooting, according to Chicago police. The...
Update On Condition Of Chicago Three-Year-Old Thrown Into Lake Michigan
Witnesses have come forward to describe the horrifying scene.
fox32chicago.com
Man torches vehicles on Chicago's West Side, video shows
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for an arsonist who torched three cars on the city's West Side over the weekend. The brazen crime was caught on camera and the man at the center of it appeared unfazed, according to surveillance video. Luckily, no one was hurt but all three...
Man has car stolen twice in 3 hours in Chicago: 'Luck is on my side'
"I contacted the two officers who helped me previously and said, 'you're never gonna believe this, but my car was stolen again.'"
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS News
Police issue alert of armed robberies, retail thefts on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning businesses of armed robberies and thefts on the city's Northwest Side. Each robbery occurred during the months of August and September. Police say in each incident, the suspect would enter the business, and display a weapon or imply that he was armed.
cwbchicago.com
#40: Teen with pending gun case shot acquaintance at South Side gas station, prosecutors say
Prosecutors say a 17-year-old with a pending gun case in juvenile court got another gun and shot a man at a Chicago gas station. The victim allegedly told police he recognized the person who shot him because they participated in the same program to get their criminal records expunged. Dewayne...
What happened to a Highland Park man who died from 'suspicious injuries' over the weekend?
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A mystery, unsolved on the lakeshore near Highland Park.A 45-year-old man died from what's being called "suspicious injuries." CBS 2 has learned the last two people to see him alive-are behind bars, but not for murder.CBS 2's Chris Tye reports on the questions washing ashore."It's a very, very in-depth investigation. When somebody dies from a homicide, there is no stone that's left unturned. Investigators look at everything," said Deputy Chief Chris Covelli, Lake County Major Crime Task Force.From their homes on the aptly named Cliff Road, homeowners get daily doses of Lake Michigan's majesty. But sometimes they pick...
fox32chicago.com
Three people injured in rollover crash on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Two SUVs were involved in a crash in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood Wednesday night. At about 5:30 p.m., a Chevy trailblazer was traveling southbound on Carpenter when they struck a Chevy equinox head on in the 8600 Block of South Carpenter. The Equinox then rolled over into a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox32chicago.com
Police: Man in critical condition after shooting at Chicago gas station on West Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot multiple times at a Chicago gas station on the West Side Tuesday night. Police say a man, 39, was at a gas station in South Austin when two men came up and started shooting. The gunmen drove off in a white sedan southbound on...
Woman charged after 3-year-old nephew pushed into Lake Michigan: police
A woman has been charged on allegations she pushed her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan.
fox32chicago.com
Gunman opens fire on Chicago police in Little Village
CHICAGO - A gunman was arrested after opening fire on Chicago police officers late Tuesday in the Little Village neighborhood. Officers responded to a report of a man holding a rifle in the street around 10:51 p.m. in the 2800 block of West 25th Place. When they arrived, the suspect...
Chicago Journal
West Pullman man charged in Woodlawn shooting that left 2 dead, 1 critical, and another wounded
CHICAGO - A 20-year-old man from the West Pullman neighborhood has been charged in a shooting over the weekend that left 2 people dead, another man in critical condition, and a fourth wounded, authorities said. Police announced charges Wednesday against Khalil Gilmore, 20, of the first block of E. Brayton...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox32chicago.com
Building collapse injures multiple people on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - Multiple people were injured during a structure collapse Tuesday morning in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. Several ambulances were sent to the structure, located at Washington Boulevard and Central Avenue, collapse around 9 a.m., fire officials said. Officials have begun searching for additional people who were...
3-year-old 'bundle of joy' pushed into lake near Chicago's Navy Pier by relative, sources say
A 3-year-old boy his grandfather describes as a "bundle of joy" was pushes into Lake Michigan by a relative, sources told ABC7.
fox32chicago.com
Teen charged with armed robbery on CTA Blue Line train
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was charged with armed robbery after an incident on a CTA Blue Line train in early August. On Aug. 7, police say the teen robbed a 28-year-old man at gunpoint while riding a Blue Line train in the 400 block of South Halsted Street on the Near West Side.
fox32chicago.com
14-year-old among 2 charged in Humboldt Park carjacking
CHICAGO - Two teenage boys are facing charges in connection with an armed carjacking Wednesday in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. The teens, 14 and 17, are accused of taking a vehicle at gunpoint from a 31-year-old man around 4 p.m. in the 800 block of North Kedzie Avenue, according to Chicago police.
Comments / 0