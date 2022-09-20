Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood Boils in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes draw 0-0 at unranked Cleveland StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Nine Inch Nails Fan Day on 9/23Adrian HolmanCleveland, OH
Garfield Heights Teachers' Association at Odds with School Board; No Contract - Seeks Help from Federal MediatorBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
Don’t miss the beauty of Gardenview in Fall: Strong Points
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – If you didn’t get out to Gardenview Horticultural Park this summer, never fear, you still have a couple more weeks. The park will be open until October 15 so make sure to see Gardenview in the Fall. It is exquisite any time of the year.
Collecting milkweed seeds to save the monarch butterfly
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The monarch butterfly population in Ohio has declined by an estimated 80% over the past 30 years. One effort to reverse the trend is to promote more growth of native milkweed. The striking orange-and-black monarchs, known for their remarkable migration to and from Mexico each year,...
Theater-for-Young-Audiences spotlights children and families: Talk of the Towns
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio - Theater-for-Young-Audiences USA is the leading national organization for the professional field of theatre for children and families, representing over 1,000-member theatres, organizations, and individual artists across 47 states. Dedicated to ensuring that all young people have access to high-quality theatre experiences, TYA/USA offers a variety of programming and provides a network of exchange that connects professionals working across the industry.
CLE candy giant explains truth behind sweets shortage
Is there a candy shortage in 2022? FOX 8 goes to the experts.
The Best Places You NEED to Visit in Mentor, Ohio!
Mentor is not just some random, run-of-the-mill, middle-of-nowhere, corn-growing, Ohio town. Mentor is quite the opposite with a plethora of activities to try out, and places to explore. The city’s energetic, but also relaxing atmosphere contributes to some of the valuable activities, and places you can visit. From beaches on Lake Erie to phenomenal amenities provided by the town, Mentor has a lot to offer.
Rain, cool weather bring in early steelhead trout: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Walleye and yellow perch fishermen aren’t going to be very happy with the big winds and cool temperatures along the Lake Erie shoreline Friday and Saturday, but steelhead trout anglers are smiling. That’s because surprising numbers of trophy trout from Lake Erie’s world class steelhead...
Cleveland Gaming Classic grows from basement tournament to I-X Center event
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It started with a couple of friends playing Tecmo Bowl. Now, the Cleveland Gaming Classic is Ohio’s largest gaming convention and it’s coming to the I-X Center for the first time this Saturday. The Cleveland Gaming Classic is filled with everything a gamer might...
Heeeere’s Lucy! And she’s mellowed in her old age: Send us your pet stories
OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- Here’s an update on my cat, Lucy, who hitched a ride as a kitten in the bumper of a van returning to Northeast Ohio from Put-In-Bay. Lucy is 19 years old now and still going strong. She has some medical issues, but Dr. Alice Toriello at MetroPet Veterinary Clinic in Berea is taking good care of her.
One lesson at a time, social and emotional learning inspires empathy at Almira Elementary School: Cleveland’s Promise
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- One by one, Mrs. Sharon Lenahan’s fourth-graders rattle off numbers. Since the beginning of the school year, Mrs. Lenahan has started the day by asking the students in her class at Almira Elementary School in Cleveland how they’re feeling on a scale from one to five – with five meaning fantastic and one signaling there’s something wrong.
Alpha Phi Alpha Homes breaks ground on Residences at Good Park in West Akron
AKRON, Ohio – Alpha Phi Alpha Homes, a nonprofit housing, development and management corporation, broke ground Wednesday on a new property in West Akron called Residences at Good Park. Plans for the new neighborhood, located at 630 Mull Avenue, call for building 89 single-family homes and townhomes. Homes in...
3 Places To Get Seafood Boils in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for a delicious seafood boil in Greater Cleveland?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these restaurants in the area. This local chain is known for their delicious and flavorful seafood boils. You can get seafood like blue crab, lobster tail, black mussels, and snow crab legs by the pound. Seasoning options include juicy Cajun, garlic butter, lemon pepper, and homemade juice; and you can customize your spice level, ranging from baby spice to extra hot. If you want a lot of seafood, get the ultimate, which includes a pound of crawfish, a pound of shrimp with heads on, andouille sausage, half a pound of clams, corn, potatoes, half a pound of snow crab, and fried calamari.
New 200 acre nature preserve coming to Medina County
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — What price can you really put on nature? Westfield Center resident DeDee O’Neill thinks she knows. She’s lived here over 50 years. "Being out in nature is really soothing. And we just decided, you know, we love it out here, and so we stayed," she said.
How local dad ended up locked inside a chicken coop
A Shaker Heights man found himself locked inside a chicken coop and had to call the fire department for help.
Great Lakes Brewing Co. Christmas Ale 2022 first pour party is set
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Great Lakes Brewing Co.’s annual first pour party to mark the release of Christmas Ale is Thursday, Oct. 20. Doors open at 11 a.m., with tapping at 11:30 a.m. This year’s release is the 30th anniversary of the cult classic. The launch party draws thousands,...
Annual Rocky River Fall Art Festival back in full force and as classy as ever
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio -- The annual Rocky River Fall Art Festival was in full force again this past weekend. This year, 45 talented artists put their art on display for the strolling crowds Sept. 17 in the “Old River” area of the city, at the corner of Detroit and Wooster roads.
Best Bike shops in Greater Cleveland, according to Yelp
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- More and more Americans are realizing that the future of mobility is about more than four wheels. Cycling became a popular lockdown pastime during the coronavirus pandemic. Bike sales in the United States increased by 69% in 2020 compared to the previous year, as outdoor recreation and social distancing became the new norm.
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for a tasty corned beef sandwich in Greater Cleveland?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses. If you're on the eastside, you can't go wrong with a corned beef sandwich at this old-school local favorite. Jack's juicy corned beef sandwich is piled high with flavorful meat and comes on your choice of bread: rye, seedless rye, wheat, white, challah, or pumpernickel. For breakfast, you should check out their homemade corned beef hash, which comes with poached eggs.
Here's When the Leaves Will Change Color This Fall in the Greater Cleveland Area
Even those who don't proclaim themselves to be fall fanatics can appreciate one of the most beautiful features of spooky season.
Akron’s West Hill Neighborhood Organization to hold WonderFest community art, music festival Oct. 8
AKRON, Ohio -- The West Hill Neighborhood Organization is hosting the inaugural WonderFest community art and music festival Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The fest features local artists, yoga, live performances on two stages, a historical walking tour, vendors and activities for children. “The West Hill neighborhood...
