ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tribune-Review

Trib HSSN football players to watch for 2022 Week 4

Here are four WPIAL high school football players to watch in Week 4:. Borgo returned an interception for a touchdown and also ran for 174 yards and a score on 22 carries last week as Hampton shut out Kiski Area, 38-0. The Talbots (2-2, 1-0) will be tested this week when they host Armstrong (3-1, 0-0) in a Class 4A Greater Allegheny Conference game.
PITTSBURGH, PA
thesportspage.blog

Football preview: Trojans, Herd have plenty of skill players

If you enjoy seeing a lot of offense in a high school football game, the contest at Trojan Stadium on Friday night might be to your liking. Carlisle comes to town sporting a 2-2 record (0-1 MPC), having scored 34.5 points per game. Chambersburg (2-2, 0-1 MPC), which will host the Thundering Herd at Trojan Stadium at 7 p.m. in a Mid Penn Commonwealth tussle, has put up 24 per game, including 35 at Central Dauphin last week.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy