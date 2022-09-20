It’s almost fall. Before we know it, the air will be crisp, the leaves will be changing their color, and the harvest season will officially begin. Go ahead, get excited. Autumn is one of the busiest seasons in Central Ohio. There are tons of festivals, celebrating just about everything you could imagine. There are obvious festivals celebrating pumpkins. There are unique festivals, like the Ohio Pawpaw Festival. And then there are the festivals that are just plain fun.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO