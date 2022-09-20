If you enjoy seeing a lot of offense in a high school football game, the contest at Trojan Stadium on Friday night might be to your liking. Carlisle comes to town sporting a 2-2 record (0-1 MPC), having scored 34.5 points per game. Chambersburg (2-2, 0-1 MPC), which will host the Thundering Herd at Trojan Stadium at 7 p.m. in a Mid Penn Commonwealth tussle, has put up 24 per game, including 35 at Central Dauphin last week.

CHAMBERSBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO