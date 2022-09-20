Read full article on original website
Nature Stone addresses cracking, discolored floors in Ohio homes
GALLOWAY, Ohio (WCMH) – Barbara Snyder was less-than-pleased with the patio floor at her Galloway home. “The cement wasn’t very nice. And it cracked,” Snyder said. So, for Mother’s Day in 2013, her son gifted her a new floor, refinished by Nature Stone. But not long after, Snyder said she noticed some changes. “It’s just […]
I-670 West reopens Downtown after accident
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An accident closed I-670 in the westbound direction at the High Street during the Thursday morning commute. As of 8 a.m., the right lane was still closed. The accident happened at 6:22 a.m. A car had flipped onto its top, and the highway was being cleared by transportation workers and police.
whatshouldwedotodaycolumbus.com
What Should We Do This Weekend? Columbus, Ohio, September 23-25, 2022
Looking for something fun to do with the kids this weekend in Columbus? Try out one of these family-friendly Columbus and Ohio–based events and activities!. Fall festivals are starting up at local pumpkin farms! Click the link above for a complete list of pumpkin farms and fall festivals in Central Ohio!
columbusnavigator.com
Lost Mansions Of Columbus: The Frisbie Mansion
In the late 1800s, one of the most beautiful private residences in Columbus was built. Designed by Architect H. A. Linwaite, the sprawling mansion was constructed for Mary L. Frisbie, the widow of a prominent hardware merchant. Located at 750 E Broad Street, the home was truly stunning. Designed in...
Tony Hawk visits skatepark designed by his dad in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The most iconic figure in skateboarding history made a stop in Columbus on Tuesday to visit one of the parks his father helped design more than 30 years ago. Tony Hawk said sometime around 1988, the City of Columbus approached his dad about designing a skatepark...
33-year-old killed in north Columbus identified
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police identified the 33-year-old man who was fatally shot in north Columbus late Wednesday night. At approximately 11:15 a.m., officers arrived on Harvester Lane near Interstates 270 and 71 after receiving a report of a shot fired in the area. Police found...
Man dead after north Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man has died after a shooting in north Columbus Wednesday night. The shooting happened in the 1600 block of Harvester Lane near Interstate 270 and Interstate 71 around 11:15 p.m, according to police. The victim was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition. He...
Man found in vacant home died of gunshot wound
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Officers identified a man who was found inside a vacant home in the 1300 block of East Hudson Street on Sept 19. Lance T. Thompson, 30, died from a gunshot wound according to the Franklin County Coroner. Officers originally went to the home after someone reported a body inside of it. […]
Chophouse 614 completes conversion from Urban’s Chophouse, opening private lounge
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The restaurant may be called Chophouse 614, but 305 is the area code that inspires the Short North spot’s new owner. The former Urban’s Chophouse at 1079 N. High St. and two other bars in the Luxe 23 building were acquired earlier this year by the 614 Hospitality Group. […]
columbusnavigator.com
Your Guide To The Best Central Ohio Fall Festivals
It’s almost fall. Before we know it, the air will be crisp, the leaves will be changing their color, and the harvest season will officially begin. Go ahead, get excited. Autumn is one of the busiest seasons in Central Ohio. There are tons of festivals, celebrating just about everything you could imagine. There are obvious festivals celebrating pumpkins. There are unique festivals, like the Ohio Pawpaw Festival. And then there are the festivals that are just plain fun.
columbusmonthly.com
A Victorian Village Home Offers Period Charm With Updates and an Outdoor Oasis
Longtime Victorian Village residents Rob and Beth Vogt delighted in sharing their beautifully restored, 134-year-old Queen Anne home during last year’s Short North Home & Garden Tour. Meeting as students at Ohio State University, the two have become big neighborhood champions after spending 40 years in the community. “We...
New Mid-Ohio free market opens in South Linden
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A ribbon-cutting ceremony held Tuesday morning marks the official opening of the new Mid-Ohio Market at St. Stephen’s Community House in South Linden. The market is backed by the Mid-Ohio Food Collective, which provides all the items at no cost. The idea behind this location and the four other Mid-Ohio markets […]
Two sought in trade of stolen vehicle in northwest Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a man and a woman suspected of duping someone by using a stolen car during a vehicle trade last week. According to a Facebook post, Joshua Stover, 30, and Flossie Brown, 40, are wanted for grand theft of a motor vehicle in connection with the Sept. […]
Family of Columbus man killed in February is demanding answers
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Lee Mardis Jr. should be turning 25 on Oct. 16. He should be able to hold his now, 5-month-old baby girl. He should still be here. On the cold night of Feb. 5 this year, Lee Mardis Jr. and his pregnant girlfriend were attacked on Gilbert Street.
columbusunderground.com
Two University District Church Properties for Sale
Two prominent University District churches are now for sale after holding their final services earlier this year. Summit on 16th United Methodist Church (82 E. 16th St.), and Maynard Ave United Methodist Church (2350 Indianola Ave.), are both listed on real estate websites and are being marketed as potential redevelopment opportunities, concerning some neighborhood residents and historic preservation advocates who would like to see the buildings preserved.
4 Places To Get Gyros in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in northwest Ohio, this local favorite is famous for their tasty and huge gyros. Patrons love the lamb gyro, which is stuffed with meat, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and their gyro sauce. They also have a great chicken gyro and the gyro burger, which has a large beef patty, gyro meat, gyro sauce, feta cheese, onions, tomato, and lettuce. If you have room for dessert, check out the baklava.
4 Places To Get Sandwiches in Ohio
Are you looking for a great deli that serves tasty sandwiches?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. The sandwiches at this deli in central Ohio are big on flavor and in size. Their most popular sandwich is their Reuben, which is stuffed with hot corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and their house-made Russian dressing on grilled rye bread. Customers also love their pastrami and Kahrl's Killer Club, a delicious club sandwich filled with oven roasted turkey breast, honey ham, applewood smoked bacon, Vermont white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on three slices of challah.
Cash award offered for woman in deadly south Linden shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for help locating a 25-year-old woman in connection to a fatal shooting earlier this month. Columbus police announced an arrest warrant for Mercedes B.G. Reyes, 25, on Monday in the shooting death of Shomari F. Little, 26. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash […]
WSYX ABC6
Police searching for suspects who stole garden tools from Columbus religious center
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are searching for suspects accused of stealing items from a Columbus religious center garage in August. On August 28 around 12:30 p.m., the suspects arrived at the location along East Cooke Road in a dark blue Chevy Avalanche pickup truck. The truck had stolen license plates, police said.
