WTOP
Towering office buildings and pricey residences: the transformation of downtown Bethesda
Marriott International held a grand opening this week for its new global headquarters, a towering 21-story building that forms just one part of the changing landscape in downtown Bethesda, Maryland. The gleaming new office-hotel complex and other tall new buildings in the central core of downtown Bethesda on Wisconsin Avenue...
Rockville Firm Moving Offices to Station Square in Silver Spring
A woman-owned consulting firm is moving from its Rockville offices to the 1100 Wayne Ave. building at Station Square, according to a report in The Daily Record. EnCompass LLC partners with government, multilateral and nonprofit organizations and provides leadership and management development, organization development, technical assistance and other services. “Totaling...
mocoshow.com
Governor Hogan, Lt. Governor Rutherford Celebrate Opening of Marriott International’s New Global Headquarters in Bethesda
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan and Lt. Governor Boyd K. Rutherford today celebrated the opening of Marriott International’s new global headquarters with citation presentations in Bethesda, Maryland and Seoul, South Korea. In 2016, following discussions with the state and Montgomery County, Marriott announced plans to stay in Maryland and...
chainstoreage.com
Seven JCPenney stores sell for $65.2 million
An Illinois-based real estate disposition specialist has brought its total sale of JCPenney stores and distribution centers to a value of $868 million. Over the last three weeks, Hilco Real Estate collected $65.2 million on the sale of seven stores at East Coast malls, all of which are still in operation. They are:
mocoshow.com
Two New New Restaurants Announced for Upcoming Commas Food Hall
Two more food tenants have been announced for Commas, a new 13,000 square foot food hall coming to the third level of Ellsworth Place (8661 Colesville Rd) in Downtown Silver Spring. Tokoa, which focuses on cheesesteaks and burgers, and J&J Mex-Taqueria, a family owned restaurant which currently has a location at 6231 Georgia Ave NW, DC.
Wbaltv.com
Popular Annapolis, Baltimore restaurants sign on to open in downtown Columbia
COLUMBIA, Md. — Downtown Columbia will soon add a new suite of restaurants and retailers, including the popular Baltimore-area tacos and tequila concept, Banditos, which will open this fall. Banditos is one of 11 businesses to recently sign a lease with Howard Hughes Corp., the company behind the $5...
ffxnow.com
Developer seeks to convert Tysons office building into ‘live/work’ units
A developer that turns aging, underused office buildings into apartments designed for residential and work use has set its sights on a property in Tysons just east of the Capital Beltway. Madison Highland hopes to repurpose the offices at 2000 Corporate Ridge into about 236 live/work units that would range...
theburn.com
New Athleta store debuts at the Leesburg Premium Outlets
Leesburg just got a new store for women and girls who are into fitness and active lifestyles. Athleta has opened in the Leesburg Premium Outlets center. The 3,400 s.f. retail store features the brand’s full selection of workout, yoga and travel athletic wear. This includes the Athleta Girl line for girls and young women.
rockvillenights.com
Rockville Wegmans construction update (Photos)
The skeletal frame of the future Wegmans grocery store at Rockville Pike and Halpine Road is now in place. It will be on the ground floor of this Phase 1 building at the Twinbrook Quarter development. Wegmans will likely have its own construction contractor to complete the interior fit-out of its store. Based upon the current progress, an early 2024 opening for the Wegmans appears likely at this point.
Eater
These D.C.-Area Restaurants Just Unleashed Lunch
With more 9-to-5 workers back at the office, a crop of D.C. restaurants just debuted or rebooted lunchtime menus to cater to comeback crowds. Leave the boring brown-bagged lunch at home — or escape the remote grind — to feast on one of these new midday meals around town.
GOLAZO! D.C. Bars Will Be Allowed To Stay Open 24 Hours A Day During The World Cup
With the World Cup set to begin in two months in Qatar, this week the D.C. Council passed emergency legislation that will allow bars, restaurants, and breweries to remain open 24 hours a day during the month-long tournament. A similar provision was made in 2018 for the All-Star Game and...
mocoshow.com
Ross’s ‘dd’s DISCOUNTS’ is Coming to Gaithersburg
Dd’s Discount is coming to 18236 Contour Rd in the Montgomery Village Plaza shopping center, according to mfi Realty. The store will be located in the former space of Marshall’s, which relocated to Gaithersburg Square last year. dd’s is owned and operated by Ross Stores, Inc and items for sale at its locations are similar to those found in other discount retailers. This will be the first dd’s location in Montgomery County. No opening date has been announced.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Lidl to opens Its 1st Washington, D.C., store next week
Lidl U.S., the Arlington, Virginia-based division of Germany’s Schwarz Group, is headed to the nation’s capital. The grocery retailer will open its newest store at 2224 Town Center Drive SE in Washington D.C., on Sept. 28. Located in the Skyland Town Center in Southeast D.C., the Lidl location will be the first full-service grocery store to open in Wards 7 and 8 in more than a decade, the grocery retailer said.
popville.com
Today’s Rental was chosen because they lowered the rent and the in unit washer/dryer obviously
This rental is located at Maryland Ave NE near 8th Street. The Craigslist ad says:. “$2,600 / 1br – 585ft2 – *New* lower rent: Furnished, sun-drenched apartment (Capitol Hill) Townhouse living at an apartment price. This is a beautiful 1-bedroom, 1 & 1/2-bathroom unit available for $2600/month. There...
Washingtonian.com
Should You Tip on Top of a Restaurant Service Charge?
If you’ve dined out lately, you’ve probably encountered something like this when the check arrives: an automatic 18-to-22-percent service charge tacked onto the bill—plus a line for leaving a tip. Confused? You’re not the only one. Does your server still expect you to tip? How much...
mocoshow.com
Macondo Food Express, a New Colombian Restaurant, is Now Open
Back in April, we let you know that Macondo Food Express would be coming to Gaithersburg. The restaurant has opened at 811 Russell Ave in Gaithersburg. The Colombian restaurant has taken the space that was formerly home to Perroloco (also Colombian), which closed in the spring of 2020. The menu...
8 Excellent Menswear Shops in DC, From Suiting to Streetwear
You’d think with all of the powerful men running around our country’s capital city, the fashion world would have followed. Historically, that hasn’t been the case. But now, slowly but surely, Washington, D.C. is beginning to establish its very own sartorial bonafides. Whether it’s regional outposts of beloved brands or homegrown talent coming into its own, the District is now home to some seriously top-notch menswear.
mocoshow.com
Roaming Rooster Gaithersburg is Coming Soon
Roaming Rooster is coming to 511 Quince Orchard Rd in Gaithersburg. The restaurant will be located in space previously occupied by Duck Donuts in the Firstfield Shopping Center. Duck Donuts permanently closed in August. Roaming Rooster is known for its variety of buttermilk fried chicken sandwiches that vary in heat depending on the diner’s preferences – mild, medium or hot. In addition to its free-range, grain-fed, antibiotic-free and Halal chicken, Roaming Rooster offers an all week breakfast menu, salads and sides including wings, chicken tenders and hand-cut fries.
WSET
Gov. Youngkin announces artificial intelligence investment expansion in Fairfax
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Wednesday that Enabled intelligence, Inc., will invest $1.4 million to expand its headquarters in Fairfax County, Virginia. The company will add over 10,000 square feet of classified and unclassified office space to its operations located at 6400 Arlington Boulevard in Falls...
Charm City Live festival combines food, fun, and employment opportunities
BALTIMORE – Charm City Live Festival will unfold for the first time at the Lawn at War Memorial Plaza in front of Baltimore City Hall Saturday.The event will bring art, entertainment and local cuisine to one place. Plus, it provides people with an opportunity to job hunt or look into an apprenticeship."What we're doing is hoping to think outside the box about how we recruit and how we reach those historically underserved communities in our city," City of Baltimore Director of Human Resources Quinton Herbert said.There are vacancies across the board, including jobs for people who hold commercial driver's licenses,...
