ABC6.com
Woman, 26, found shot to death in Taunton apartment
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday that a woman was found shot to death in a Taunton apartment. Taunton police responded to a call of a woman suffering from a gunshot wound at the apartment on Tremont Street at about 11 p.m. Wednesday. The call came from people who were within the unit at the time of the incident.
ABC6.com
Man arrested in murder of ex-Marine in Providence, police say
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said Wednesday that an arrest has been made in a homicide that happened last month. Major David Lapatin said Robert Fontaine, 75, was found dead in his Ethan Street apartment the night of August 24th. Investigators determined that Fontaine, an ex-Marine, was followed...
fallriverreporter.com
26-year-old woman dies after gunshot wound, Taunton Police investigating
Prosecutors, State Police detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office and Taunton Police are actively investigating a suspicious death, which occurred last night in The City of Taunton. According to Gregg Miliote of the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office stated that at approximately 11:00 p.m. Wednesday, Taunton Police received...
Turnto10.com
Stolen goods recovered in search of man's apartment, Portsmouth police say
(WJAR) — A Portsmouth man was arrested for breaking and entering on Wednesday following multiple reports of stolen property in the Portsmouth area. Police said 34-year-old Matthew Schmidt became a suspect in connection with the reports, leading to a police search of his residence. Officials discovered "a large quantity of items confirmed to have been stolen."
Police: Suspect left several restaurants without paying
Police have identified a person of interest and are trying to determine whether any other restaurants have experienced similar incidents.
ABC6.com
Charlestown man fatally stabbed roommate with hunting knife, prosecutors say
CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — A Charlestown man is accused of fatally stabbing his roommate with a hunting knife Monday morning. The stabbing happened at 279 Biscuit City Rd. In Washington County District Court Tuesday, prosecutors said Macy Roy came out of her room at about 10:20 a.m. and saw one of her roommates, Alex Rolin, holding a large knife and smiling at her.
Police: 25-year-old Plainfield man kidnapped woman, assaulted her over 3 days
PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 25-year-old Plainfield man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly kidnapped and beat a woman, police announced Thursday. According to police, officers heard on Aug. 25 that Matteo Ortiz had kidnapped the woman after the victim escaped and flagged down a caller. She was found hiding in a wooded area. […]
NBC Connecticut
Man Arrested for Allegedly Kidnapping, Assaulting Girlfriend in Plainfield: Police
A Plainfield man was arrested after being accused of kidnapping and assaulting his girlfriend in August, resulting in serious injuries, police said. Officials said 25-year-old Matteo Ortiz was arrested on a warrant Thursday while appearing in court. On Aug. 25, police received a report that a woman had been kidnapped...
Brockton police officer fatally shoots puppy in the head, claiming self-defense
The Brockton Police Department has launched an investigation into an officer-involved shooting last week in which an officer fatally shot a 1-year-old puppy in the head in what the department claims was an act of self-defense. The Brockton Police Department said the officer, who was not identified, was responding to...
ABC6.com
State police arrest Providence man accused of having illegal gun
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police said Wednesday that they arrested a Providence man on several gun-related charges. Capt. Jeffrey L’heureux said that 33-year-old Rafael Estanli Rosario Duval after a traffic stop in Exeter Tuesday night. Duval was charged with alteration of marks of identification of...
GoLocalProv
RI State Police Announce Arrest in Monday’s Murder
The Rhode Island State Police announced on Tuesday the arrest of a 25 year-old-man in the murder at 279 Biscuit City Road, Charlestown, Rhode Island. Alex S. Rolin, of the location, was arrested and charged with murder. On Monday, September 19, 2022, at approximately 10 AM, the Charlestown Police Department...
Turnto10.com
2 charged in death of 2-year-old boy appear in court
(WJAR) — Two people charged in connection to the death of a two-year-old boy in Pawtucket appeared in court on Wednesday. Stephano Castro, and Jessaline Andrade both pled not guilty to a charge of second-degree murder related to the fentanyl death of two-year-old Jachkeilin Guzman Trinidad Jr. on Dec. 10.
Turnto10.com
State police arrest man in possession of firearm with destroyed serial number
(WJAR) — Rhode Island State Police said Wednesday that they arrested a Providence man who was in possession of a gun with a destroyed serial number. Police said they discovered the firearm after a traffic stop on Interstate 95 in Exeter at about 12:10 a.m. Troopers arrested 33-year-old Rafael...
Turnto10.com
Superior Court judge injured after confrontation
(WJAR) — A Rhode Island Superior Court judge is recovering after a confrontation outside the Licht Judicial Complex on Wednesday morning. Providence police said Judge Stephen Nugent was assaulted on College and South Main around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday. According to police, a judge's vehicle tapped another vehicle and...
Danielson Woman Killed In Head-On Killingly Crash
A 78-year-old woman died in a head-on crash in Connecticut. It happened in the Windham County town of Killingly at about 2:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, Connecticut State Police said. A 2016 Hyundai Accent GLS was traveling west on Westcott Road near the intersection with Mashentuck Road when it...
ABC6.com
‘This doesn’t happen here’: Charlestown residents react to stabbing murder
CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Charlestown residents are left stunned after a woman was stabbed to death Monday morning by her roommate. Twenty-five-year-old Alex Rolin is being accused of killing 45-year-old Grya Pihlkrant in her bed with a hunting knife. For nearly 30 years, Jorie Foer has lived in Charlestown...
ABC6.com
3 arrested after assaulting judge in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said a judge was assaulted Wednesday morning. The incident happened at about 9:30 a.m. on College and South Main streets. Maj. Davide Lapatin told ABC 6 News that the judge, whose name wasn’t immediately released, was reversing into a parking spot when he tapped a car with three people in it.
Turnto10.com
Providence police arrest public works employee accused of distributing fentanyl
(WJAR) — The Providence Police Department has arrested a city public works employee accused of distributing fentanyl during his shift. The department arrested Christopher Anderson for allegedly distributing fentanyl while on city time. Investigators say they seized 1,176 blue glassine bags of suspected fentanyl, weighing 23.5 grams. Anderson is...
Former Rhode Island mayor found dead in her home
Officials said that they have not finalized the identity of a second body discovered in the residence. One of the bodies found in the home of former Rhode Island mayor Susan Menard was hers, the state medical examiner confirmed Wednesday. Medical officials said that they have not finalized the identity...
No foul play suspected in deaths at former Woonsocket mayor’s home
Investigators confirmed the home belongs to former Woonsocket Mayor Susan Menard, but only identified the decedents as an "elderly male and female."
