Charlestown, RI

ABC6.com

Woman, 26, found shot to death in Taunton apartment

TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday that a woman was found shot to death in a Taunton apartment. Taunton police responded to a call of a woman suffering from a gunshot wound at the apartment on Tremont Street at about 11 p.m. Wednesday. The call came from people who were within the unit at the time of the incident.
TAUNTON, MA
ABC6.com

Man arrested in murder of ex-Marine in Providence, police say

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said Wednesday that an arrest has been made in a homicide that happened last month. Major David Lapatin said Robert Fontaine, 75, was found dead in his Ethan Street apartment the night of August 24th. Investigators determined that Fontaine, an ex-Marine, was followed...
PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

26-year-old woman dies after gunshot wound, Taunton Police investigating

Prosecutors, State Police detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office and Taunton Police are actively investigating a suspicious death, which occurred last night in The City of Taunton. According to Gregg Miliote of the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office stated that at approximately 11:00 p.m. Wednesday, Taunton Police received...
TAUNTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Stolen goods recovered in search of man's apartment, Portsmouth police say

(WJAR) — A Portsmouth man was arrested for breaking and entering on Wednesday following multiple reports of stolen property in the Portsmouth area. Police said 34-year-old Matthew Schmidt became a suspect in connection with the reports, leading to a police search of his residence. Officials discovered "a large quantity of items confirmed to have been stolen."
PORTSMOUTH, RI
Charlestown, RI
Crime & Safety
City
Charlestown, RI
State
Rhode Island State
ABC6.com

Charlestown man fatally stabbed roommate with hunting knife, prosecutors say

CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — A Charlestown man is accused of fatally stabbing his roommate with a hunting knife Monday morning. The stabbing happened at 279 Biscuit City Rd. In Washington County District Court Tuesday, prosecutors said Macy Roy came out of her room at about 10:20 a.m. and saw one of her roommates, Alex Rolin, holding a large knife and smiling at her.
CHARLESTOWN, RI
ABC6.com

State police arrest Providence man accused of having illegal gun

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police said Wednesday that they arrested a Providence man on several gun-related charges. Capt. Jeffrey L’heureux said that 33-year-old Rafael Estanli Rosario Duval after a traffic stop in Exeter Tuesday night. Duval was charged with alteration of marks of identification of...
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

RI State Police Announce Arrest in Monday’s Murder

The Rhode Island State Police announced on Tuesday the arrest of a 25 year-old-man in the murder at 279 Biscuit City Road, Charlestown, Rhode Island. Alex S. Rolin, of the location, was arrested and charged with murder. On Monday, September 19, 2022, at approximately 10 AM, the Charlestown Police Department...
CHARLESTOWN, RI
Turnto10.com

2 charged in death of 2-year-old boy appear in court

(WJAR) — Two people charged in connection to the death of a two-year-old boy in Pawtucket appeared in court on Wednesday. Stephano Castro, and Jessaline Andrade both pled not guilty to a charge of second-degree murder related to the fentanyl death of two-year-old Jachkeilin Guzman Trinidad Jr. on Dec. 10.
PAWTUCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Superior Court judge injured after confrontation

(WJAR) — A Rhode Island Superior Court judge is recovering after a confrontation outside the Licht Judicial Complex on Wednesday morning. Providence police said Judge Stephen Nugent was assaulted on College and South Main around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday. According to police, a judge's vehicle tapped another vehicle and...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Daily Voice

Danielson Woman Killed In Head-On Killingly Crash

A 78-year-old woman died in a head-on crash in Connecticut. It happened in the Windham County town of Killingly at about 2:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, Connecticut State Police said. A 2016 Hyundai Accent GLS was traveling west on Westcott Road near the intersection with Mashentuck Road when it...
KILLINGLY, CT
ABC6.com

3 arrested after assaulting judge in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said a judge was assaulted Wednesday morning. The incident happened at about 9:30 a.m. on College and South Main streets. Maj. Davide Lapatin told ABC 6 News that the judge, whose name wasn’t immediately released, was reversing into a parking spot when he tapped a car with three people in it.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Providence police arrest public works employee accused of distributing fentanyl

(WJAR) — The Providence Police Department has arrested a city public works employee accused of distributing fentanyl during his shift. The department arrested Christopher Anderson for allegedly distributing fentanyl while on city time. Investigators say they seized 1,176 blue glassine bags of suspected fentanyl, weighing 23.5 grams. Anderson is...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Boston

Former Rhode Island mayor found dead in her home

Officials said that they have not finalized the identity of a second body discovered in the residence. One of the bodies found in the home of former Rhode Island mayor Susan Menard was hers, the state medical examiner confirmed Wednesday. Medical officials said that they have not finalized the identity...
WOONSOCKET, RI

