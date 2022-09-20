ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, AL

CONFERENCE ALERT: Learn how to navigate mental health + substance use In the workplace on Oct. 14

Did you know that since the pandemic, mental health has decreased and substance use has increased in the workplace? To help make employers and their employees happier and healthier, Addiction Prevention Coalition (APC) is hosting the Alabama Workplace Evolution: Navigating Mental Health and Substance Use conference on Friday, October 14. Read on to learn why company leaders and HR professionals are hurrying to buy their tickets to attend.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

NEW Birmingham Xpress officially begins service; FREE rides for 30 days

On Thursday, September 22, members of the City of Birmingham, the Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority (BJCTA), Birmingham City Council and more gathered at the CrossPlex Transit Center to celebrate the beginning of the brand new Birmingham Xpress transit system 🚌. Rides on the NEW Birmingham Xpress are FREE for the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Garbage Point of Discussion for Jefferson County Commission

Discussion of garbage segued to garbage of a different sort during Tuesday’s committee meeting of the Jefferson County Commission. The agenda included a resolution to address garbage pickup at county facilities, including the courthouse. The resolution calls for EcoSouth Services of Birmingham to handle county facility garbage collection and disposal for three years for $785,400.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Gov. Kay Ivey says Alabama needs to ‘lean in’ on electric vehicles

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says the bus is leaving the station and the bus is electric. Delivering opening remarks at an electric vehicle summit in Birmingham today, Ivey told the crowd of a few hundred attendees that the future of transportation was electric, and that Alabama is being proactive in embracing the changing automotive markets.
ALABAMA STATE
Bham Now

Your inside look at “vision planning” a vibrant community in Birmingham + beyond

If you’ve ever seen construction downtown and wondered just how much went into the planning of new buildings and developments, you’re not alone. I sat down with the team at Orchestra Partners, the redevelopment advisory firm responsible for developments like Mercantile on Morris, to learn more about what goes into vision planning and bringing downtowns to life.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

7 things you need to know about the UAB Solar House, including a free tour Oct. 1, 10AM-3PM

The UAB Solar House sits on a little corner of UAB’s campus that’s completely off the electrical grid, in the middle of a sustainable community. We recently had the chance to take a tour and we’re here to tell you, if you’re interested in sustainable living, you need to see this. UAB Sustainability is hosting free tours Saturday, October 1 between 10AM and 3PM, plus a monarch butterfly celebration. Keep reading for all the details.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

How Engineer Arthur Williams Builds Birmingham Teens for Success

On a crisp Saturday morning in the Smithfield community, Arthur Williams is leading a class in an abandoned building. Williams is explaining to a group of teens how they can transform that dilapidated structure into living conditions for a family. Williams, a civil engineer by trade, has been teaching construction...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

More than 210 fentanyl deaths so far this year in Jefferson County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County health leaders are warning parents against the deadly opioid fentanyl. So far this year, there have been 212 deaths from fentanyl and leaders with the Health Department said it’s on track to surpass last year’s overdose deaths. Dr. Darlene Traffanstedt, Medical Director...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
comebacktown.com

No more Fox in Birmingham hen house

I write this column on Tuesday, September 19th. Tomorrow I will attend a Celebration of Life service for Albert Fox deFuniak, III, a man you may never have met, but who’s had a major impact on your life in Birmingham. Fox deFuniak answered a question for me that I’ve...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

New Pilgrim Baptist pastor followed a legend, then became one

The Rev. James H. Brooks, pastor of New Pilgrim Baptist Church in Birmingham since 2007, was remembered by politicians, friends, family and church members today for his leadership. Brooks, who suffered from pancreatic cancer, died Sept. 14. He was 56. “He was kind, sincere and a gentle giant,” said the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney update: Marathon hearing discusses evidence in upcoming trial

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been nearly three years since Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney was kidnapped and killed. The suspects, Patrick Stallworth and Derick Brown, are edging closer to their first trials. Both are charged with capital murder in state court and federal kidnapping counts. Both will first be tried separately in federal court then stand trial in state court where prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

