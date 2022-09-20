ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Comments / 1

Related
WHYY

New Jersey lawmakers move to create mobile service for seniors

Assemblywoman Angela McKnight is leading an effort to bring senior services directly to older adults living in New Jersey. The Hudson County Democrat introduced legislation in February that would establish a state-operated mobile senior citizen assistance program within the Department of Health. According to the proposed legislation, the mobile unit...
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
WHYY

The politics of immigration reform

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ political stunt of flying 48 Venezuelan migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, a Democratic stronghold and wealthy vacation community, may have won applause from Republican supporters but it also appalled many who saw vulnerable people being used as political pawns. The scheme may trigger a criminal investigation and has brought the question of immigration reform to the forefront at a time when the U.S. is seeing a record number of migrant arrivals.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Delaware State
Delaware Elections
Local
Delaware Government
WHYY

Cracking down on gun trafficking, or impeaching public officials? Shapiro and Mastriano on stopping crime

In recent months, the specter of crime has been a central talking point in Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano’s campaign for governor. At a recent campaign stop in the Lehigh Valley, Mastriano claimed crime across the commonwealth had risen 37% since his opponent, Democrat Josh Shapiro, took office as attorney general in 2017. Criminals, he said, “walk free.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

Migrants sue Florida governor over Martha’s Vineyard flights

Venezuelan migrants flown to the upscale Massachusetts island of Martha’s Vineyard sued Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his transportation secretary Tuesday for engaging in a “fraudulent and discriminatory scheme” to relocate them. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Boston, alleges that the migrants were told they...
FLORIDA STATE
WHYY

N.J. Gov. Murphy orders big jump in offshore wind

This story originally appeared on NJ Spotlight. New Jersey plans to ramp up its reliance on offshore wind, now with a new executive order from Gov. Phil Murphy to increase the state’s goal for building wind farms off the coast. Murphy, speaking Wednesday at an event in New York...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Vice Chancellor#Ballots#The Supreme Court
WHYY

NY attorney general sues Donald Trump and his company

New York’s attorney general sued former President Donald Trump and his company Wednesday, alleging business fraud involving some of their most prized assets, including properties in Manhattan, Chicago and Washington, D.C. Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit, filed in state court in New York, is the culmination of the Democrat’s...
NFL
WHYY

New Jersey state troopers join Puerto Rico hurricane recovery efforts

The Emergency Management Assistance Compact allows states and territories to share resources following natural disasters. Under that agreement, New Jersey is sending 74 state troopers, a doctor, and 12 members of the state’s All-Hazards Incident Management Team to help residents in Puerto Rico. “Our hearts and prayers are with...
POLITICS
WHYY

Philly DA Krasner continues defense against impeachment effort

Last week, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner hosted a rally at Mother Bethel AME Church with supporters backing him in his fight against Pennsylvania lawmakers hoping to impeach the DA and force him from office. Krasner repeated the show of support Monday morning, gathering more elected, civic, and religious leaders to speak out at his weekly news conference typically used to discuss criminal cases being handled by his office.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Delaware preps for possible migrant flights to Georgetown

Delaware is preparing for the possible arrival of migrants flown to the state from Texas or Florida after their governors had talked about possibly sending planes filled with people, similar to what happened last week in Martha’s Vineyard. Reports spread on social media after the same jet used to transport migrants to Massachusetts was scheduled to land at a small airport in Georgetown, Delaware Tuesday afternoon.
GEORGETOWN, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
WHYY

A Texas sheriff will investigate DeSantis’ flight of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard

Authorities in Texas have opened a criminal investigation into Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ flight last week that took roughly 50 Venezuelan migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. Javier Salazar, the sheriff of Bexar County, where San Antonio is located, said in a news release Monday that his office is investigating whether the migrants were victims of crimes:
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
WHYY

The Regional Roundup: September 19, 2022

Political tension is rising as the Pennsylvania House investigates a possible impeachment of Philadelphia D.A. Larry Krasner. After a bipartisan vote in the legislature, Krasner was found in contempt for noncompliance with a subpoena issued by the newly formed GOP Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order. Billy Penn reporter Jordan Levy will break down what’s happening in Harrisburg, as astonishing rates of gun violence in the city fuel increased criticism of the district attorney.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

New report finds a coordinated rise in attempted book bans

Throughout the 2021-22 school year, more than 1,600 book titles were banned, according to a new report by the group PEN America, which advocates for freedom of expression. According to the report, the surge in book bans is a result of a network of local political and advocacy groups targeting books with LGBTQ+ characters and storylines, and books involving characters of color.
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WHYY

WHYY

Philadelphia, PA
17K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

 https://whyy.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy