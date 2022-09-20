Read full article on original website
Pa. election 2022: A basic guide to vetting candidates for U.S. Senate, governor, and more
All eyes will be on Pennsylvania this November election as a number of contentious races on the ballot will determine the state’s political future. In the race for governor, voters will pick between Democrat Josh Shapiro, the state’s attorney general; Republican Doug Mastriano, a state senator; and a handful of third-party candidates.
New Jersey lawmakers move to create mobile service for seniors
Assemblywoman Angela McKnight is leading an effort to bring senior services directly to older adults living in New Jersey. The Hudson County Democrat introduced legislation in February that would establish a state-operated mobile senior citizen assistance program within the Department of Health. According to the proposed legislation, the mobile unit...
Mail ballot fight persists in Pa. and other key states, sure to slow count
Former President Donald Trump and his allies seized on the drawn-out vote processing and counting in Pennsylvania during the 2020 election to fuel his false claims that fraud cost him victory in the battleground state — and election officials worry that a replay could be on the horizon in November’s crucial Senate and governor’s races.
The politics of immigration reform
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ political stunt of flying 48 Venezuelan migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, a Democratic stronghold and wealthy vacation community, may have won applause from Republican supporters but it also appalled many who saw vulnerable people being used as political pawns. The scheme may trigger a criminal investigation and has brought the question of immigration reform to the forefront at a time when the U.S. is seeing a record number of migrant arrivals.
Lower Merion Township police union passes vote of no confidence in its chief
This story originally appeared on 6abc. The Lower Merion FOP Lodge 28 has unanimously passed a vote of no confidence against Police Superintendent Mike McGrath. During Wednesday night’s Board of Commissioners meeting, FOP President Joe Braun announced Tuesday’s 73 to 0 vote. Braun says several years ago a...
Cracking down on gun trafficking, or impeaching public officials? Shapiro and Mastriano on stopping crime
In recent months, the specter of crime has been a central talking point in Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano’s campaign for governor. At a recent campaign stop in the Lehigh Valley, Mastriano claimed crime across the commonwealth had risen 37% since his opponent, Democrat Josh Shapiro, took office as attorney general in 2017. Criminals, he said, “walk free.”
Migrants sue Florida governor over Martha’s Vineyard flights
Venezuelan migrants flown to the upscale Massachusetts island of Martha’s Vineyard sued Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his transportation secretary Tuesday for engaging in a “fraudulent and discriminatory scheme” to relocate them. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Boston, alleges that the migrants were told they...
N.J. Gov. Murphy orders big jump in offshore wind
This story originally appeared on NJ Spotlight. New Jersey plans to ramp up its reliance on offshore wind, now with a new executive order from Gov. Phil Murphy to increase the state’s goal for building wind farms off the coast. Murphy, speaking Wednesday at an event in New York...
NY attorney general sues Donald Trump and his company
New York’s attorney general sued former President Donald Trump and his company Wednesday, alleging business fraud involving some of their most prized assets, including properties in Manhattan, Chicago and Washington, D.C. Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit, filed in state court in New York, is the culmination of the Democrat’s...
New Jersey state troopers join Puerto Rico hurricane recovery efforts
The Emergency Management Assistance Compact allows states and territories to share resources following natural disasters. Under that agreement, New Jersey is sending 74 state troopers, a doctor, and 12 members of the state’s All-Hazards Incident Management Team to help residents in Puerto Rico. “Our hearts and prayers are with...
Philly DA Krasner continues defense against impeachment effort
Last week, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner hosted a rally at Mother Bethel AME Church with supporters backing him in his fight against Pennsylvania lawmakers hoping to impeach the DA and force him from office. Krasner repeated the show of support Monday morning, gathering more elected, civic, and religious leaders to speak out at his weekly news conference typically used to discuss criminal cases being handled by his office.
Delaware preps for possible migrant flights to Georgetown
Delaware is preparing for the possible arrival of migrants flown to the state from Texas or Florida after their governors had talked about possibly sending planes filled with people, similar to what happened last week in Martha’s Vineyard. Reports spread on social media after the same jet used to transport migrants to Massachusetts was scheduled to land at a small airport in Georgetown, Delaware Tuesday afternoon.
Fracking ban in Delaware River Basin survives Pa. GOP lawmakers’ challenge in federal court
Republican state lawmakers lost their bid to overturn a fracking ban in Northeast Pennsylvania enacted by the regulatory agency that oversees drinking water quality for about 15 million residents in four states. The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a ruling Friday that the lawmakers, led by state Sens....
DOJ charges 47 with stealing $250 million from a pandemic food program for kids
The Justice Department has unveiled criminal charges against 47 defendants who allegedly cheated the government out of $250 million that was supposed to be used to feed needy kids in Minnesota during the COVID-19 pandemic. The DOJ said indictments allege “the largest pandemic relief fraud scheme charged to date.”
South Jersey health organization to lead formation of state’s first public health institute
Long-standing health disparities have been exposed and exacerbated due to the COVID pandemic, including in New Jersey where advocates said the public health system in the state has been strained for decades. “Our public health systems in New Jersey are chronically underfunded, leaving state and local health departments with too...
A Texas sheriff will investigate DeSantis’ flight of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard
Authorities in Texas have opened a criminal investigation into Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ flight last week that took roughly 50 Venezuelan migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. Javier Salazar, the sheriff of Bexar County, where San Antonio is located, said in a news release Monday that his office is investigating whether the migrants were victims of crimes:
The Regional Roundup: September 19, 2022
Political tension is rising as the Pennsylvania House investigates a possible impeachment of Philadelphia D.A. Larry Krasner. After a bipartisan vote in the legislature, Krasner was found in contempt for noncompliance with a subpoena issued by the newly formed GOP Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order. Billy Penn reporter Jordan Levy will break down what’s happening in Harrisburg, as astonishing rates of gun violence in the city fuel increased criticism of the district attorney.
Dad Vail moves to New Jersey for 2023 due to Schuylkill dredging
A Philadelphia tradition is moving to Pennsauken, New Jersey for 2023. For the first time in its 84-year history, the annual Dad Vail Regatta will be held at Cooper River Park on May 12-13. Moving the storied event to the Cooper was discussed for several years, according to Camden County...
New report finds a coordinated rise in attempted book bans
Throughout the 2021-22 school year, more than 1,600 book titles were banned, according to a new report by the group PEN America, which advocates for freedom of expression. According to the report, the surge in book bans is a result of a network of local political and advocacy groups targeting books with LGBTQ+ characters and storylines, and books involving characters of color.
5 years on, failures from Hurricane Maria loom large as Puerto Rico responds to Fiona
Exactly five years after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, killing at least 3,000 residents and causing the collapse of the island’s electricity system, the U.S. territory is again facing the aftermath of a massive storm for which it is not fully prepared. In the wake of Fiona, which made...
