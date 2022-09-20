Read full article on original website
WAAY-TV
Birmingham VA to host large job fair to fill critical positions systemwide
Are you looking for a job or thinking about making a career change? The Birmingham VA Health Care System could be the answer. The health care system will host a job fair 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Birmingham VA East Clinic at 7901 Crestwood Blvd. in Irondale.
City of Tuscaloosa, Landowners in Legal Battle Over Western Riverwalk Property
The city of Tuscaloosa and property owners are engaged in a legal battle over the forced acquisition of four acres of land necessary for the development of the Western Riverwalk, the Thread has learned. The Tuscaloosa Riverwalk already stretches almost three miles from the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater eastwards past Manderson Landing,...
Bham Now
CONFERENCE ALERT: Learn how to navigate mental health + substance use In the workplace on Oct. 14
Did you know that since the pandemic, mental health has decreased and substance use has increased in the workplace? To help make employers and their employees happier and healthier, Addiction Prevention Coalition (APC) is hosting the Alabama Workplace Evolution: Navigating Mental Health and Substance Use conference on Friday, October 14. Read on to learn why company leaders and HR professionals are hurrying to buy their tickets to attend.
Bham Now
NEW Birmingham Xpress officially begins service; FREE rides for 30 days
On Thursday, September 22, members of the City of Birmingham, the Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority (BJCTA), Birmingham City Council and more gathered at the CrossPlex Transit Center to celebrate the beginning of the brand new Birmingham Xpress transit system 🚌. Rides on the NEW Birmingham Xpress are FREE for the...
Garbage Point of Discussion for Jefferson County Commission
Discussion of garbage segued to garbage of a different sort during Tuesday’s committee meeting of the Jefferson County Commission. The agenda included a resolution to address garbage pickup at county facilities, including the courthouse. The resolution calls for EcoSouth Services of Birmingham to handle county facility garbage collection and disposal for three years for $785,400.
North Alabama oncologist has license permanently revoked in connection with overdose death
The medical license of a Decatur-based oncologist facing allegations of a prescription drug-riddled affair has been permanently revoked.
Gov. Kay Ivey says Alabama needs to ‘lean in’ on electric vehicles
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says the bus is leaving the station and the bus is electric. Delivering opening remarks at an electric vehicle summit in Birmingham today, Ivey told the crowd of a few hundred attendees that the future of transportation was electric, and that Alabama is being proactive in embracing the changing automotive markets.
Bham Now
Birmingham-based XpertDox closes $1.5M in funding from Arizona-based private equity firm
On September 21, XpertDox—a Birmingham-based software company specializing in autonomous medical coding powered by artificial intelligence—announced the closing of $1.5 million in their latest round of funding, highlighted by investment from the leadership of TN3, LLC, an Arizona based Private Equity Capital firm. Keep reading to learn more.
Bham Now
Your inside look at “vision planning” a vibrant community in Birmingham + beyond
If you’ve ever seen construction downtown and wondered just how much went into the planning of new buildings and developments, you’re not alone. I sat down with the team at Orchestra Partners, the redevelopment advisory firm responsible for developments like Mercantile on Morris, to learn more about what goes into vision planning and bringing downtowns to life.
Golden Flake potato chip maker plans warehouse; Birmingham agrees to improve road
The City of Birmingham and Jefferson County have agreed to improve Acipco Industrial Drive to prepare for two new multi-million-dollar warehouses to be built by Home Depot and Utz Brands, which bought Birmingham-based Golden Flake potato chips in 2016. Combined, the Home Depot and Utz warehouses will have about 90...
Bham Now
7 things you need to know about the UAB Solar House, including a free tour Oct. 1, 10AM-3PM
The UAB Solar House sits on a little corner of UAB’s campus that’s completely off the electrical grid, in the middle of a sustainable community. We recently had the chance to take a tour and we’re here to tell you, if you’re interested in sustainable living, you need to see this. UAB Sustainability is hosting free tours Saturday, October 1 between 10AM and 3PM, plus a monarch butterfly celebration. Keep reading for all the details.
birminghamtimes.com
How Engineer Arthur Williams Builds Birmingham Teens for Success
On a crisp Saturday morning in the Smithfield community, Arthur Williams is leading a class in an abandoned building. Williams is explaining to a group of teens how they can transform that dilapidated structure into living conditions for a family. Williams, a civil engineer by trade, has been teaching construction...
Bham Now
Job-seekers: There are over 23k job openings in Birmingham-Hoover right now
Birmingham, it’s a great time to be looking for your next job. The Greater Birmingham Area has over 23k job openings, according to Indeed.com, so get your resume and interviewing skills ready. Keep reading to learn which companies are hiring. Find your next job on Bham Now’s featured listings...
wbrc.com
More than 210 fentanyl deaths so far this year in Jefferson County
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County health leaders are warning parents against the deadly opioid fentanyl. So far this year, there have been 212 deaths from fentanyl and leaders with the Health Department said it’s on track to surpass last year’s overdose deaths. Dr. Darlene Traffanstedt, Medical Director...
wbrc.com
Birmingham family says state fair not ADA compliant
Shelby Co. Humane Society at capacity SOURCE: Shelby County Humane. Shelby Co. Humane Society at capacity SOURCE: Shelby County Humane.
Birmingham has draft plan to spend $37 million to relocate thousands of residents, documents show
A document released by Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin’s office revealed that the city holds a drafted plan to aid residents of North Birmingham endangered by local pollution, though it is unclear whether Woodfin plans to do anything with it. This 60-page document, drafted by the city’s Planning, Engineering and...
comebacktown.com
No more Fox in Birmingham hen house
I write this column on Tuesday, September 19th. Tomorrow I will attend a Celebration of Life service for Albert Fox deFuniak, III, a man you may never have met, but who’s had a major impact on your life in Birmingham. Fox deFuniak answered a question for me that I’ve...
New Pilgrim Baptist pastor followed a legend, then became one
The Rev. James H. Brooks, pastor of New Pilgrim Baptist Church in Birmingham since 2007, was remembered by politicians, friends, family and church members today for his leadership. Brooks, who suffered from pancreatic cancer, died Sept. 14. He was 56. “He was kind, sincere and a gentle giant,” said the...
‘I just don’t understand’: Condemned Alabama inmate Alan Eugene Miller’s victims described as loving, hardworking
Soon after three men were gunned down at their workplaces on Aug. 5, 1999 in Shelby County, a friend of one slain man summed up the situation: “There will probably never be any sense made of this ... There never is.”. The men died after Alan Eugene Miller opened...
wbrc.com
Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney update: Marathon hearing discusses evidence in upcoming trial
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been nearly three years since Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney was kidnapped and killed. The suspects, Patrick Stallworth and Derick Brown, are edging closer to their first trials. Both are charged with capital murder in state court and federal kidnapping counts. Both will first be tried separately in federal court then stand trial in state court where prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.
