The UAB Solar House sits on a little corner of UAB’s campus that’s completely off the electrical grid, in the middle of a sustainable community. We recently had the chance to take a tour and we’re here to tell you, if you’re interested in sustainable living, you need to see this. UAB Sustainability is hosting free tours Saturday, October 1 between 10AM and 3PM, plus a monarch butterfly celebration. Keep reading for all the details.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO